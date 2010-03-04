Nova BUL Trader is a precision trading system powered by the Bulls Power indicator — capturing the moments when buying strength pushes markets higher with conviction. It transforms this classic oscillator into a disciplined, automated strategy that filters out weak signals and focuses only on genuine upward momentum.

Rather than reacting to every minor tick, Nova BUL Trader waits for the right alignment — when bullish energy breaks through resistance and confirms a true shift in control. This way, it avoids unnecessary trades and stays focused on high-quality setups.

Every decision is systematic: no guesswork, no chasing, only structure and discipline. If the market shows real bullish intent, Nova BUL Trader acts. If not, it waits.

Licenses are limited at launch pricing, before the full price rises to $350.

Why traders choose Nova BUL Trader:

Bulls Indicator, Fully Automated

Implements the Bulls oscillator with clean entry logic and strict trade filters.

Focused on Buying Momentum

Only engages when upward pressure dominates, avoiding indecision and false starts.

Risk Controls Built In

Each position comes with a fixed stop loss and optional trailing system. No martingale, no grid.

Multi-Market Flexibility

Works across forex, metals, indices, and crypto — designed for H1 to daily charts.

Streamlined, Fast, Effective

Transparent logic, optimized execution, and no unnecessary complexity.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.

No EA guarantees results — but Nova BUL Trader gives you an automated, momentum-based system to ride bullish moves with clarity and discipline.

Try the demo today and lock in your license at launch pricing.