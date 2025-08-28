Scipio Gold Bot
- Experts
- Stefano Frisetti
- Version: 2.10
- Activations: 5
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com.
Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice.
Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here: https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820
+ SCIPIO EA is truly an EA that trades automatically without any intervention from the TRADER.
+ this EA is optimized for brokers with two decimals i.s. 0000.00 if your broker has 3 decimals i.e. 0000.000 pls contact me via email.
To do this, SCIPIO doesn't use any known indicators; it uses an edge I've developed over the years, based solely on prices and price behavior.
HOW TO TRADE + This EA is designed to be used exclusively on one asset: GOLD. Use on other assets is possible but is not supported by us. + SCIPIO EA opens no more than one trade per day and never trades overnight, so trading costs (spread and swap) are almost zero. + Simply place the EA on the chart, enable AUTOTRADING, and that's all you need to do. + SCIPIO BOT GOLD opens and closes trades 100% automatically 365/7/24; no intervention from the TRADER is required. + There are no settings to choose; it's not an interpretable BOT; it's a 100% automatic EA. + It can be used on any timeframe because the trading behavior is the same on every timeframe; the final result doesn't change.
+ It can be used on any timeframe because the trading is the same on each timeframe; the final result does not change. + Choose the lot size carefully because this EA will always use the same size (default = 0.01). + The lot size can be set from the settings interface and changed whenever desired. + It is recommended to keep SCIPIO EA active and the PC always on; a VPS can be used if desired. + The trader can manually close trades if desired; the EA will not open new ones.
SETTINGS AND INPUT + The DEFAULT settings are always fine; there's no need to optimize anything. + You only need to set the lot size you'll be trading with (default = 0.01); this will always be used; it doesn't increase automatically. + There are no settings the trader needs to choose; it's fire-and-forget automatic trading.
DISTRIBUTION + Works on MT4 and MT5 + Created exclusively for GOLD; use on other assets is not supported. + It is completely bug-free. + We provide product support but not VPS support. - Included: 5 activations