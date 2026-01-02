Quantum Range Executor

Quantum Range Executor is a manually controlled Expert Advisor designed for disciplined range-trading execution in sideways market conditions.

The EA uses Bollinger Band price interaction to identify mean-reversion opportunities and manages risk with an ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit framework. It is intended to be enabled selectively by the trader when market conditions are suitable, rather than running continuously.

Key Features

  • Mean-reversion execution based on Bollinger Band price interaction

  • ATR-based stop loss and take profit with configurable risk-to-reward ratio

  • One trade at a time (no grids, no martingale, no averaging)

  • Optional volatility filter to reduce activity during market expansion

  • Built-in range break protection that disables trading when conditions change

  • Manual enable/disable control for flexible use

  • Fixed lot sizing and transparent risk handling

Intended Use

  • Designed for manual range trading

  • Best used when the trader identifies a sideways or consolidating market

  • Not intended for strong trending conditions

Important Information

  • This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits.

  • Trading involves risk and can result in losses.

  • Results depend on market conditions, broker execution, and user settings.

  • Demo testing is strongly recommended before using on a live account.

Quantum Range Executor focuses on controlled execution, flexibility, and risk awareness, providing traders with a structured tool to support their own market analysis rather than fully automated decision-making.

Plus de l'auteur
Quantum Market State
Guad Bibar
Indicateurs
How It Works Quantum Regime Matrix evaluates market conditions using a composite analytical model that includes: EMA structure and slope (fast, medium, slow) ADX-based strength filtering Volatility compression analysis using Bollinger Band Width and ATR Optional higher-timeframe alignment Each component contributes to an internal regime classification. On-Chart Panel The indicator displays an informational panel showing: Current market regime Internal state summary Volatility and trend condit
Quantum Precision EA
Guad Bibar
Experts
Key Highlights Multi-timeframe trend filtering ATR-based Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Breakeven Risk-based position sizing (AutoMM) Daily loss protection Optional advanced recovery logic (disabled or limited by default) Default Settings Conservative, Marketplace-safe configuration Designed for stability and controlled drawdown Aggressive modes are optional and intended for experienced users only Recommended Use MetaTrader 4 EURUSD (designed and tested for this symbol) Low-spread ac
Quantum Reversion EA
Guad Bibar
Experts
Quantum Reversion EA is an automated trading system designed and optimized specifically for the EUR/NZD currency pair on the M5 timeframe . The strategy logic, trade timing, and internal parameters were developed and tested primarily under these conditions. For best and intended performance, the EA should be used on: Symbol: EURNZD Timeframe: M5 The EA operates fully automatically and does not require manual trade management. All risk parameters, position sizing options, and execution controls a
Quantum Trend Matrix
Guad Bibar
Indicateurs
Quantum Trend Matrix is a professional MT4 indicator that analyzes market structure and volatility to classify the current environment as Bullish, Bearish, Sideways, or Mixed . It is built for traders who want to adapt their strategy to market conditions rather than apply the same approach in all situations. The indicator presents its analysis in a clean, auto-sizing on-chart panel with a confidence score and clear strategic context. Why Market Regime Matters Different market conditions require
Quantum Trend Executor
Guad Bibar
Experts
Quantum Trend Executor is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor built for traders who understand market structure and prefer controlled, rules-based execution over fully automated systems. This EA is not designed for beginners and is not a set-and-forget robot . It requires the trader to manually activate it only when a clear trend is present. The system focuses on capital protection during market noise and aims to participate in extended directional moves , particularly on XAUUSD (Gold)
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis