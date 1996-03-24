Nova DEM Trader

Nova DEM Trader harnesses the analytical depth of the DeMarker (DEM) indicator — a lesser-known but highly effective momentum tool developed by Tom DeMark. This indicator excels at detecting potential market tops and bottoms by comparing recent price action to identify exhaustion before it becomes obvious.

Nova DEM Trader transforms these early signals into a disciplined, rule-based trading strategy. Rather than reacting to lagging confirmation, the EA anticipates key reversals with a logic built around relative highs and lows — offering a smarter way to engage with the market before sentiment shifts.

Its adaptive trade filters and risk-conscious execution allow it to perform reliably in both range-bound and trending environments, without relying on risky compounding methods or unclear black-box behavior.

Take advantage of the current introductory pricing. 
Only a limited number of licenses will be sold before the price increases to $350. 
Secure your copy today and add a logic-first system to your automated portfolio.

Why traders choose Nova DEM Trader:

Reversal-Oriented Logic
Built on the DeMarker indicator’s strength in spotting overbought and oversold conditions — with refined thresholds that anticipate exhaustion.

Clear, Non-Aggressive Execution
No grid. No martingale. Just clean logic paired with stop-loss and trailing mechanics to manage risk responsibly.

Precision Entry Framework
Waits for confluence between price action and indicator signals. Avoids noise and reduces false entries in volatile or slow markets.

Optimized for Speed & Simplicity
Lightweight, fast to execute, and fully adjustable. Easily integrates into different pairs, timeframes, or trading styles.

Backtested with Discipline
Built to avoid overfitting. Nova DEM Trader shows consistent, controlled performance across historical data, focusing on stability and repeatability.

A free demo version is available for testing in the Strategy Tester. Past performance is not indicative of future results, but Nova DEM Trader provides a reliable framework based on time-tested technical logic.

Try the demo today and lock in the launch price before it increases.


