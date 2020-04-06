BreakX Gold EA

BreakX Gold EA is an advanced breakout scalping robot built for traders who demand precision, consistency, and disciplined risk management. Designed specifically for Gold (XAU/USD) but fully compatible with Forex and Crypto pairs, BreakX combines smart breakout detection with AI-driven trade execution to capture explosive market moves while minimizing drawdown.
This EA avoids high-risk techniques like Martingale or grid stacking, focusing instead on steady growth and capital safety under all market conditions.


Key Features

  • Breakout Detection Algorithm: Identifies and trades key breakout zones with surgical precision.

  • No Martingale, No Grid: Trades with fixed lots and strict risk control for maximum stability.

  • AI-Optimized Entries: Uses real-time volatility and liquidity filters for optimal trade placement.

  • Multi-Asset Support: Works seamlessly on Forex, Gold (XAU/USD), and Crypto (BTC/USD).

  • Auto Risk & Profit Control: Dynamic profit targets and stop levels for balanced performance.

  • Low Drawdown Protection: Advanced filters reduce over-trading and limit exposure during ranging markets.

  • Optimized for Scalping: Delivers fast entries and exits, ideal for volatile sessions like London and New York.

  • Plug & Play Setup: Easy installation—no complex configuration required.


Technical Information

  • Timeframe: M15, H1

  • Minimum Lot Size: 0.01

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Minimum Deposit: $1000

  • Leverage: 1:10 – 1:1000

  • Supported Account Types: Raw, ECN, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium, Hedging, Zero

  • Supported Pairs: XAU/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF, BTC/USD


