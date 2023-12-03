BioBot

This is a scalper system. It is enough to optimize  BioBot  once, for example, a month. After that, he shows excellent results in the forward period (several times longer), which can be seen in the screenshots.

Be attentive to your broker's spread figures! The higher the spread, the less often you enter the market. If the spread is above 20 pips, then the number of entries drops by two orders of magnitude.
It is ideal to use a broker with a floating spread of 6 pips. There are such brokers on the market. In those moments when the spread is lower than the one specified during optimization (for example, you set 10-14 pips), then when a signal appears at that moment, you can expect an entry. That is, in reality, entries will be less frequent than with ideal tester indicators.

All parameters need to be optimized:

  • Lot - position volume;
  • Risk - risk (volume is calculated from the balance);
  • MoneyManagement - allows you to use the risk field;
  • TakeProfit - take profit;
  • StopLoss - stop loss;
  • Trailing - trailing stop;
  • SpeedV - tick speed (relative value);
  • HighW - volatility (relative value);
  • MaxSpread - spread limit (if this field is less than the real spread, the expert will not enter the market).
You need to trade on timeframes M1-M15. The Expert Advisor is designed for trading on any instrument. It is preferable to test the advisor with a broker with five-digit quotes, or even better on the MetaQuotes-Demo server. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs with low spreads and use VPS. You can start using it with 100$ and 0.01 lot.

The lower the commission and spread, the greater the profit. The more delay your broker has combined with the Internet channel, the larger the stop loss, take profit and trailing start must be set so that the server has time to process them at the required price, since the tester processes requests without delays. When testing, the spread can be adjusted in the tester. The main task is to find a broker offering low spreads. When testing, use only all ticks.


