Range Breakout EA MT4

5
Unlike many other programs in the mql5 market this is a REAL day trading strategy. It does not use any martingale or grid functionalities and follows a logical concept.

The Range Breakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade time ranges. The market often finds its direction in the morning hours and then follows this trend for the day. This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends after the morning breakout. Still you can trade all sorts of time breakouts with this program. I use the strategy in a live trading account for many years now and so far it is doing really good.

The default settings of the program are the ones I use for USDJPY. For EURUSD I use the same settings but the time for the range is 09:00 - 10:30, orders will be cancelled at 20:55 and positions closed at 21:55. Please do your own testing!! These are only the settings that I use but there might be better settings. I cannot give any advice or recommendation here since I cannot predict future market movement.

The video and the screenshots are made with the MT5 version of the EA. But all functions are the same for the MT4 version. Just download the free demo and try it yourself :)

Please do your own testing!! My inputs might not be the best ones and there might be better settings. I cannot give any advice or recommendation since I cannot predict future market movement.


<General Settings>

Timeframe Range Calculation: Chart timeframe used for range calculation (always use PERIOD_M1 for live trading and only change in tester if you do not have enough M1 data)


(Trading Volume Modes):

VOLUME_FIXED > Uses a fixed lot size for every trade

VOLUME_MANAGED > Uses "Fixed Lots" per each „Fixed Lots Per x Money“ amount of money in your trading account

VOLUME_PERCENT > The lot size will be calculated so that the set percentage of your account will be lost if the inital SL is triggered

VOLUME_MONEY > The lot size will be calculated so that the set amount of money will be lost if the inital SL is triggered


Trading Volume: Mode for the calculation of the lot size for each trade

Fixed Lots: Lot size for VOLUME_FIXED and VOLUME_MANAGED

Fixed Lots Per x Money: Base amount for VOLUME_MANAGED

Risk Percentage of Balance: Risk percent for VOLUME_PERCENT

Risk Money: Risk amount for VOLUME_MONEY

Order Buffer Points (0 = No Buffer): Orders will be placed x points above and below the range


(TP And SL Calculation Modes):

CALC_MODE_OFF > No TP/SL will be placed

CALC_MODE_FACTOR > Distance is a multiple of the current range

CALC_MODE_PERCENT > Distance is a percentage of the current range high (for buy) or low (for sell)

CALC_MODE_POINTS > Distance is set in points. One point is always the smallest price change for the current symbol, e.g. EURUSD, 5 digits > 1 point = 0.00001 or US30, 2 digits > 1 point = 0.01


Target Calc Mode: Calculation mode for the TP distance (entry to TP)

Target Value: Value for the TP calculation based on the Target Calc Mode

Stop Calc Mode: Calculation mode for the SL distance (entry to SL)

Stop Value: Value for the SL calculation based on the Stop Calc Mode


<Time Settings>

Range Start Hour: Hour for the start time of the daily range

Range Start Minute: Minute for the start time of the daily range

Range End Hour: Hour for the end time of the daily range

Range End Minute: Minute for the end time of the daily range

Delete Orders Hour: Hour for the expiration time of pending orders

Delete Orders Minute: Minute for the expiration time of pending orders

Close Positions: Decides if open positions are closed at the close position time

Close Positions Hour: Hour for the close time of open positions

Close Positions Minute: Minute for the close time of open positions


<Trailing Stop Settings>

(TSL Calculation Modes):

TSL_MODE_OFF > Trailing stop stop is inactive

TSL_MODE_PERCENT > Distance is a percentage of the position open price

TSL_MODE_POINTS > Distance is set in points. One point is always the smallest price change for the current symbol, e.g. EURUSD, 5 digits > 1 point = 0.00001 or US30, 2 digits > 1 point = 0.01


BE Calc Mode: Calculation mode for the break even stop

BE Stop Trigger Value: The Break Even Stop is activated as soon as a trade is more than the BE Stop Trigger Value in profit

BE Stop Buffer Value: The Break Even Stop will move the stop loss BE Stop Puffer Value in profit once it is activated

TSL Calc Mode: Calculation mode for the classic trailing stop

TSL Trigger Value: The Trailing Stop is activated as soon as a trade is more than the TSL Trigger Value in profit

TSL Value: The Trailing Stop will be trailed in this set distance behind the current market price

TSL Step Value: The SL will only be modified if it is at least this distance above the previous SL


<Trading Frequency Settings>

Max Long Trades: Maximum amount of buy trades on a single day

Max Short Trades: Maximum amount of sell trades on a single day

Max Total Trades: Maximum amount of trades on a single day


<Range Filter Settings>

Min Range Points: Ranges are ignored if they are smaller than the Min Range Points

Min Range Percent: Ranges are ignored if they are smaller than the Min Range Percent

Max Range Points: Ranges are ignored if they are bigger than the Max Range Points

Max Range Percent: Ranges are ignored if they are bigger than the Max Range Percent


<More Settings>

Range Color: Color of the range object in the chart

Order Comment: Commentary for every order the EA places

Magic Number: This number should be unique for every EA in your account since the EAs use it to identify their own trades

Chart Comment: Activates or deactivates the comment in the upper left corner of the chart

Debug Mode: Activate to see more information about the current EA state in the experts journal

Avis 3
Jochen1965
133
Jochen1965 2023.06.16 08:16 
 

Dieser EA macht genau das was er soll. Basierend auf einer nachvollziehbaren open range Strategie werden analog der gesetzten Parameter, Trades gesetzt und ausgeführt. Dass hierbei nicht jeder Trade ein Gewinn sein kann sollte klar sein. Kein Grid oder Martingale System, einfach und transparent gehalten. Gefällt mir!

Liam Greene
51
Liam Greene 2023.02.03 01:16 
 

I was using the same strategy on the GbpUsd for the London Breakout but had to get up early and measure the levels this strategy allows me a lie in without missing the setups due to sleep ins.

Produits recommandés
MyTraderEA
Khayelihle Tosh
Experts
AutoTraderEA Description As the name says, this is an autotrading robot.   It trades on H1 timeframe.  It looks for clear trades, and is very accurate, yet still will take a couple of trades per week. Otherwise losses are minimised through a 130 pip StopLoss which can be modified. AutoTrader gives the user the ability to choose whether to keep trading volumes the same or change in direct proportion to the change in the account equity.   The EA has been backtested only on the EURUSD pair over a
CatchTheWave EASY
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
The " CatchTheWave EASY " adviser is a lightweight version of the adviser of the same name. This Expert Advisor uses many different strategies to determine the most accurate entry points into the market. One of the key features of " CatchTheWave EASY " is the use of a grid when trading. This means that the Expert Advisor creates orders at various price levels, providing a potentially profitable position in any direction of the market. In addition, the Expert Advisor has the ability to effectiv
FREE
LoveQueen
GIORGIO LIBERTI GARLET
Experts
Black friday LoveQueen is a dedicated Expert exclusively to work on GBPUSD and Time Frame H1 only . Do not use it on any other currency pair and on any other Time Frame. It works with various indicators to give the entry point and with other indicators to give the exit point, as well as still having Take Profit and Stop Loss. By taking advantage of its money management you can improve its performance. Use this Money Management setting if you have little capital test it in backtest. Monei Man
Global Intel Invest Gold Scalping EA MT4
Dinesh Atmaram Agrawal
Experts
Global Intel Invest Gold Scalping EA work with gold scalping to give you best results. Timeframe: Works with current timeframe you have set (BEST WITH M1 and M5) You can backtest as per your need It will buy 0.01 lot per $100 and it will increase gradually as per the balance. ( If you have $1000 balance in your account it will trade with 0.1 lots) If you have any questions or query reach us via skype: globaladsmedia / whatsapp:      https://chat.whatsapp.com/Jn0ut8ywKLc3ES9TvC9wUJ&nbsp ; / e
EuroClimb
Irma Wati
Experts
Next Price : $399.00 EuroClimb EA: Your Ultimate Companion for EURUSD Downtrends! Unlock the power of precision trading with EuroClimb , the Expert Advisor built exclusively to capitalize on EURUSD’s bearish trends. Tailored for short positions, EuroClimb ensures you never miss an opportunity in a downtrending market. Key Features: Timeframe : M15 Specialized Short Selling : Exclusively focuses on short trades, delivering optimized performance for downtrends. Accessible Entry : Start trad
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
Inferno Signals EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
Inferno Signals EA est conçu pour tirer parti des mouvements les plus significatifs du marché, en opérant sur la solide unité de temps M30. Il est idéal pour ceux qui cherchent à commencer avec un petit capital initial, à partir de seulement 100 $ par paire, avec une gestion automatique du capital incluant des ajustements dynamiques des lots et des niveaux de sécurité tels que le Stop-Loss (SL). Avec une faible drawdown et une stratégie axée sur la capture des meilleures opportunités, Inferno Si
MACD Momentum Pro MT4 Hma Wma Trend ADX
Adam Benjamin Kildare
Experts
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!! MACD Momentum Pro is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that uses closed-bar MACD crossovers, confirms trend with HMA/WMA, and filters with ADX . It’s simple to run in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester, so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe. Packed with features ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels. Currency or % risk – Set a fixed cash amount or a percent; lots auto-c
Ea6eurusd30
GIORGIO LIBERTI GARLET
Experts
Black friday Ea6eurusd30   is a dedicated Expert exclusively to work on   EURUSD and Time Frame M30 only . Do not use it on any other currency pair and on any other Time Frame. It works with various indicators to give the entry point and with other indicators to give the exit point, as well as still having Take Profit and Stop Loss. By taking advantage of its money management you can improve its performance. Use this Money Management setting if you have little capital test it in backtest. M
Black Rock EA
Evgenii Filippov
Experts
MULTI-CURRENCY Expert Advisor, the main condition for work, a broker with a minimum spread and a fast VPS server.It shows itself well on EURCHF, GBPUSD and many other pairs. The requirement for the correct operation of the adviser: VPN with minimal delay to the broker. Recommended deposit from $ 50 (per symbol) Recommended broker with an ECN account. The Expert Advisor should be installed and tested only on the M15 timeframe!!!! Before using the Expert Advisor, be sure to test it in the strateg
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
La stratégie de l'EA est basée sur le Swing trading , avec des entrées après des impulsions brutales calculées par l'indicateur iPump. Comme mentionné précédemment, l'EA a la capacité d'ouvrir des transactions manuelles avec un support automatique. - pour une tendance baissière ↓ on entre dans un trade après une hausse corrective du prix, l'actif tombe dans la zone de surachat, on vend le long de la tendance. - pour une tendance haussière ↑, on entre dans un trade après une baisse corrective du
Goood job EA
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
Reliable & Steady EA Now Available! Grow your capital steadily by securing small daily profits — no stress, no hype. This EA uses a simple yet effective breakout strategy , entering trades when the high or low of a few candles ago is breached. It follows the market’s momentum with precision and discipline. Strong Risk Management Built In Every trade is protected with clearly defined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) If SL is hit, the EA retries with increased lot size — but only up to
RCGold
Maxim Zhuykov
Experts
The EA is based on RCI and CCi indicators, uses StopLoss and Trailing Stop. Designed for trading the XAUUSD pair. The Expert Advisor was created for people who do not have a large stock of knowledge about the Forex market and with a small deposit. It is mandatory to have an ECN account with the lowest spread and slippage for the EA to work correctly. Timeframe doesn't matter, but M1 is preferable. Robot settings: flot = fixed lot size, dlot = dynamic lot (as a percentage of margin), dyn = enable
Dragon with wings
Pan Long Guan
Experts
Dragon with wings , is a fully automatic short - term trading system, this strategy will be in the night relatively calm market billing. The policy uses RSI and ATR conditional filtering. Firm offer signal: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/773012 Usage: Cycle M1 Currency pair :EURUSD.USDCAD To enable News Stop Trading, tick the "Allow WebRequest" option and add "http://ec.forexprostools.com", "http://www.worldtimeserver.com" to the list of URLs for WebRequest. To do this, open Tools > Options > E
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
AI Next Level
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (3)
Experts
The next generation G P T AI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies. Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from financial news, Sentiment Analysis , specific formula, Oscillators and indicators status and other unstructured data sources. This information can then be used in conjunction with other datasets to make our
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Area51 On RSI
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
The EA generates signals about changes in the trend. Signals can be generated using different RSI-based strategies. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) is set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit. Parameters Main Settings LotSize = 0.01 - fixed position volume. LotAutoSize = false - enable dy
Pyramid Magic
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Pyramid Magic EA  is an automatic trading robot to trade    Gold(XAUUSD) . Using advanced calculations it opens and manages trading for you automatically. It is a robot specifically adapted to withstand the high volatility conditions usually seen in gold. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it.  No experience is required and it’s easy to set up.  Using Pyramid Magic is a way to improve your trading
Hercules Gold VIP
Hossein Davarynejad
4 (1)
Experts
*     MT5 Version is free  + one Daily Trader on BTC USD is free  *   //// HERCULES GOLD VIP //// the cutting-edge Gold  development expert meticulously crafted for daily time frame strategies with an integrated stop-loss mechanism. As the developer behind this powerful tool, let me delve into the key features and advantages that make   a must-have for your daily Gold trading endeavors: . Daily Time Frame Precision: HERCULES GOLD VIP  is tailored to excel in the   daily   time frame, ensuring
Ea Goldstar
Vincenzo Lungard
Experts
The Goldstar EA MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the XAUUSD currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to identify potential trends, key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to XAUUSD making the most of the market movements of the New York session, thus obtaining the maximum possible profit. This robot doesn't use a grid or a martingale sy
Dangal
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Dangal is trend trading using indicators and levels. The expert system goes through the whole history and can work with several currency pairs (GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURUSD) with a single setting. If there is a commission on the account, it must be recalculated into the equivalent of the spread and fill in the MaxSpread field, taking into account the Wednesday and the commission. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, but it works with the H1 period. You can start using it
Trader Station MT4
Gennady Sergienko
5 (1)
Experts
Trader Station: A wave expert using bitwise analysis of an array of price data, confirmed performance by a real account since 2019; Back Testing the Expert: By default, the settings that are included in the SET 1; Only for EURUSD M5 ; Settings LOT - set the required lot size or select AUTO RISK; RISK AUTO - quick risk selection or select manual risk entry; custom value RISK - entering a custom risk value; Expert ID - enter the Expert ID or enter the value-1 for the automatic ID; What you n
GoldExcel
Alno Markets Ltd
5 (1)
Experts
illusion       GoldExcel EA   est un programme performant idéal pour le day trading de la paire de devises XAUUSD (or). Développé par notre équipe, ce programme convient aux comptes standards, aux comptes de trading propriétaires financés et aux comptes de trading propriétaires. Rapport de performance :   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller Notre profil d'entreprise contient des informations plus détaillées sur nos comptes de trading. Médaille d'or pour performance exceptionne
Gold Prophet X
Giordan Cogotti
Experts
IMPORTANT: THE STRATEGY IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION ONLY, NO ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE USED. DON'T BE FOOLED BECAUSE ALL THESE STRATEGIES IN VOICE CURRENTLY IS NOT FEASIBLE TO MAKE THEM WORK ON MT4/MT5 WITHOUT AN EXTERNAL CONNECTION TO AN EXTERNAL DATA SOURCE WITH IMPORTANT CALCULATION CAPACITY, THIS THING IS UNDERSTANDABLE EVEN BY A CHILD Use the preset in the comments for XAUUSD You can adapt the settings for any underlying you want, other sets will also be published later Prepare for a New Era of
Red Cross Bot
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
Red Cross – USDJPY Breakout Expert Advisor Capture the Morning Breakout. Ride the Trend. Trade Automatically. The   Red Cross EA   is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for the   USDJPY   pair. Using a proven early-morning breakout strategy, it identifies the trading range, detects the breakout, and rides the trend until the optimal exit point — all without manual intervention. Born from a   battle-tested live trading strategy , the Red Cross EA combines precision, speed, an
TrendRVR
Aleksandr Butkov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is notable for the fact that it is designed for trading any currency pair. The "Pattern + RSI" robot demonstrates good performance for a long time without changing the settings, and it is not some prohibitively complex system, but simply a successful combination of Prise Action, indicators and an order grid. The EA can be used in any market with a low spread and good liquidity. However, I recommend the following currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and XAUUSD. Fully autom
Trend thrreecoins
Chunwei Guan
Experts
The trend triangle is quite complex. It is a hedge between two straight currencies and one cross currency, or between two cross currencies. Traders are often affected by external factors and cannot strictly execute it, resulting in losses. After a large number of data statistical analysis and strict scientific demonstration calculation, the system can achieve stable profits through many years of real transaction verification. Traders are expected to strictly follow the trading rules. Trend trian
Luzart Scalper
Luc Aspirot
Experts
Meilleurs résultats avec : GBP-USD Comme avec tout scalper, vous aurez besoin d'un courtier avec un spread faible et un VPS rapide. Cet EA n'utilise pas de martingale ou de grille. Les backtests ont été effectués avec Tick Story GMT+2. Ce décalage GMT est utilisé par la plupart des courtiers. Exigences Paires de devises : GBPUSD Temps : M1 Dépôt suggéré : $1000 Comment cela fonctionne : L'Ea va trouver un grand mouvement dans le prix, quand un tel événement se produit, il va mettre un
GoldenTrend
Aliaksandr Sych
Experts
GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk. Why GoldenTrend? Монитор Ultra-Fast Trades : Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads. Adaptive Strategy : Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts tradi
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Présentation d'Algo Gold EA, un conseiller expert sophistiqué et à faible risque, méticuleusement conçu pour les traders à la recherche d'une stratégie de scalping puissante. En mettant l'accent sur la minimisation des pertes et la mise en œuvre d'une gestion solide des risques, ce système de trading automatisé est conçu pour fournir des résultats cohérents dans les comptes réels et démos. L'une des caractéristiques remarquables d'Algo Gold EA est sa capacité à interrompre l'activité commerc
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Machine Wizard
Thomas Cain
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing Machine Wizard, the ultimate solution for mastering the complexities of forex trading. This cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) is meticulously designed to enhance your trading strategy through its unique structure—leveraging the power of 11 fully independent baskets of trades, each with a distinct magic number for precision and control. What truly sets Machine Wizard apart is the strategic use of these 11 baskets: •Five baskets are designed to trade against the trend, giving you the
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  ///////       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                                                             Live Signal  =     signals An expert based on    (   AUD , CAD   ) Download Setfile on Comment    Time frame     =    M15  Working Time    24 hours   5 day week  Make sure To Active Filter News  in  backtest news filter is not working      Have Stop loss Base on Max DD  it is a ful
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour trois paires de devises majeures : EURUSD, USDJPY et GBPUSD. Signaux Il ne reste plus que 1 exemplaire sur 10 à ce prix. Prochain prix : $599.99 Disponible pour MT4 et MT5 MT5 Ne fait appel ni au grid, ni au martingale, ni à l’IA, ni aux réseaux neuronaux, ni à l’arbitrage. Chaque transaction est protégée par un Stop Loss (SL) fixe, adapté à chaque paire. Les profits sont sécurisés par un Trailing Stop. Cet EA fonctionne sur co
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Bienvenue à Gold Trend Scalping PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Prochain prix : 899 $ Prix final : 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping est le premier EA que j'ai conçu spécifiquement pour l'or. L'EA utilise une stratégie de trading suivant la tendance basée sur des périodes de temps plus grandes. Il utilise un super trend pour détecter la tendance principale du plus grand cadre temporel, puis ouvre des trades sur des cadres temporels plus petits. L'EA utilise toujours un stop loss fixe pour chaque trade, fix
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Plus de l'auteur
Range Breakout EA
BM Trading GmbH
4.6 (15)
Experts
Unlike many other programs in the mql5 market this is a REAL day trading strategy. It does not use any martingale or grid functionalities and follows a logical concept. The Range Breakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade time ranges. The market often finds its direction in the morning hours and then follows this trend for the day. This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends after the morning breakout. Still you can trade all sorts of time breakouts with this program. I use the strat
Trade Bro EA
BM Trading GmbH
4.77 (97)
Utilitaires
The Trade Bro tool helps you to calculate your positions size and place orders quickly. You no longer need to count ticks or do time consuming calculations. The easy to understand graphical panel is designed to interact with the chart of your symbol perfectly. Please leave a 5 star rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) List of Inputs: <Graphic> InpFontSize: FontSize of the text of the trading panel. InpShowLinesRight: When set to true the entry, TP and SL lines will be oriente
FREE
Go Long EA
BM Trading GmbH
2 (1)
Experts
The Go Long EA was designed to follow a really simple strategy. Many traders are seeking for the next super complex algorithm, while in reality the most basic concepts are the ones that work best. One of these basic concepts is the concept of growing economy. In theory (and the past has definitely proven this so far) the worldwide economy is always growing. In practice this means that some financial markets/symbols/products, such as index or stock CFDs, benefit from this. So why not just buy the
Turnaround Tuesday EA MT5
BM Trading GmbH
Experts
This EA can be used to trade the well known Turnaround Tuesday strategy. The original idea of the strategy is to wait for setbacks in the major indices and then benefit from recovery moves at the beginning of a new week. Many traders used (and still use) this strategy over the years. The EA will only open buy trades. Personally I use the program in index CFDs because these should tend to go up sooner or later. Economies are growing and so do the big indices. Even though nobody can guarantee thi
Trend Tracer EA
BM Trading GmbH
4.39 (59)
Experts
The Trend Trader EA can identify and trade market trends. Due to the nature of the strategy it will perform better in trendy market conditions and might struggle with sideways markets. It includes various trade management options to make adjustments whenever the market requires it. If you like the program then please consider leaving a 5 star rating and a short comment :)
FREE
Ninja Turtle Scalper EA
BM Trading GmbH
2 (1)
Experts
The Ninja Turtle Scalper uses the Donchian Channel EA to find entry signals – just like the famous turtle trades did back then. The indicator is simple but yet effective. It is used by professional traders for many years and now also part of the MT5 framework. If you ever wanted to use the indicator's signals for scalping entries, this is the right EA for you. No AI, Martingale or Grid needed. This is NOT the holy grail of trading. It will not make you rich over night and it is not risk free. Ju
Trend Tracer EA MT4
BM Trading GmbH
4.2 (5)
Experts
The Trend Trader EA can identify and trade market trends. Due to the nature of the strategy it will perform better in trendy market conditions and might struggle with sideways markets. It includes various trade management options to make adjustments whenever the market requires it. If you like the program then please consider leaving a 5 star rating and a short comment :)
FREE
Trendline Trader EA
BM Trading GmbH
5 (1)
Utilitaires
The Trendline Trader EA helps you to analyze and trade the markets with trendlines. You can place and modify lines easily with only few clicks. When you found a strong trend you can also activate the lines to open trades (or place orders) when reached by the price. The tool helps you to analyze multiple markets and still be able to trade trends without sitting in front of the charts all the time. You can change the appearance of the lines. It might be a good idea to choose different colors or si
Slippage Calculator
BM Trading GmbH
5 (4)
Utilitaires
If you are using scalping strategies (or any strategy that uses stop orders for position opening or closing) you need to know your slippage. Slippage is the difference between your pending order price and the price that your brokers uses to execute your order. This can be really different and depends on the broker as well as on the market conditions (news, trading hours, etc..) With this small script you can calculate the slippage you "paid" in points and also in your account currency. You also
FREE
Slippage Analyzer MT4
BM Trading GmbH
5 (2)
Utilitaires
If you are using scalping strategies (or any strategy that uses stop loss orders for position closing) you need to know your slippage. Slippage is the difference between your order price and the price that your brokers uses to execute your order. This can be really different and depends on the broker as well as on the market conditions (news, trading hours, etc..) With this small script you can calculate the slippage you "paid" in points and also in your account currency. You also get average va
FREE
Tester Trader EA
BM Trading GmbH
Utilitaires
The Tester Trader EA is designed to simulate your manual trading strategy in the strategy tester. By default this is not possible and manual trading is completely disabled in the MT5 strategy tester. This tool helps you to open, manage and close orders and positions easily using action buttons in the chart. Forward testing your manual trading strategy can be a real pain. Time moves slow and it can take days or months to fully test a manual trading strategy. With this tool you can simulate forwar
Filtrer:
Jochen1965
133
Jochen1965 2023.06.16 08:16 
 

Dieser EA macht genau das was er soll. Basierend auf einer nachvollziehbaren open range Strategie werden analog der gesetzten Parameter, Trades gesetzt und ausgeführt. Dass hierbei nicht jeder Trade ein Gewinn sein kann sollte klar sein. Kein Grid oder Martingale System, einfach und transparent gehalten. Gefällt mir!

Anthony Arundell
98
Anthony Arundell 2023.03.19 12:11 
 

I have purchased the range breakout ea. but cannot load it onto the mt5 platform I log into the MQL5 community and its not there nothing is My account is with FTMO and I loaded the last trade manager manually

BM Trading GmbH
74623
Réponse du développeur Rene Balke 2023.03.19 13:00
Hey, this is weird. You can use the service desk here on mql5 to ask for support. I think they can see all the purchases and provide fixes for this.
Liam Greene
51
Liam Greene 2023.02.03 01:16 
 

I was using the same strategy on the GbpUsd for the London Breakout but had to get up early and measure the levels this strategy allows me a lie in without missing the setups due to sleep ins.

Répondre à l'avis