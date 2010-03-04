Red Dragon MT5

Are you tired of staring at charts all day, only to miss the fastest, most profitable market moves? The Red Dragon Scalper is your solution. This is not just another Expert Advisor; it's a fully automated, high-precision trading machine designed to capture small, rapid-fire profits around the clock. If you're ready to stop trading your time for money and let a powerful algorithm do the hard work for you, the Red Dragon Scalper is the only tool you'll need.


IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

🚀 Exclusive VIP Offer 🚀

Only 5 copies available at the special price of $30.

After these are gone, the price will instantly rise to $900.

✅ Secure your VIP access now before it’s too late!
⏳ Limited seats — once sold, no second chance!

Live signals Coming soon>>>>>>>

The Strategy: Precision & Speed The Red Dragon Scalper thrives in market volatility. Its advanced core algorithm is engineered to detect tiny, fleeting opportunities with incredible accuracy. By combining multiple technical indicators with pure price action analysis, it enters the market, secures a profit, and exits—often in just minutes or seconds—before a trend has a chance to reverse. This is the definition of smart, efficient scalping.

Why Choose Red Dragon? Your Unfair Advantage:

  • True "Set & Forget" Automation: Launch the EA, and your work is done. Red Dragon operates 24/5, hunting for profitable setups while you sleep, work, or spend time with family. This is your key to passive income from the markets.

  • High-Frequency Profit Engine: Designed to execute a high volume of carefully selected trades. These small, consistent wins rapidly build upon each other, compounding your account growth.

  • Fortress-Grade Risk Management: Trade with absolute peace of mind. Every trade is instantly protected with a tight, pre-defined Stop Loss and Take Profit. We prioritize protecting your capital above all else.

  • Diversified Opportunity Scanner: Why limit yourself to one pair? Red Dragon is optimized to simultaneously find opportunities across major currency pairs like XAUUSD, GBPUSD, and EURUSD, maximizing your profit potential.

  • Simple Command, Powerful Performance: We've made the settings incredibly intuitive. You don't need to be a programming genius to get started. You get a powerful tool that's easy to control.

Your Blueprint for Success (Recommendations):

  1. Broker: For maximum performance, use a true ECN broker with razor-thin spreads and lightning-fast execution.

  2. VPS (Virtual Private Server): A VPS is non-negotiable for serious automated trading. It ensures your EA runs 24/7 with zero downtime or connection lag.

  3. Timeframe: The algorithm is fine-tuned for the M5 (5-Minute) and M15 (15-Minute) timeframes.

  4. Demo First: Build confidence by testing the EA on a demo account for 2-4 weeks. See the results for yourself before going live.

  5. Pair: XAU/USD

Your Journey Starts Now! Stop letting perfect trading opportunities pass you by. The market doesn't wait, and neither should you. Click "Buy Now" to add the Red Dragon Scalper to your trading arsenal and unleash its power on your MT5 account today!

--- RISK DISCLAIMER ---

Trading Foreign Exchange (Forex) and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) is highly speculative, carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you.

Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is always a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment. Therefore, you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. You are solely responsible for any profit or loss resulting from the use of this software.


