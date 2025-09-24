Eagle Hunt Ultra
Demo First: Always test the EA on a demo account for at least one to two weeks to fully understand its behavior before running it on a live account.
Use a VPS: For uninterrupted 24/7 operation and the best trading results, running the EA on a low-latency Virtual Private Server (VPS) is highly recommended.
Start Small: Begin with the default settings or a low-risk configuration on your live account to familiarize yourself with its performance.
Technical Specifications
Optimized for 5-minute and 15-minute chart timeframes
Compatible with ZERO and RAW broker accounts Zero Spread Broker
Secure operation with account number verification
Recommended Broker : Zero Spread Broker
