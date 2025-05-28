Nova AMA Trader

Nova AMA Trader is a refined trend-capturing Expert Advisor built around the Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) — a dynamic indicator that adjusts to market conditions in real time. Unlike static averages that lag or misfire in choppy markets, Nova AMA Trader adapts with precision, allowing it to capture meaningful trends while avoiding false signals.

This EA is engineered for traders who prefer intelligent automation over brute-force trading. By aligning with market momentum while minimizing noise, Nova AMA Trader delivers smooth execution with clarity and structure.

Whether you're aiming for steady swing trades or responsive intraday setups, this EA provides a balanced and reliable trend-following framework.

Take advantage of the introductory launch pricing.
Only a limited number of licenses will be released before the price increases to $350.
Get in early and experience adaptive precision in action.

Why traders choose Nova AMA Trader:

Dynamic Trend Logic
Uses Adaptive Moving Average to track real trends — speeding up in momentum, slowing down in consolidation.

Noise Filtering Built-In
Avoids choppy, indecisive zones through smart filtering and confirmation layers, reducing whipsaw trades.

Disciplined Risk Framework
No martingale, no grid, and no scaling into uncertainty. Every trade includes a defined stop and trailing logic.

Stable and Lightweight
Runs efficiently across assets and timeframes without heavy computational load — designed for stability.

Transparent and Trusted
No gimmicks or hidden rules — Nova AMA Trader executes with a clear plan and consistent behavior.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.
Nova AMA Trader gives you an intelligent, adaptive system to ride real trends — with structure, not speculation.

Try the demo and lock in the launch price while it lasts.


