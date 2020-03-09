Barclays Trend Scalper

Barclays Trend Scalper EA using trend following technic based on the candle stick color and pattern to enter the trade, it follow the trend with predefined filter value for best performance trading experience.

Using fix and dinamic SL on the last candle and dinamic TP with 2x reward ratio, you can adjust this setting (fix or dinamic) depend on your preferences.


This robot comes with feature :

1. Time Filter ( Server Time).

2. Martingale feature that you can swith on and off, you can adjust martingale multiplier and maximum lot for every trade. Default is OFF.

3. Advanced Trailing Stop, Breakeven and Lock Profit.

4. Partial Close.

5. Lot setting based on the risk per trade or fixed lot.

6. Profit/Loss limit by money or percent.

7. Advanced filter (Set to TRUE before use).

8. Candlestick criteria filter.

9. Custom Trade Comment.

10. Magic Number.


Thank You


