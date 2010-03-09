Version: 1.0 | Build: Advanced Neural Network System

Overview

AMO AI is an advanced Expert Advisor that utilizes a 7-layer deep neural network architecture combined with artificial intelligence algorithms for automated trading analysis. The system processes market data through multiple analytical layers to identify potential trading opportunities based on technical patterns and market behavior.

Technical Architecture Neural Network: 7-layer deep learning architecture

7-layer deep learning architecture AI Engine: Advanced pattern recognition system

Advanced pattern recognition system Analysis Framework: Multi-timeframe technical analysis

Multi-timeframe technical analysis Risk Management: Integrated position sizing and stop-loss mechanisms

Integrated position sizing and stop-loss mechanisms News Filter: Economic calendar integration for event-based trading control

Recommended Currency Pairs

The AMO AI system has been optimized for the following currency pairs based on liquidity, spread characteristics, and market behavior patterns:

Gold Trading

XAUUSD - Precious metals analysis (requires adjusted parameters)

Primary Pairs (Recommended)

EURUSD - High liquidity, stable spread conditions

- High liquidity, stable spread conditions GBPUSD - Good volatility for pattern recognition

- Good volatility for pattern recognition USDJPY - Consistent trending behavior

- Consistent trending behavior AUDUSD - Clear technical patterns

Secondary Pairs (Alternative)

USDCAD - Moderate volatility

- Moderate volatility NZDUSD - Good for swing trading patterns

- Good for swing trading patterns EURGBP - Cross-pair analysis capabilities





Account Requirements

Universal Compatibility: The AMO AI system is designed to work effectively across all broker types with a minimum starting balance of $500.

Balance and Risk Configuration

Account Balance Risk Level Setting Risk Per Trade Broker Compatibility Recommended Timeframe $500 - $999 1 1% per trade All Brokers H1, H4 $1,000 - $2,499 2 2% per trade All Brokers H1, H4, D1 $2,500 - $4,999 3 3% per trade All Brokers M30, H1, H4 $5,000 - $9,999 4 4% per trade All Brokers M15, M30, H1 $10,000+ 5 5% per trade All Brokers M5, M15, M30

Broker-Specific Considerations

ECN/STP Brokers Minimum $500 balance recommended

Lower spreads allow for more frequent trading

Risk levels 1-3 optimal for smaller accounts Market Maker Brokers Minimum $500 balance sufficient

Fixed spreads provide predictable costs

Risk levels 1-2 recommended for conservative approach Micro/Cent Account Brokers Minimum $500 balance works effectively

Smaller position sizes allow precise risk management

Risk levels 2-4 can be used safely

Configuration and Setup

Purchase and Installation from MQL5 Market

Access MQL5 Market: Open MetaTrader 5 and navigate to the Market tab in the terminal Search for AMO AI: Use the search function to locate "AMO AI Expert Advisor" Product Information: Review the product details, ratings, and user reviews Purchase Process: Click "Buy" and complete the payment through MQL5.com payment system Download Authorization: After successful purchase, the system will authorize your account Automatic Installation: The Expert Advisor will be automatically downloaded to your Experts folder Activation: Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel to see AMO AI Chart Setup: Locate AMO AI in Expert Advisors section and drag to your desired chart License Verification: The system will verify your purchase license automatically Parameter Configuration: Configure settings according to your account balance and risk tolerance

Important: AMO AI is available exclusively through the official MQL5 Market. This ensures you receive authentic software with proper licensing, updates, and technical support.

Key Parameter Groups

🧠 AI Intelligence System

Enable AI Analysis: Activates the neural network processing

Activates the neural network processing AI Model Selection: Choose the analysis model (default: GPT-5)

Choose the analysis model (default: GPT-5) API Configuration: Optional external AI service integration

⚡ Trading Engine

Magic Number: Unique identifier for trades (default: 808080)

Unique identifier for trades (default: 808080) Trade Identifier: System signature for position tracking

🛡️ Risk Management

Risk Percentage: Risk per trade as percentage of account balance

Risk per trade as percentage of account balance Auto Lot Sizing: Automatic position size calculation

Automatic position size calculation Maximum Loss Threshold: Account protection limit

🎯 Profit Management

Profit Target: Target profit percentage per trade

Target profit percentage per trade Trailing Stop: Dynamic stop-loss adjustment

Dynamic stop-loss adjustment Profit Protection: Secure profits during favorable moves

⏰ Time Management

Trading Hours: Define active trading session

Define active trading session Weekend Protection: Automatic position management

📰 News Protection

News Filter: Avoid trading during high-impact events

Avoid trading during high-impact events Economic Calendar: Integrated event monitoring

Recommended Initial Settings

Conservative Setup: Risk Percentage: 0.5-1.0%

Enable Auto Lot Sizing: True

Profit Target: 3-5%

Enable News Protection: True

Trading Hours: 06:00-20:00

System Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3815 or higher)

MetaTrader 5 (Build 3815 or higher) Account Type: Hedge accounts recommended

Hedge accounts recommended Internet Connection: Stable connection for AI analysis

Stable connection for AI analysis VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

Recommended for 24/7 operation Spread: Low spread brokers preferred (under 2 pips for major pairs)

Operational Guidelines

Best Practices

Start with demo account testing before live trading

Monitor system performance during first week of operation

Adjust risk parameters based on account performance

Regular review of trading results and system logs

Keep MetaTrader 5 updated to latest version

Market Conditions

Trending Markets: System performs well in clear directional moves

System performs well in clear directional moves Range-bound Markets: Reduced activity during consolidation periods

Reduced activity during consolidation periods High Volatility: Automatic risk adjustment during volatile sessions

Automatic risk adjustment during volatile sessions News Events: Trading suspension during major economic releases

Technical Support

For technical assistance and system optimization, ensure you have: