EA Self Service

Your Strategy Quickly and Intuitively Without Programming Required!!!

Meet Our Automation Tool 🤖 EA Self Service.

🚀 It's Not Just a Robot, But a Strategic Partner.


💡 Por que este robô é diferente ?
Intelligent Multiple Strategy System: Each indicator works independently or cooperatively.

Don't rely on a single strategy - This tool has 8 professional indicators working in harmony.

Each strategy operates with a unique identity, avoiding conflicts.

Automatic adaptation to market conditions.

Technology that Understands the Market:

✅ Professional Fibonacci - Identifies reversal points with mathematical precision.

✅ Advanced Trend Analysis - Uptrend/Downtrend lines that really work.

✅ Modular System - Activate only the indicators you prefer.

✅ Intelligent Protection - Stop Loss and Take Profit.

🛡️ Security that Makes the Difference

Advanced Risk Management: Daily and global target to protect your gains.

Time Control: Operates only at the best times.

Spread Filter: Avoids trading in unfavorable conditions.

Anti-Hammer System: Intelligent grid with progressive multipliers.

📊 Results that Matter
Ideal for:

✅ Traders who want... Consistency

✅ People with limited time

✅ Those seeking professional automation

✅ Those who value security and control

What you gain:

⌚ Free time - The robot works while you live

💰 Predictability - Tested and optimized strategies

🛡️ Peace of mind - Multi-layered protection system

📈 Constant evolution - Regular updates based on the real market

🎯 There's no magic here, no tricks, just real signals based on indicators under your control.

How it works in practice:

Customized configuration - Adapt to your risk preferences

Real-time analysis - 8 professional indicators analyzing simultaneously

Precise execution - Entries and exits at the right times

Continuous protection - Active management of all operations


📋 EA SELF-SERVICE MANUAL - SUMMARY OF FUNCTIONS


    🔧 STRATEGY CONFIGURATION

    Strategy_ID

    • Purpose: Unique identifier for each strategy

    • Usage: Different number for each EA instance on same pair

    • Example: 1, 2, 3...

    Strategy_Name

    • Purpose: Descriptive name for the strategy

    • Usage: Helps identify strategy in logs and orders

    • Example: "MA + Trendline", "Stochastic Grid"

    Use_Auto_Magic

    • Purpose: Automatic vs Manual Magic Number

    • ON: Auto-generates unique magic number

    • OFF: Uses Manual_Magic value

    Manual_Magic

    • Purpose: Fixed magic number when auto is OFF

    • Usage: Manual control for specific magic numbers

     TRADING MODES

    Trading_Mode

    • MODE_BOTH: Allows both BUY and SELL signals

    • MODE_BUY_ONLY: Only opens BUY orders

    • MODE_SELL_ONLY: Only opens SELL orders

    Invert_Signal

    • Purpose: Reverse all trading signals

    • ON: BUY signals become SELL, SELL become BUY

    • OFF: Normal signal processing

    Trade_Once_Daily

    • Purpose: Limit to one trade per day

    • ON: Only first order per day, grid continues normally

    • OFF: No daily trade limits

    📊 INDICATOR TOGGLES

    Disable_Moving_Averages

    • ON: Completely disables MA signals

    • OFF: Uses MA crossover/zone signals

    Use_Stochastic

    • ON: Activates Stochastic oscillator

    • OFF: Ignores Stochastic signals

    Use_RSI

    • ON: Activates RSI indicator

    • OFF: Ignores RSI signals

    Use_MACD

    • ON: Activates MACD indicator

    • OFF: Ignores MACD signals

    Use_ADX

    • ON: Activates ADX trend strength

    • OFF: Ignores ADX signals

    Use_Bollinger_Bands

    • ON: Activates Bollinger Bands

    • OFF: Ignores BB signals

    Use_Fibonacci_Pro

    • ON: Activates Professional Fibonacci

    • OFF: Disables Fibonacci system

    🔄 INVERSION BUTTONS

    Invert_Stochastic_Trend

    • ON: Trades against Stochastic signals

    • OFF: Normal Stochastic direction

    Invert_RSI_Trend

    • ON: Trades against RSI signals

    • OFF: Normal RSI direction

    Invert_MACD_Trend

    • ON: Trades against MACD signals

    • OFF: Normal MACD direction

    Invert_ADX_Trend

    • ON: Trades against ADX signals

    • OFF: Normal ADX direction

    Invert_Fibonacci_Trend

    • ON: Trades against Fibonacci signals

    • OFF: Normal Fibonacci direction

    Invert_BB_Trend

    • ON: Trades against Bollinger Bands signals

    • OFF: Normal BB direction

    ⚙️ GRID & MARTINGALE

    Disable_Grid_Martingale

    • ON: Single order only, no grid

    • OFF: Full grid/martingale system active

    Use_Smart_Distance

    • ON: Progressive step distances (2nd, 3rd-5th, 6th orders)

    • OFF: Fixed step distance for all orders

    🎯 SIGNAL MODES

    MA_Signal_Mode

    • MODE_CROSSING: Signals on MA crossovers

    • MODE_ZONE: Signals based on MA position

    Stochastic_Signal_Mode

    • MODE_CROSSING: Signals on level crosses (20/80)

    • MODE_ZONE: Signals when in overbought/oversold zones

    RSI_Signal_Mode

    • MODE_CROSSING: Signals on level crosses (30/70)

    • MODE_ZONE: Signals when in overbought/oversold zones

    MACD_Signal_Mode

    • MODE_CROSSING: Signals on MACD line crosses

    • MODE_ZONE: Signals based on MACD position above/below zero

    ADX_Signal_Mode

    • MODE_CROSSING: Signals on +DI/-DI crosses

    • MODE_ZONE: Signals based on +DI/-DI position

    BB_Signal_Mode

    • MODE_CROSSING: Signals on band crosses

    • MODE_ZONE: Signals when price outside bands

    📈 PENDING ORDERS

    Use_Pending_Orders

    • ON: Creates pending orders instead of market orders

    • OFF: Direct market execution

    Cancel_Old_Before

    • ON: Cancels existing pendents before creating new ones

    • OFF: Keeps existing pending orders

    🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT

    Use_Stop_Loss

    • ON: Applies stop loss to all orders

    • OFF: No stop loss protection

    Use_Break_Even

    • ON: Moves SL to breakeven at specified profit

    • OFF: No breakeven functionality

    Use_Trailing_Stop

    • ON: Activates trailing stop

    • OFF: No trailing stop

    Use_Spread_Filter

    • ON: Blocks trades if spread too high

    • OFF: Ignores spread conditions

    Use_Equity_Stop

    • ON: Closes all orders at specified equity loss %

    • OFF: No equity-based stop

    🎯 TARGETS

    Use_Global_Target

    • ON: Stops trading after reaching profit target

    • OFF: No global profit target

    Use_Daily_Target

    • ON: Stops trading after daily profit target

    • OFF: No daily profit limits

    Stop_After_Target

    • ON: Completely stops after target reached

    • OFF: Continues trading after target

    🕒 TRADING HOURS

    Trade_Thursday

    • ON: Allows trading on Thursday

    • OFF: No Thursday trading

    Trade_Friday

    • ON: Allows trading on Friday

    • OFF: No Friday trading

    🖥️ DISPLAY

    Show_Chart_Display

    • ON: Shows real-time info on chart

    • OFF: No chart display (better performance)


