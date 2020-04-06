Mirathor is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for stable algorithmic trading in dynamic market conditions.

It combines price-action models, dynamic levels, market-structure analysis, and adaptive risk management, creating a robust system that operates smoothly on all account types with minimal user intervention.

The default optimization is performed for GBPUSD, M30, but the algorithm demonstrates strong stability across multiple currency pairs and timeframes.

Algorithmic precision without over-optimization

Utilizes robust price patterns and volatility filters.

Not tied to a single market

Works reliably on majors and cross pairs, making it suitable for diversified portfolios.

Disciplined trade selection

Mirathor avoids random entries and acts only when multiple conditions align.

Low-risk behavior by default

Controlled drawdown and no aggressive averaging strategies.

User-friendly design

Minimal setup required — ready to trade right after installation.

Period: 5 years

Initial deposit: $200

Key Metrics

Net Profit: ~$42,923

Total Trades: 1,027

Winning Trades: ~80.23%

Maximum Drawdown: ~3.28%

Profit Factor: 2.68

Expected Payoff: ~41.79$

Average Winning Trade: $83.18

Average Losing Trade: –$126.19

Max Consecutive Wins: 37

Max Consecutive Losses: 4

Equity Curve Highlights

Smooth and consistent balance growth

No deep or abrupt equity drops

Stable performance across all market phases

High win rate combined with low drawdown

⚙️

The system is built on an intelligent combination of independent analytical modules:

impulse and correction zone analysis

volatility-based market noise filtering

adaptive position-sizing logic

intelligent signal confirmation system

flexible position-management model

Mirathor trades selectively and avoids excessive entries. It does not employ aggressive recovery techniques.

Although the standard configuration is optimized for GBPUSD M30, Mirathor delivers reliable performance on:

other major and cross currency pairs

timeframes from M15 to H4

any account type (Cent, Standard, ECN, Raw, etc.)

Instrument-specific optimization can be performed for further refinement, but it is not required for stable operation.

Default symbol: GBPUSD

Default timeframe: M30

Account type: any low-spread account

Leverage: based on trader preference

VPS: recommended for uninterrupted operation

This EA does not guarantee profit.

Backtests reflect historical performance; real-world behavior may differ.

Proper risk management remains essential.

⚠️

Mirathor is a carefully engineered, well-balanced automated trading system that emphasizes stability, discipline, and adaptive risk control.

It is ideal for traders seeking algorithmic trading without aggressive strategies, with a smooth equity curve and clear, transparent logic.