Nova OBV Trader is an advanced automation of the On-Balance Volume (OBV) indicator — turning raw volume dynamics into actionable trade signals. It builds on this classic momentum tool to identify when price moves are backed by real participation, not just empty fluctuations.

Instead of reacting to shallow spikes or fake rallies, Nova OBV Trader focuses on the deeper flow of market pressure. When price aligns with volume, it acts decisively. When the confirmation is absent, it waits with discipline.

This EA is about quality over quantity — filtering out weak setups and focusing on trades where the weight of volume gives conviction.

Introductory licenses are limited, before the full price rises to $350.

Why traders choose Nova OBV Trader:

OBV Logic, Fully Automated

Implements the original On-Balance Volume calculation with precise entry and exit rules.

Volume-Backed Signals

Only trades when price movement is confirmed by volume shifts, avoiding unreliable breakouts.

Disciplined Risk Management

Every position has a fixed stop loss and optional trailing system. No martingale, no grid.

Cross-Market Efficiency

Effective across forex, indices, metals, and crypto — optimized for H1 to daily charts.

Simple, Clear, Reliable

Streamlined execution, transparent rules, and no overcomplication.

A free demo is available in the Strategy Tester.

No EA guarantees future performance — but Nova OBV Trader provides a structured way to harness the power of volume-backed momentum.

Try the demo today and secure your launch license before the price reaches $350.