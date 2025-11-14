Vortex Flow MT5

📋 Overview

VortexFlow EA is an advanced Expert Advisor that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Price Action principles. It performs automated trading with Market Structure, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and ChoCH/BoS (Change of Character / Break of Structure) analysis.

🎯 Key Features

1. Market Structure Analysis

Higher High (HH): New peaks in uptrend Lower Low (LL): New lows in downtrend Higher Low (HL): Rising lows in uptrend Lower High (LH): Falling highs in downtrend Automatic trend detection and visualization

2. ChoCH & BoS Detection

Change of Character (ChoCH): Trend reversal signal Break of Structure (BoS): Trend continuation signal Visual support with colored zones Historical structure tracking (3 levels)

3. Order Block (OB) System

Detection of strong buy/sell zones Minimum body size filtering Test status tracking Maximum 2 active OB display Visual priority ranking

4. Fair Value Gap (FVG)

Detection of price gaps Bullish and Bearish FVG analysis Fill status tracking Maximum 2 active FVG display

5. Advanced Risk Management

Aggressive Risk Mode:

Level 1 BE: At first profit target (e.g. $2) → Stop Loss to breakeven Level 2 BE: At second profit target (e.g. $3.5) → Stop Loss to entry + $1.5 Level 3 BE: At third profit target (e.g. $5) → Stop Loss to entry + $3 Dynamic TP: TP automatically extends as SL distance changes

Classic Risk Mode:

Breakeven system Partial Close Trailing Stop

⚙️ Parameter Descriptions

📊 SCANNING

CandleCount = 21

How many recent candles to analyze. Recommended: 21-50 range. Low value = Quick signals. High value = More reliable signals.

PixelOffset = 10

Scanning area width. Dashboard visual setting.

ShowDashboard = true

Show/hide live information panel. true = Panel open (recommended). false = Only chart displayed.

ShowPatterns = false

Show ChoCH/BoS labels. true = Detailed view. false = Clean view.

TrendBars = 21

Number of bars used for trend calculation.

🎮 TRADE MODE

TradeMode = MODE_BALANCED

MODE_AGGRESSIVE: More signals, lower filtering. Risk: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (High). Minimum score: 3/6.

MODE_BALANCED: ✅ RECOMMENDED. Balanced signal count, medium level filtering. Risk: ⭐⭐⭐ (Medium). Minimum score: 4/6. TP/SL distances 30% wider.

💼 TRADING SETTINGS

EnableAutoTrading = true

Auto trading on/off. false = Analysis mode only.

UsePatternWithTrend = false

true = Trade only in trend direction. false = Trade in any direction (recommended).

MinVolatility = 30

Minimum volatility level. No trades open in low volatility. Recommended: 30-50 range.

📈 STOCHASTIC FILTER (Optional)

UseStochastic = false

Use Stochastic filter. true = Overbought/oversold control. false = Filter off (more trades).

StochK = 5, StochD = 3, StochSlowing = 2

Stochastic indicator parameters. Standard settings.

StochOversold = 20, StochOverbought = 80

Oversold level: 20. Overbought level: 80.

💰 RISK MANAGEMENT

RiskPercent = 2

Risk percentage per trade. Conservative: 1-2%. Aggressive: 3-5%. Recommended: 2%.

UseMoneyManagement = true

true = Automatic lot calculation. false = Uses fixed lot.

FixedLot = 0.2

Used if Money Management is off. Fixed lot size.

🎯 TP/SL SETTINGS

TPSLMode = MODE_AUTO

MODE_AUTO: ✅ FOR BEGINNERS. Uses broker minimum distance. Safest option. Low spread calculation.

MODE_SWING: Based on swing high/low levels. Wider stops. For professional users.

MODE_FIB: Fibonacci 61.8% retracement. Widest TP/SL distances. For long-term strategies.

MODE_MANUAL: Use manual values. Full control.

ManualTakeProfit = 250 (pips), ManualStopLoss = 400 (pips)

Used if MODE_MANUAL is selected. In BALANCED mode, SL automatically widens by 30%.

FibLevel = 0.618

Fibonacci level. Used for MODE_FIB.

🔥 AGGRESSIVE RISK MANAGEMENT ✅ RECOMMENDED

UseAggressiveManagement = true

true = 3-level BE system active. false = Classic risk system used.

FirstBreakevenProfit = 2.0 ($)

At $2 profit → SL = Entry price.

SecondBreakevenProfit = 3.5 ( ) , S e c o n d B r e a k e v e n L o c k = 1.5 ( ), SecondBreakevenLock = 1.5 ( ),SecondBreakevenLock=1.5()

At $3.5 profit → SL = Entry + $1.5.

ThirdBreakevenProfit = 5.0 ( ) , T h i r d B r e a k e v e n L o c k = 3.0 ( ), ThirdBreakevenLock = 3.0 ( ),ThirdBreakevenLock=3.0()

At $5 profit → SL = Entry + $3.

IMPORTANT NOTE: In BALANCED mode, these values increase by 30%. Example: $2 → $2.6, $3.5 → $4.55.

🛡️ CLASSIC RISK MANAGEMENT

UseBreakeven = true, BreakevenPips = 35, BreakevenOffset = 5

At 35 pips profit → SL = Entry + 5 pips.

UsePartialClose = false, PartialClosePercent = 50, PartialClosePips = 60

At 60 pips profit → Close 50% of position.

UseTrailingStop = true, TrailingStart = 50, TrailingStep = 15

Start at 50 pips profit. Track with 15 pip steps.

📊 DYNAMIC TP SETTINGS

UseDynamicTP = true, TPMultiplier = 2.0

true = TP is a multiple of SL distance. SL = 100 pips → TP = 200 pips. Risk/Reward ratio: 1:2.

🔢 TRADE SETTINGS

AllowMultipleOrders = false

false = 1 trade at a time ✅. true = Multiple trades.

MaxOpenTrades = 5

Maximum simultaneous trades.

SecondTradeMinPips = 150, SecondTradeOnlyInProfit = true

Conditions for second trade. true = Only when 150+ pips in profit.

MagicNumber = 8084

EA identification number. Do not change.

Slippage = 90

Maximum slippage tolerance (points).

🏛️ ORDER BLOCK (OB) SETTINGS

UseOrderBlock = true

Order Block system active/inactive.

OB_LookbackBars = 30

Search for OB in last 30 candles.

OB_MinBodyPips = 15

Minimum candle body (pips). Small candles filtered out.

OB_ShowOnChart = true, OB_MaxDisplay = 2

Show maximum 2 OBs on chart. Green = Bullish OB. Red = Bearish OB.

📦 FAIR VALUE GAP (FVG)

UseFVG = true

FVG system active/inactive.

FVG_LookbackBars = 25, FVG_MinGapPips = 10

Search for FVG in last 25 candles. Minimum 10 pip gap.

FVG_ShowOnChart = true, FVG_MaxDisplay = 2

Show maximum 2 FVGs on chart. Displayed with dotted lines.

⏰ SESSION FILTER

UseSessionFilter = true

Use session filter.

TradingSession = SESSION_ALL

SESSION_ALL: ✅ RECOMMENDED. 24/7 trading.

SESSION_LONDON: 08:00-17:00 GMT. Highest volatility.

SESSION_NEWYORK: 13:00-22:00 GMT. US session.

SESSION_ASIAN: 00:00-09:00 GMT. Low volatility.

SESSION_LONDON_NY: London + New York overlap. Best liquidity.

GMT_Offset = 0

Time zone difference. For Turkey: +3.

🎨 Dashboard Information

Top Section:

STATUS: ACTIVE (green) / STANDBY (gray) TRADE MODE: AGGRESSIVE / BALANCED SESSION: Active session status

Market Data:

Volatility: Current volatility (green = sufficient, red = low) Spread: Live spread Trend: BULLISH / BEARISH / NEUTRAL Bull/Bear: Bull/bear candle ratio

Market Structure:

HH: Higher High (green) LL: Lower Low (red) HL: Higher Low (blue) LH: Lower High (orange)

Signals:

▲ BUY: Buy signal (green) ▼ SELL: Sell signal (red) ⏸ WAIT: Wait (yellow)

Positions:

Active: Number of open positions P&L: Total profit/loss Equity: Current account value

Live Candle Preview:

Live candle preview in bottom right corner. PREV (previous) and LIVE (current) candle. Direction indication with colored arrows.

🚀 Quick Start

1. For Beginners:

TradeMode = MODE_BALANCED TPSLMode = MODE_AUTO UseAggressiveManagement = true AllowMultipleOrders = false RiskPercent = 1-2% UseSessionFilter = false (or SESSION_ALL)

2. For Intermediate Users:

TradeMode = MODE_BALANCED TPSLMode = MODE_SWING UseAggressiveManagement = true AllowMultipleOrders = true MaxOpenTrades = 2-3 RiskPercent = 2-3% UseSessionFilter = true (SESSION_LONDON_NY)

3. For Advanced Users:

TradeMode = MODE_AGGRESSIVE TPSLMode = MODE_FIB or MODE_MANUAL UseAggressiveManagement = true AllowMultipleOrders = true MaxOpenTrades = 3-5 RiskPercent = 3-5% UseSessionFilter = true (customized) UseStochastic = true (optional)

📈 Signal System

Signal Scoring (4/6 required for Balanced Mode):

Trend Alignment (+2 points): Bullish trend + Buy signal or Bearish trend + Sell signal Candle Ratio (+2 points): For Buy: 60%+ bullish candles. For Sell: 60%+ bearish candles. Volatility (+2 points): Above MinVolatility * 1.5 Order Block (+2 points): Price in OB zone FVG (+1 point): Price in FVG zone Market Structure (+1 point): HH+HL or LL+LH combination

⚠️ Important Notes

1. Test on Demo Account:

Test on demo for at least 1 week. Observe different market conditions.

2. Spread and Commission:

Prefer low spread accounts. ECN/STP accounts recommended.

3. VPS Usage:

VPS is essential for 24/7 operation. Low ping value important.

4. Timeframe Selection:

M5-M15: Scalping (risky) M30-H1: Intraday ✅ RECOMMENDED H4-D1: Swing trading

5. Pair Selection:

Major Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY ✅ Minor Pairs: More volatility Exotic Pairs: High spread (not recommended)

6. Risk Warning:

Forex trading is highly risky. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. Adjust risk percentage according to your account size.

🛠️ Troubleshooting

EA not opening trades:

Make sure EnableAutoTrading = true. Lower MinVolatility value. Set TradeMode to AGGRESSIVE. Check Session Filter.

Too many signals:

Set TradeMode = MODE_BALANCED. Increase MinVolatility value. Set UseStochastic = true.

Stop Loss too tight:

Set TPSLMode = MODE_SWING or MODE_FIB. Increase ManualStopLoss value.

Breakeven not working:

Make sure UseAggressiveManagement = true. Lower profit values (e.g. 2 → 1.5).

📞 Support

MQL5 Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/8alt4 Version: 3.00 Platform: MetaTrader 5

📜 License

Copyright © 2025 VortexFlow EA. All rights reserved.

⚡ VortexFlow EA - Powered by 8aLt4

Professional Smart Money Concepts Trading