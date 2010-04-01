Mirathor
- Experts
- Yury Emeliyanov
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
Mirathor — Next-Generation Intelligent Trading System
Mirathor is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for stable algorithmic trading in dynamic market conditions.
It combines price-action models, dynamic levels, market-structure analysis, and adaptive risk management, creating a robust system that operates smoothly on all account types with minimal user intervention.
The default optimization is performed for GBPUSD, M30, but the algorithm demonstrates strong stability across multiple currency pairs and timeframes.⭐ Why Traders Choose Mirathor
-
Algorithmic precision without over-optimization
Utilizes robust price patterns and volatility filters.
-
Not tied to a single market
Works reliably on majors and cross pairs, making it suitable for diversified portfolios.
-
Disciplined trade selection
Mirathor avoids random entries and acts only when multiple conditions align.
-
Low-risk behavior by default
Controlled drawdown and no aggressive averaging strategies.
-
User-friendly design
Minimal setup required — ready to trade right after installation.
Period: 5 years
Initial deposit: $200
Key Metrics
-
Net Profit: ~$42,923
-
Total Trades: 1,027
-
Winning Trades: ~80.23%
-
Maximum Drawdown: ~3.28%
-
Profit Factor: 2.68
-
Expected Payoff: ~41.79$
-
Average Winning Trade: $83.18
-
Average Losing Trade: –$126.19
-
Max Consecutive Wins: 37
-
Max Consecutive Losses: 4
Equity Curve Highlights
-
Smooth and consistent balance growth
-
No deep or abrupt equity drops
-
Stable performance across all market phases
-
High win rate combined with low drawdown
The system is built on an intelligent combination of independent analytical modules:
-
impulse and correction zone analysis
-
volatility-based market noise filtering
-
adaptive position-sizing logic
-
intelligent signal confirmation system
-
flexible position-management model
Mirathor trades selectively and avoids excessive entries. It does not employ aggressive recovery techniques.🔁 Algorithm Flexibility
Although the standard configuration is optimized for GBPUSD M30, Mirathor delivers reliable performance on:
-
other major and cross currency pairs
-
timeframes from M15 to H4
-
any account type (Cent, Standard, ECN, Raw, etc.)
Instrument-specific optimization can be performed for further refinement, but it is not required for stable operation.🧩 Recommended Settings
-
Default symbol: GBPUSD
-
Default timeframe: M30
-
Account type: any low-spread account
-
Leverage: based on trader preference
-
VPS: recommended for uninterrupted operation
-
This EA does not guarantee profit.
-
Backtests reflect historical performance; real-world behavior may differ.
-
Proper risk management remains essential.
Mirathor is a carefully engineered, well-balanced automated trading system that emphasizes stability, discipline, and adaptive risk control.
It is ideal for traders seeking algorithmic trading without aggressive strategies, with a smooth equity curve and clear, transparent logic.