Handy Renko Chart
- Utilitaires
- Handy Ban
- Version: 1.30
Handy Renko Chart Free
This indicator generates a custom Renko offline chart inside MetaTrader 5.
Renko charts are built from price movement only — not time — helping traders identify market trends and filter out noise more clearly.
🔹 Features
-
Fixed brick size in points (user-defined).
-
ATR-based adaptive brick sizing.
-
Option to show/hide wicks.
-
Creates and updates an offline Renko symbol automatically.
-
Opens the Renko chart window (optional).
-
Efficient history building from M1 + live updating.
-
Keeps charts light with a maximum bar history limit.
🔹 Inputs
-
BrickSizePoints – fixed brick size in points.
-
UseATR / ATRPeriod / ATRMultiplier – adaptive brick size calculation.
-
UseWicks – show or hide shadows.
-
OfflinePrefix – prefix for generated Renko symbol.
-
OpenOfflineChart – open Renko chart automatically.
-
MaxBarsToKeep – maximum bars to store in history.
🔹 How to Use
-
Attach the indicator to any M1 chart of the symbol you want.
-
A new symbol will appear in Market Watch (e.g. RENKO_EURUSD_100 ).
-
The Renko chart opens automatically (if enabled).
-
Apply your own indicators or EAs to the Renko chart for analysis or strategy building.
⚠️ Notes
-
This tool is free and does not trade automatically.
-
Use it as a charting base for your trading analysis or custom EAs