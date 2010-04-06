DrawRectangular

DrawRectangular EA


The Expert draws Renko rectangles and the levels of development of the following "bricks" directly on the chart, can be used as an indicator. The order may be opened on or against (sets in the settings) the trend, depending on the size of the shadows of the last two Renko bars.

Expert features:

  • No more than one order per symbol;
  • You must set the size of the last two shadows: "from" and "to";
  • Management of lot size depending on the deposit;
  • Adjustable size Renko bar;
  • Pending orders open without stop-loss and take-profit, with modification immediately after initiation;
  • Renko bars are built taking into account High, Low, Open and Close prices, consequently, the most accurate algorithm of construction is implemented;
  • Consider only the lower shadows of the "bull" bars and only the upper shadows of the "bear" bars.

Expert settings:

  • FirstBar - the number of the bar from which to start drawing rectangles, if 0 - use all the bars on the chart;
  • CandleSize - the size of the Renko bar, by default 25 pips;
  • MaxRecAmount - the maximum number of rectangles on the graph when exceeding which rectangles begin to be deleted, if 0 - the rectangles are not deleted;
  • Direction - the direction of opening the order, 1 - according to trend, 2 - against the trend;
  • Lot - lot size, if 0 - BalanceFactor is used;
  • BalanceFactor - the size of the deposit for opening 0.01 lot, the default is 1000;
  • StopLossSize  - stop-loss calculation coefficient: SL = StopLossSize CandleSize;
  • TakeProfitSize - take-profit calculation coefficient: TP = TakeProfitSize CandleSize;
  • Last_Tail_from - the shadow size for the last formed rectangle "from";
  • Curr_Tail_from - the size of the shadow for rectangle which is forming "from";
  • Last_Tail_to - the size of the shadow for the last formed rectangle "to";
  • Curr_Tail_to - the size of the shadow for the rectangle which is forming"to";
  • Rec_Color_UP - color of the ascending rectangle;
  • Rec_Color_Down - creates a descending rectangle;
  • Magic - "magic number" for the order;
  • Com - comment to the warrant.

The best time frame for expert installation is M1. It will provide the most accurate drawing of the rectangles.
If the stop loss or take profit are close to the price, the expert will try to modify the order 3 times, in case of failure, it will increase the  stop loss and take profit twice.

Plus de l'auteur
ReverseTrend
Ivan Zhigalov
Experts
ReverseTrend MT5 Introducing ReverseTrend - your fully automatic trading advisor designed for night scalping, utilizing the Bollinger Bands indicator for entry signals, focusing exclusively on BUY positions. This EA does not employ the risky martingale strategy, ensuring a safer trading approach. Key Features: Proven Long-Term Performance : ReverseTrend MT5 has shown remarkable results over a 5-year testing period from 2017 to 2024, with significant gains like +94.6% on EURAUD, +468% on EURCAD
NeonRectangle
Ivan Zhigalov
Experts
NeonRectangle EA – Algorithme de pointe basé sur l'action des prix pour un profit maximal NeonRectangle est un Expert Advisor (EA) unique et entièrement automatisé, conçu pour offrir des rendements élevés de manière constante en exploitant une analyse avancée de l'action des prix. Développé à partir de plus de 10 ans d'expérience réelle sur les marchés, cet EA est l'aboutissement de ma profonde compréhension des comportements et dynamiques du marché. Suivi en temps réel du compte : NeonRectang
NeonCircle
Ivan Zhigalov
Experts
NeonCircle This Expert Advisor (EA) is the culmination of my 10+ years of trading experience, offering a straightforward yet effective trading system optimized for the M15 timeframe on the following currency pairs: AUDCAD , AUDNZD , and NZDCAD . While these pairs are pre-optimized, feel free to adjust the settings for any additional instruments you wish to trade. THE SETTINGS FOR THIS EA ARE ATTACHED IN THE FIRST COMMENT!!! Trading Strategy Overview The EA operates without the use of indicators
NeonKumo
Ivan Zhigalov
Experts
NeonKumo Introducing NeonKumo a straightforward and reliable trading system designed with simplicity and precision in mind. Built around the Ichimoku indicator, this EA carefully evaluates the market to identify potential trades with clarity.  NeonKumo doesn’t aim to over complicate; instead, it harnesses the power of Ichimoku’s clear insights for traders looking for a balanced, no-frills solution in the forex market.   NeonKumo   is built to balance risk and consistency, making it ideal for tr
PropShield
Ivan Zhigalov
Utilitaires
️ PropShield is your automated guardian for proprietary trading firm challenges and funded accounts. If you've ever failed a challenge by exceeding the daily drawdown limit by just a few dollars, or if you struggle to enforce your own risk rules during volatile markets, PropShield is built for you. This is not a trading strategy - it's a safety system that watches your account 24/7, automatically closes positions when risk limits are breached, and keeps you on track to pass challenges and keep
NoSwapEa MT5
Ivan Zhigalov
Utilitaires
NoSwapEA MT5 - Trade Smart, Avoid Swaps Overview NoSwapEA is a smart and efficient Expert Advisor designed to help traders avoid overnight swap charges by automatically closing and reopening trades based on a customizable schedule. Developed by NeonTrade, this EA is perfect for traders who want to optimize their trading strategy while minimizing costs. Key Features    Swap-Free Trading : Automatically closes trades before swap charges are applied and reopens them the next day, saving you money
EquityShield MT5
Ivan Zhigalov
Utilitaires
️ EquityShield is your automated risk management guardian for MetaTrader 5. If you've ever exceeded your daily loss limit, struggled to enforce your own trading rules during volatile markets, or wanted to automatically lock in profits when you hit your targets, EquityShield is built for you. This is not a trading strategy - it's a safety system that watches your account 24/7, automatically closes positions when your risk limits are breached, and helps you maintain consistent trading discipline
