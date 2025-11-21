EV Divergence Sniper is a precision-oriented Expert Advisor designed to identify high-probability market reversals through true price divergences confirmed by RSI and Stochastic. The system focuses on structural market conditions and enters only when price and momentum show a clear imbalance, significantly reducing false entries and improving signal quality.

The EA uses a structural stop loss placed beyond the most recent swing, combined with a fully customizable risk-to-reward take profit. It includes an advanced risk-management module with fixed or percentage-based position sizing, smart break-even activation and optional partial close at a second R:R level. Every trade is handled independently with clean, transparent logic, without grid, martingale or any form of averaging.

EV Divergence Sniper adapts to any symbol or timeframe and operates with stability under a wide range of market conditions. It is suitable for traders who seek a technical and disciplined divergence strategy supported by strong filtering and consistent money-management rules. The EA relies on validated divergence structures, momentum confirmation, and price action alignment to deliver controlled, high-quality entries.

The algorithm works as follows. It identifies two confirmed swing points to detect potential higher highs or lower lows. RSI is then evaluated to determine whether momentum forms an opposite swing, creating a divergence with the price. Stochastic is used as an additional filter to confirm overbought or oversold conditions. Once a valid setup appears, the EA calculates the structural stop loss, the take profit based on the selected R:R multiplier, and the appropriate position size. While the trade is active, the break-even and partial close logic automatically manage the position depending on how price evolves.

This system is designed for traders who want a stable, technically-driven divergence tool that avoids unnecessary complexity and focuses on clean execution and consistent control of risk. EV Divergence Sniper reflects a professional approach to automated trading, with emphasis on structure, momentum and disciplined trade management.