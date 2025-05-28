Nova WPR Trader

Nova WPR Trader is a precision reversal Expert Advisor powered by the Williams %R indicator — re-engineered to identify momentum exhaustion and deliver clean, calculated entries at market turning points. Whether the market is overextended or caught in a range, this EA is designed to time reversals with structure, not guesswork.

Rather than reacting to every overbought or oversold signal, Nova WPR Trader filters entries through layered confirmation, ensuring you only engage when conditions truly align. It’s built for disciplined traders who want to take advantage of market extremes without overexposing themselves.

Whether you’re looking to fade false breakouts or catch swing reversals, Nova WPR Trader offers an efficient, rule-based solution.

Take advantage of the introductory launch pricing.
Only a limited number of licenses will be released before the price increases to $350.
Secure your license and let disciplined reversal trading do the work for you.

Why traders choose Nova WPR Trader:

Exhaustion-Based Entries
Identifies true overbought and oversold zones with confirmation logic — not just surface-level signals.

Clean Reversal Strategy
Built for timing market turns, not chasing trends or reacting emotionally to price swings.

Risk Management First
All trades come with a clear stop loss and structured trailing — no martingale, no grid, no randomness.

Light and Responsive
Runs efficiently across pairs and timeframes, delivering consistent execution with minimal overhead.

No Black Box
Every signal has a reason. Nova WPR Trader follows a transparent, disciplined strategy from entry to exit.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.
While no EA can promise perfect timing, Nova WPR Trader gives you a professional edge in trading market reversals with clarity and control.

Try the demo and take advantage of the launch offer before pricing increases.


