Amo AI

AMO AI Expert Advisor

Version: 1.0 | Build: Advanced Neural Network System

Overview

AMO AI is an advanced Expert Advisor that utilizes a 7-layer deep neural network architecture combined with artificial intelligence algorithms for automated trading analysis. The system processes market data through multiple analytical layers to identify potential trading opportunities based on technical patterns and market behavior.

Technical Architecture

  • Neural Network: 7-layer deep learning architecture
  • AI Engine: Advanced pattern recognition system
  • Analysis Framework: Multi-timeframe technical analysis
  • Risk Management: Integrated position sizing and stop-loss mechanisms
  • News Filter: Economic calendar integration for event-based trading control

Recommended Currency Pairs

The AMO AI system has been optimized for the following currency pairs based on liquidity, spread characteristics, and market behavior patterns:

Gold Trading

  • XAUUSD - Precious metals analysis (requires adjusted parameters)

Primary Pairs (Recommended)

  • EURUSD - High liquidity, stable spread conditions
  • GBPUSD - Good volatility for pattern recognition
  • USDJPY - Consistent trending behavior
  • AUDUSD - Clear technical patterns

Secondary Pairs (Alternative)

  • USDCAD - Moderate volatility
  • NZDUSD - Good for swing trading patterns
  • EURGBP - Cross-pair analysis capabilities


    Account Requirements

    Universal Compatibility: The AMO AI system is designed to work effectively across all broker types with a minimum starting balance of $500.

    Balance and Risk Configuration

    Account Balance Risk Level Setting Risk Per Trade Broker Compatibility Recommended Timeframe
    $500 - $999 1 1% per trade All Brokers H1, H4
    $1,000 - $2,499 2 2% per trade All Brokers H1, H4, D1
    $2,500 - $4,999 3 3% per trade All Brokers M30, H1, H4
    $5,000 - $9,999 4 4% per trade All Brokers M15, M30, H1
    $10,000+ 5 5% per trade All Brokers M5, M15, M30

    Broker-Specific Considerations

    ECN/STP Brokers

    • Minimum $500 balance recommended
    • Lower spreads allow for more frequent trading
    • Risk levels 1-3 optimal for smaller accounts

    Market Maker Brokers

    • Minimum $500 balance sufficient
    • Fixed spreads provide predictable costs
    • Risk levels 1-2 recommended for conservative approach

    Micro/Cent Account Brokers

    • Minimum $500 balance works effectively
    • Smaller position sizes allow precise risk management
    • Risk levels 2-4 can be used safely

    Configuration and Setup

    Purchase and Installation from MQL5 Market

    1. Access MQL5 Market: Open MetaTrader 5 and navigate to the Market tab in the terminal
    2. Search for AMO AI: Use the search function to locate "AMO AI Expert Advisor"
    3. Product Information: Review the product details, ratings, and user reviews
    4. Purchase Process: Click "Buy" and complete the payment through MQL5.com payment system
    5. Download Authorization: After successful purchase, the system will authorize your account
    6. Automatic Installation: The Expert Advisor will be automatically downloaded to your Experts folder
    7. Activation: Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel to see AMO AI
    8. Chart Setup: Locate AMO AI in Expert Advisors section and drag to your desired chart
    9. License Verification: The system will verify your purchase license automatically
    10. Parameter Configuration: Configure settings according to your account balance and risk tolerance
    Important: AMO AI is available exclusively through the official MQL5 Market. This ensures you receive authentic software with proper licensing, updates, and technical support.

    Key Parameter Groups

    🧠 AI Intelligence System

    • Enable AI Analysis: Activates the neural network processing
    • AI Model Selection: Choose the analysis model (default: GPT-5)
    • API Configuration: Optional external AI service integration

    ⚡ Trading Engine

    • Magic Number: Unique identifier for trades (default: 808080)
    • Trade Identifier: System signature for position tracking

    🛡️ Risk Management

    • Risk Percentage: Risk per trade as percentage of account balance
    • Auto Lot Sizing: Automatic position size calculation
    • Maximum Loss Threshold: Account protection limit

    🎯 Profit Management

    • Profit Target: Target profit percentage per trade
    • Trailing Stop: Dynamic stop-loss adjustment
    • Profit Protection: Secure profits during favorable moves

    ⏰ Time Management

    • Trading Hours: Define active trading session
    • Weekend Protection: Automatic position management

    📰 News Protection

    • News Filter: Avoid trading during high-impact events
    • Economic Calendar: Integrated event monitoring

    Recommended Initial Settings

    Conservative Setup:

    • Risk Percentage: 0.5-1.0%
    • Enable Auto Lot Sizing: True
    • Profit Target: 3-5%
    • Enable News Protection: True
    • Trading Hours: 06:00-20:00

    System Requirements

    • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3815 or higher)
    • Account Type: Hedge accounts recommended
    • Internet Connection: Stable connection for AI analysis
    • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation
    • Spread: Low spread brokers preferred (under 2 pips for major pairs)

    Operational Guidelines

    Best Practices

    • Start with demo account testing before live trading
    • Monitor system performance during first week of operation
    • Adjust risk parameters based on account performance
    • Regular review of trading results and system logs
    • Keep MetaTrader 5 updated to latest version

    Market Conditions

    • Trending Markets: System performs well in clear directional moves
    • Range-bound Markets: Reduced activity during consolidation periods
    • High Volatility: Automatic risk adjustment during volatile sessions
    • News Events: Trading suspension during major economic releases

    Technical Support

    For technical assistance and system optimization, ensure you have:

    • MetaTrader 5 terminal logs
    • Expert Advisor journal entries
    • Account trading history
    • Current parameter configuration

