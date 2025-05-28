Nova ALG Trader

Nova ALG Trader is built around the legendary Alligator indicator — reimagined with modern execution and precision timing. This Expert Advisor harnesses the power of trend confirmation and directional bias using the proven logic of smoothed moving averages and market “sleep/wake” phases.

Rather than reacting to price after the move has started, Nova ALG Trader positions you before the trend unfolds — capturing emerging momentum with clean, structure-based entries and dynamic trade management.

Whether you’re a trend trader or a hybrid scalper, this system offers a disciplined, visual approach to trend following that’s stood the test of time — now fully automated and optimized for live trading.

Take advantage of the introductory launch pricing.
Only a limited number of licenses will be released before the price increases to $350.
Secure your copy today and trade with the logic of the legends — without manual hassle.

Why traders choose Nova ALG Trader:

Classic Trend Logic, Modern Execution
Built on Bill Williams’ Alligator system — optimized for modern chart dynamics and execution speed.

Avoid Chop, Ride Swings
Filters out sideways noise and enters only during synchronized directional setups across the Alligator’s jaws, teeth, and lips.

Built-in Trade Discipline
Clear SL and TP logic, no martingale or grid. Includes trailing stop features and position logic you can trust.

Multi-Pair, Multi-Timeframe Ready
Performant across forex, crypto, and indices — designed for daily, 4H, or even 1H trend setups.

Tested, Transparent, Trusted
No black-box behavior. Built to be clean, auditable, and dependable in both demo and live environments.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.
No EA guarantees future results — but Nova ALG Trader brings you structure, patience, and precision for today’s trend-driven markets.

Try the demo and claim the launch price while it lasts.


