BreakX Gold EA
- Experts
- Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
BreakX Gold EA is an advanced breakout scalping robot built for traders who demand precision, consistency, and disciplined risk management. Designed specifically for Gold (XAU/USD) but fully compatible with Forex and Crypto pairs, BreakX combines smart breakout detection with AI-driven trade execution to capture explosive market moves while minimizing drawdown.
This EA avoids high-risk techniques like Martingale or grid stacking, focusing instead on steady growth and capital safety under all market conditions.
Key Features
-
Breakout Detection Algorithm: Identifies and trades key breakout zones with surgical precision.
-
No Martingale, No Grid: Trades with fixed lots and strict risk control for maximum stability.
-
AI-Optimized Entries: Uses real-time volatility and liquidity filters for optimal trade placement.
-
Multi-Asset Support: Works seamlessly on Forex, Gold (XAU/USD), and Crypto (BTC/USD).
-
Auto Risk & Profit Control: Dynamic profit targets and stop levels for balanced performance.
-
Low Drawdown Protection: Advanced filters reduce over-trading and limit exposure during ranging markets.
-
Optimized for Scalping: Delivers fast entries and exits, ideal for volatile sessions like London and New York.
-
Plug & Play Setup: Easy installation—no complex configuration required.
Technical Information
-
Timeframe: M15, H1
-
Minimum Lot Size: 0.01
-
Platform: MetaTrader 4
-
Minimum Deposit: $1000
-
Leverage: 1:10 – 1:1000
-
Supported Account Types: Raw, ECN, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium, Hedging, Zero
-
Supported Pairs: XAU/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF, BTC/USD