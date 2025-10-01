AnacottTrading MultiAI BTC Edition

AnacottTrading MultiAI – The Honest Multi-Asset Trading Robot

AnacottTrading MultiAI is not just another “blender EA” promising dream-like revenues with fake backtests.

This is a transparent, professional trading system built on 15+ years of market experience.

AnacottTrading MultiAI trades with discipline:

Only one position at a time

No Martingale, no Grid, no trade spam

Full risk control for every single trade

This EA uses a rolling optimization approach – always tuned to the last 3 months of market data. No fake 10-year backtests. Instead, MultiAI adapts to real market conditions through a rolling forward logic, ensuring consistency and realism.

Key Features

✅ No Toxic Risk Methods

Absolutely no Martingale, no Grid, no hidden hedging.

Only one trade is ever open at a time, minimizing exposure and avoiding over-leverage.

Trades are opened based on a smart mix of indicators (Supertrend, VWAP, MSI, RSI, and confirmation via higher timeframe).

✅ Smart Risk Management

Every position has a Stop Loss and Take Profit , automatically calculated by an intelligent algorithm.

Risk % per trade, ATR-based SL calculation, and Risk/Reward ratio are fully customizable.

Optional trade secure ensures profits are secured when the market moves in your favor.

✅ Rolling-Forward Optimization

No meaningless 10-year curve-fitted backtests.

Demo account in screenshots has a realistic size of 1,500 euros with a leverage of 2 on BTC.

MultiAI is optimized for the last 3 months and forward-tested in live conditions.

is optimized for the last 3 months and forward-tested in live conditions. As soon as the forward optimization suggests a better setting, the default settings are updated.

✅ Full Transparency

No hidden parameters.

No manipulated backtests.

✅ Multi-Asset Capability

Optimized version for BTCUSD.

Other Optimizations or a Premium Full-Versions are available by contacting us

Symbol-specific presets (available at extra cost and on request) ensure stable and consistent performance.

✅ User-Friendly

Simple input parameters: Risk %, ATR length, RRV, Revenue Factor.

All risk and trade management is calculated automatically.

Plug & Play for the included default setup – or customize to your own needs.

Why Choose AnacottTrading MultiAI?

No blender EAs with 100% equity curves over 10 years that collapse after 3 months.

Martingale/Grid systems that look safe until they wipe out your account.

No hidden tricks and manipulated backtests.

MultiAI

Recommended Setup

Symbols : BTCUSD

Timeframe : M15

Deposit : Minimum $500 (recommended $1000+)

Broker: Optimized for Pepperstone UK

Support & Updates

Continuous updates and improvements.

Rolling presets available (subscription-based for advanced users).

Fast and direct customer support via MQL5 messages.

is designed for traders who want

👉 Price: $64 (Intro Edition BTC)

"Hit the market price" - Later editions and bundles will be priced higher – secure your copy now.

⚡ AlgoTrader MultiAI = Smart Trading. Full Risk Control. Honest Results







