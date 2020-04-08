XAU Breakout EA

🥇 Daily Breakout Expert Advisor - XAUUSD/GOLD Specialist

📈 Trade Gold Breakouts Like a Pro!

Daily Breakout EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor specifically designed and optimized for XAUUSD (GOLD) trading. Capture powerful gold price movements using the proven daily breakout strategy. Perfect for both beginner and advanced traders who want to automate their gold breakout trading without the emotional stress of manual trading.

🌟 **How It Works **

Daily Breakout EA operates on a simple yet powerful principle: anticipate and capture significant gold price movements.

Each trading day, the EA intelligently positions itself around the current market price, creating a "breakout net" that captures explosive moves in either direction. When gold breaks through key psychological or technical levels, the EA immediately enters the trade and rides the momentum.

Think of it as having a patient, disciplined trader watching the gold market 24/7, ready to spring into action the moment a significant breakout occurs. The EA removes human emotions like fear and greed, executing trades based purely on mathematical logic and proven market behavior.

The system combines anticipation (positioning before the move), execution (entering at the right moment), and protection (managing risk and profits) - creating a complete automated trading solution that works while you sleep, work, or live your life.

The result? A systematic approach to capturing gold's most profitable moves without the stress of manual trading.

Key Features

🎯 Smart Breakout Strategy

  • Dual Order Placement: Automatically places both BUY STOP and SELL STOP orders at configurable distances from current price
  • Daily Reset: Fresh breakout levels calculated every trading day
  • Time-Based Execution: Set your preferred time for order placement with GMT offset support
  • Intelligent Order Management: Opposite orders are automatically cancelled when one triggers

💰 Advanced Risk Management

  • Percentage Risk Control: Automatically calculates lot size based on your risk percentage
  • Manual Lot Override: Set maximum lot size to never exceed your comfort zone
  • Stop Loss & Take Profit: Fully configurable profit targets and risk limits
  • Maximum Orders per Day: Control how many order sets are placed daily

🔄 Professional Trailing Stop

  • Dynamic Profit Protection: Trailing stop follows your winning trades
  • Configurable Distance: Set your preferred trailing distance and step size
  • Smart Activation: Only activates when position is profitable
  • Both Directions: Works for both BUY and SELL positions

Order Expiration Control

  • Flexible Expiration: Set custom expiration time for pending orders
  • Multiple Time Types: Support for various order time types
  • Automatic Cleanup: Expired orders are automatically removed
  • Prevention of Order Accumulation: Keeps your trading environment clean

🎛️ Fully Customizable Parameters

Time Settings

  • GMT Offset: Adjust for your broker's server time
  • Order Hour/Minute: Precise control over when orders are placed
  • Flexible Scheduling: Set different times for different market sessions

📊 Order Configuration

  • Range Points: Distance from current price for breakout orders
  • Lot Size: Manual lot size setting
  • Take Profit: Profit target in points
  • Stop Loss: Risk limit in points

Expiration Management

  • Use Order Expiration: Enable/disable order expiration
  • Expiration Hours: Set how long orders remain active
  • Order Time Type: Choose appropriate order time handling

📈 Trailing Stop Options

  • Enable/Disable: Full control over trailing functionality
  • Trailing Distance: How far to trail behind current price
  • Trailing Step: Minimum movement before updating stop loss

🛡️ Risk Controls

  • Max Orders Per Day: Limit daily trading activity
  • Risk Percentage: Automatic lot calculation based on account risk
  • Magic Number: Unique identification for EA trades
  • Custom Comments: Personalized order identification

🎯 Perfect For:

Gold Traders who want to automate their daily breakout strategy ✅ Precious Metal Specialists focusing on XAUUSD opportunities ✅ Busy Professionals who can't monitor gold markets all day ✅ Risk-Conscious Traders who prioritize capital preservation in gold trading ✅ Swing Traders looking for medium-term gold opportunities ✅ Portfolio Diversifiers adding systematic gold exposure---

🔧 Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 only
  • Optimized For: XAUUSD (GOLD) trading exclusively
  • Account Types: All account types supported
  • Symbols: Specifically designed for XAUUSD/GOLD pairs
  • Timeframes: Independent of chart timeframe
  • Minimum Deposit: $500+ recommended for gold trading
  • VPS Compatible: Fully optimized for VPS hosting
  • Market Sessions: Works with all major gold trading sessions

📋 How It Works

  1. Daily Setup: Every day at your specified time, the EA analyzes current market price
  2. Order Placement: Places BUY STOP above and SELL STOP below current price at your specified range
  3. Breakout Capture: When price breaks out in either direction, the corresponding order is triggered
  4. Opposite Order Cleanup: The untriggered order is automatically removed
  5. Profit Management: Trailing stop protects and maximizes profits
  6. Risk Control: All trades respect your risk parameters and lot size limits

🏆 Why Choose Daily Breakout EA?

Professional Grade

  • Clean, optimized code with proper error handling
  • Comprehensive logging for trade analysis
  • No hidden parameters or undocumented features
  • Regular updates and improvements

🛡️ Risk First Approach

  • Multiple layers of risk management
  • Never exceeds your specified risk limits
  • Automatic position sizing based on account balance
  • Built-in safeguards against over-trading

🎯 Battle-Tested Strategy

  • Based on proven gold breakout methodology
  • Optimized for XAUUSD volatility patterns
  • Adapts to different gold market conditions
  • Time-tested approach used by professional gold traders
  • Accounts for gold's unique trading characteristics

🔧 Easy to Use

  • Simple parameter setup
  • No complex optimization required
  • Works "out of the box" with default settings
  • Comprehensive documentation included

📊 Gold-Specific Strategy Logic

The Daily Breakout strategy is specifically optimized for XAUUSD trading, based on the principle that significant gold price movements often occur when price breaks above or below key daily levels. Gold's unique volatility patterns make it ideal for breakout strategies:

  • Captures trending moves early in gold's powerful directional movements
  • Avoids sideways market noise through proper range selection tuned for gold
  • Maximizes profit potential with trailing stops adapted to gold's volatility
  • Minimizes risk exposure through time-based order management suited for gold sessions
  • Leverages gold's momentum characteristics for optimal entry and exit timing

⚙️ Installation & Setup

  1. Purchase & Download the EA from MT5 Marketplace
  2. Install in your MetaTrader 5 terminal
  3. Attach to XAUUSD chart (any timeframe works)
  4. Configure parameters according to your gold trading style
  5. Enable automated trading and let the EA trade gold breakouts

📞 Support & Updates

  • Lifetime Updates included with purchase
  • Email Support for technical questions
  • Setup Assistance for new users
  • Strategy Guidance and best practices
  • Regular Improvements based on user feedback

⚠️ Important Notice

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA is a tool to execute your trading strategy - always test thoroughly on demo accounts before live trading. Use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

🛒 Get Started Today!

Transform your gold trading with the Daily Breakout Expert Advisor. Join hundreds of satisfied traders who have automated their daily gold breakout strategy with this XAUUSD-optimized EA.

Click "Buy" now and start trading gold breakouts like a professional!

⭐ If you find this EA helpful, please leave a review to help other traders discover this powerful tool!

