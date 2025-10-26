The Golden Way

The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.

Setup Information

- Currency Pair: XAUUSD

- Timeframe: M5 Period

- Deposit: Minimum 500 USD recommended

- Leverage: 1:100 to 1:1000

- Account: Any high-performance account with low spreads

How to Conduct Accurate Backtesting?

Please select a minimum deposit of 500 USD, choose the M5 Period, set a custom date, select every tick, choose a leverage that suits you within the range, and click "Start".

How to Use?

After purchasing the product, please contact us promptly on the MQL5 Forum, and we will help you with the setup.

Add the EA to the chart according to the setup, and start automated trading—it’s that simple. (Using a VPS is recommended to reduce latency and enable 24-hour trading.)

If you have any questions, please contact me on the MQL5 Forum.