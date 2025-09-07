XAU Breakout EA

🥇 Daily Breakout Expert Advisor - XAUUSD/GOLD Specialist

📈 Trade Gold Breakouts Like a Pro!

Daily Breakout EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor specifically designed and optimized for XAUUSD (GOLD) trading. Capture powerful gold price movements using the proven daily breakout strategy. Perfect for both beginner and advanced traders who want to automate their gold breakout trading without the emotional stress of manual trading.

🌟 **How It Works **

Daily Breakout EA operates on a simple yet powerful principle: anticipate and capture significant gold price movements.

Each trading day, the EA intelligently positions itself around the current market price, creating a "breakout net" that captures explosive moves in either direction. When gold breaks through key psychological or technical levels, the EA immediately enters the trade and rides the momentum.

Think of it as having a patient, disciplined trader watching the gold market 24/7, ready to spring into action the moment a significant breakout occurs. The EA removes human emotions like fear and greed, executing trades based purely on mathematical logic and proven market behavior.

The system combines anticipation (positioning before the move), execution (entering at the right moment), and protection (managing risk and profits) - creating a complete automated trading solution that works while you sleep, work, or live your life.

The result? A systematic approach to capturing gold's most profitable moves without the stress of manual trading.

Key Features

🎯 Smart Breakout Strategy

  • Dual Order Placement: Automatically places both BUY STOP and SELL STOP orders at configurable distances from current price
  • Daily Reset: Fresh breakout levels calculated every trading day
  • Time-Based Execution: Set your preferred time for order placement with GMT offset support
  • Intelligent Order Management: Opposite orders are automatically cancelled when one triggers

💰 Advanced Risk Management

  • Percentage Risk Control: Automatically calculates lot size based on your risk percentage
  • Manual Lot Override: Set maximum lot size to never exceed your comfort zone
  • Stop Loss & Take Profit: Fully configurable profit targets and risk limits
  • Maximum Orders per Day: Control how many order sets are placed daily

🔄 Professional Trailing Stop

  • Dynamic Profit Protection: Trailing stop follows your winning trades
  • Configurable Distance: Set your preferred trailing distance and step size
  • Smart Activation: Only activates when position is profitable
  • Both Directions: Works for both BUY and SELL positions

Order Expiration Control

  • Flexible Expiration: Set custom expiration time for pending orders
  • Multiple Time Types: Support for various order time types
  • Automatic Cleanup: Expired orders are automatically removed
  • Prevention of Order Accumulation: Keeps your trading environment clean

🎛️ Fully Customizable Parameters

Time Settings

  • GMT Offset: Adjust for your broker's server time
  • Order Hour/Minute: Precise control over when orders are placed
  • Flexible Scheduling: Set different times for different market sessions

📊 Order Configuration

  • Range Points: Distance from current price for breakout orders
  • Lot Size: Manual lot size setting
  • Take Profit: Profit target in points
  • Stop Loss: Risk limit in points

Expiration Management

  • Use Order Expiration: Enable/disable order expiration
  • Expiration Hours: Set how long orders remain active
  • Order Time Type: Choose appropriate order time handling

📈 Trailing Stop Options

  • Enable/Disable: Full control over trailing functionality
  • Trailing Distance: How far to trail behind current price
  • Trailing Step: Minimum movement before updating stop loss

🛡️ Risk Controls

  • Max Orders Per Day: Limit daily trading activity
  • Risk Percentage: Automatic lot calculation based on account risk
  • Magic Number: Unique identification for EA trades
  • Custom Comments: Personalized order identification

🎯 Perfect For:

Gold Traders who want to automate their daily breakout strategy ✅ Precious Metal Specialists focusing on XAUUSD opportunities ✅ Busy Professionals who can't monitor gold markets all day ✅ Risk-Conscious Traders who prioritize capital preservation in gold trading ✅ Swing Traders looking for medium-term gold opportunities ✅ Portfolio Diversifiers adding systematic gold exposure---

🔧 Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 only
  • Optimized For: XAUUSD (GOLD) trading exclusively
  • Account Types: All account types supported
  • Symbols: Specifically designed for XAUUSD/GOLD pairs
  • Timeframes: Independent of chart timeframe
  • Minimum Deposit: $500+ recommended for gold trading
  • VPS Compatible: Fully optimized for VPS hosting
  • Market Sessions: Works with all major gold trading sessions

📋 How It Works

  1. Daily Setup: Every day at your specified time, the EA analyzes current market price
  2. Order Placement: Places BUY STOP above and SELL STOP below current price at your specified range
  3. Breakout Capture: When price breaks out in either direction, the corresponding order is triggered
  4. Opposite Order Cleanup: The untriggered order is automatically removed
  5. Profit Management: Trailing stop protects and maximizes profits
  6. Risk Control: All trades respect your risk parameters and lot size limits

🏆 Why Choose Daily Breakout EA?

Professional Grade

  • Clean, optimized code with proper error handling
  • Comprehensive logging for trade analysis
  • No hidden parameters or undocumented features
  • Regular updates and improvements

🛡️ Risk First Approach

  • Multiple layers of risk management
  • Never exceeds your specified risk limits
  • Automatic position sizing based on account balance
  • Built-in safeguards against over-trading

🎯 Battle-Tested Strategy

  • Based on proven gold breakout methodology
  • Optimized for XAUUSD volatility patterns
  • Adapts to different gold market conditions
  • Time-tested approach used by professional gold traders
  • Accounts for gold's unique trading characteristics

🔧 Easy to Use

  • Simple parameter setup
  • No complex optimization required
  • Works "out of the box" with default settings
  • Comprehensive documentation included

📊 Gold-Specific Strategy Logic

The Daily Breakout strategy is specifically optimized for XAUUSD trading, based on the principle that significant gold price movements often occur when price breaks above or below key daily levels. Gold's unique volatility patterns make it ideal for breakout strategies:

  • Captures trending moves early in gold's powerful directional movements
  • Avoids sideways market noise through proper range selection tuned for gold
  • Maximizes profit potential with trailing stops adapted to gold's volatility
  • Minimizes risk exposure through time-based order management suited for gold sessions
  • Leverages gold's momentum characteristics for optimal entry and exit timing

⚙️ Installation & Setup

  1. Purchase & Download the EA from MT5 Marketplace
  2. Install in your MetaTrader 5 terminal
  3. Attach to XAUUSD chart (any timeframe works)
  4. Configure parameters according to your gold trading style
  5. Enable automated trading and let the EA trade gold breakouts

📞 Support & Updates

  • Lifetime Updates included with purchase
  • Email Support for technical questions
  • Setup Assistance for new users
  • Strategy Guidance and best practices
  • Regular Improvements based on user feedback

⚠️ Important Notice

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA is a tool to execute your trading strategy - always test thoroughly on demo accounts before live trading. Use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

🛒 Get Started Today!

Transform your gold trading with the Daily Breakout Expert Advisor. Join hundreds of satisfied traders who have automated their daily gold breakout strategy with this XAUUSD-optimized EA.

Click "Buy" now and start trading gold breakouts like a professional!

⭐ If you find this EA helpful, please leave a review to help other traders discover this powerful tool!

Prodotti consigliati
InterSym MT5
Aliaksandr Chupryna
4.5 (2)
Experts
L'advisor "InterSym MT5" negozia qualsiasi simbolo presentato dal broker nel "Market Watch" a condizione che il simbolo non abbia restrizioni sulla negoziazione. Ti consente di scambiare e testare fino a 15 simboli (con impostazioni diverse per ciascun simbolo) contemporaneamente. L'influenza dello spread non è fondamentale, il che consente di fare trading su conti con uno spread elevato (conti in centesimi). L'algoritmo di calcolo si basa sulla dinamica del movimento dei prezzi e non è legat
Advanced ADX Bot
Steve Zoeger
1 (1)
Experts
Benvenuti nel robot MT 5 Advanced ADX Basta impostare il filtro indicatore ADX come desideri e il robot fa il lavoro per te. Tratti somatici: - Numero magico - Filtro spread - Take Profit - Stop Loss - Spostamento barra - Esci al segnale opposto - Filtro (regolabile) - Trailing (regolabile) - Martingale (regolabile) e molti altri. Non esitate a scaricarlo e fare trading 24 ore su 24, 7 giorni su 7. Se hai bisogno di aiuto per configurarlo, non esitare a contattarmi.
Time Range Break Out
Truong Ngoc Tuan
Experts
Unlike many other programs on the MQL5 market, this is a REAL trading expert advisor. I’m thrilled to introduce the   Time Range Break Out Expert Advisor —a meticulously crafted trading tool that stands apart from the rest. This EA is not just another automated system; it embodies a logical and disciplined approach to trading, free from the risky strategies often found in other programs. Key Highlights: No Martingale or Grid Strategies: This EA does not rely on dangerous martingale or grid funct
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
Superiority in Calculations
Pavel Malyshko
5 (1)
Experts
The uniqueness of this expert is that he uses one common set. for most Expert Advisors, this is not applicable and will not work because most Expert Advisors have either sets that you can download yourself or embedded in the code for each currency pair. This Expert Advisor uses only 1 set for all 20 currency pairs. I differ from many developers in that I continue. improve your products. The main goal is to make such products that users will be satisfied with. You can always write to me and
Janus Disaster Recovery MT5
Boris Sklyaruk
2 (1)
Experts
Expert Advisor for r ecovery   accounts from a drawdown!          MT4 Version Two operating modes: Recovery: Recovery   from the existing drawdown on your account Works with trades of other advisors and trades opened manually Protect  :  Online account control When a drawdown is reached for a certain trading instrument, it turns off other Expert Advisors and displays the account at no loss Mathematical system with the author's formula for closing deals Works without martingale Doesn't load the
Pair trading with 2 instruments
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed for pair trading with 2 selected instruments with automatic calculation of the correlation coefficient and determination of one of 8 possible entries by 4 for positive and negative correlation. The inputs used are set in the settings: 1 and 3 for trading for a fall in the delta between instruments, 2 and 3 for trading for a rise in the delta (a more dangerous trading option). There are trade control buttons, information and statistical panels. There is a wide range
EA Gann angle gold AI
Aliaksandr Kazunka
Experts
EA Gann Angles Gold AI – A New Era in Trading! EA Gann Angles Gold AI   is a revolutionary trading advisor that combines   angle-based price analysis   with   machine learning   to identify and exploit patterns in financial markets. The advisor utilizes   over 100 predictive features   trained on historical data to forecast price movements with   unprecedented accuracy . ️ Core Components 1. Angle Analysis Engine (Angle Extraction Engine) Converts historical price data into   geometric angles  
Rebalance Correlation
Daophet Seng Athit
Experts
This EA Rebalance is a trading strategy with Hedging or Correlation. The strategy will issue a buy order with one pair and will issue a sell order with another pair at the same time. It will be a hedge on both sides and when the balance has a profit greater than the value we set, the strategy will close all orders to rebalance. And this strategy has a rebalance function on the last day of every month to prevent excessive losses. Finally, as the developer of this strategy, I recommend choosing a
Stance News Expert
Itumeleng Francis Lesabane
Experts
Stance News EA is a fundamental expert advisor that automatically trades news events, the expert can trade from Monday-Friday and you can set it to trade high impact news, if you rent a vps you can set it at the beginning of the week then it will automatically trade until Friday . Due to the fact that the market watch time varies depending on the broker/prop firm you are using, so if your real standard time is different from the market watch time, then you have to adjust your standard time to th
VJX Gold MT5
Jhad
Experts
VJX GOLD MT5 VJX Gold is an Expert Advisor developed for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It is based on over  8 years of trading and development experience , with a focus on  long-term  consistency and adaptive market analysis. Key Strengths Proprietary algorithm focused on broader market trends Adaptive risk management to safeguard capital during volatility Smart trade execution logic designed for different market conditions Integrated performance dashboard directly on the chart Long-Term Vision VJX
Radix GBPUSD
Mahmoud Ahmed Mahmoud Fahmy
Experts
Radix GBPUSD Radix GBPUSD is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader 5. It’s the result of extensive research and development by a team of seasoned Forex traders and software engineers. Radix GBPUSD is designed to identify lucrative trading opportunities across various market conditions and capitalize on them. Any questions, send me a message, please. Key Features Risk Management : The EA includes features like predefined risk management options, ranging from extra low risk
Perfect Grid EA
Sopheaktra Phan
5 (1)
Experts
After years of observation on Grid strategy, I found lots of function that easy blown the account away. Such as, Market Execution(Instant open BUY/SELL), no OFF/ON for initial and sequence trade, no Loss Accepted function, etc So Perfect Grid EA was develop to the next level for all trader to be more useful than the old era of Grid Trading. (The back test based on previous event from 01-01-2022 to 31-12-2022 only) Please note that, !!EVERY INVESTMENT ALWAYS HAVE RISK!! !!USE WISELY WITH YOUR O
Raptor Expert Advisor
Andrey Kornishkin
Experts
Советник   Raptor Expert Advisor   убыточные позиции выводит в прибыль с помощью открытия однонаправленной позиции с увеличенным лотом. Торговая стратегия Советник предназначен для торговли на трендовом ом рынке, для этого специально подбираются соответствующие валютные пары. Советник торгует с рынка в зависимости от направления тренда. Первый ордер выставляется по следующим правилам: Если свеча бычья на таймфреймах Н4, W1 и MN1 выставляется ордер на покупку; Если свеча медвежья на таймфреймах
AI Chess player
Carl Alexander Lundin
Experts
Tuffati nel mondo all'avanguardia del trading Forex con AI Chess Player: il tuo strumento definitivo per dominare il mercato GBPUSD nell'intervallo di tempo M5! Questo consulente esperto non è solo un software: è il tuo alleato strategico, ottimizzato per affrontare le fluttuazioni del mercato con precisione e finezza. Con una storia di successi, AI Chess Player offre un approccio rivoluzionario per massimizzare i profitti e minimizzare i rischi. Migliora il tuo gioco di trading oggi e lascia c
Darwas box long short HHT
Husain Huzefa Tarwala
Experts
Darvas Box Long/Short EA - Version 3.2 Overview The Darvas Box Long/Short EA is a robust, automated trading robot built for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), inspired by Nicolas Darvas' legendary breakout strategy from the 1950s. It scans for momentum-driven breakouts (long) and breakdowns (short) using dynamic "boxes" formed from recent price highs and lows, enhanced with an ATR-based buffer for volatility filtering. This EA is fully universal—compatible with any currency pair (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD
Golden Retirement MT5
Jesper Christensen
3.67 (3)
Experts
Golden Retirement is a multi-strategy system designed for trading GOLD vs USD (XAUUSD). It does not use grid or martingale or any high risk money management strategies. Every position has a fixed stop loss and take profit. A trailing stop is used to catch as many pips as possible. It is not a scalping system, but most positions are closed within a day or two. It uses 10 different strategies to make the best out of every market condition. As this EA does not utilize grid and/or martingale it wil
HighRider
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
EA Revolution - Smart Buy and Hold This EA is built for those who believe in the Buy and Hold strategy but want to take it to the next level. Instead of holding positions open for days or weeks, this system buys and sells daily, avoiding the risks of market gaps , eliminating swap costs, and improving risk management. The goal is simple: stick to the traditional investment philosophy but with a more dynamic and efficient strategy that adapts to the market day by day. It’s perfect for traders loo
Trend Breakout Strategy EA
Seref Oliver Joisten
Experts
Trend Breakout Strategy EA – High-Precision Algorithmic Breakout Trading Break out. Stay out. Profit with discipline. Trend Breakout Strategy EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand clean logic, adaptive risk management, and proven statistical edge . Forget over-optimized indicator soups—this EA uses pure price action and volatility to capture high-probability breakouts with ruthless consistency. Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Next Price 19
Fibonachchi Pro
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
Experts
EA asosiy funksiyalari (odatda bo‘ladi): Fibonacci darajalarini avtomatik chizish: Oldingi kun, hafta yoki sessiya asosida. Trend yo‘nalishiga qarab: Bullish → pastdan yuqoriga, Bearish → yuqoridan pastga. Buyurtma joylashtirish: Buyurtmalarni 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, yoki 78.6% darajalariga yaqin joylashtiradi. SL (Stop Loss) va TP (Take Profit) ni navbatdagi darajalarga qo‘yadi. Lot hajmini boshqarish: Fiks lot (masalan, 0.01) Yoki risk asosida hisoblangan lot (foiz bo‘yicha) Martingale yo
NomadAI
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Experts
Introducing Nomad AI: Your Expert Navigator for the Forex Markets Nomad AI is not just another grid trading system; it's an evolutionary approach that thrives in the real-world market. Designed to tap into the market's natural flow, Nomad AI eschews the traditional retrospective fitting approach. Instead, it leverages genuine market inefficiencies, turning the unpredictable market waves to your advantage with a strategy that's as mobile and adaptable as the nomad for which it's named. 3 copy o
Nova TRX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova TRX Trader is built around the power of Triple Exponential Moving Average (TRIX) — a momentum oscillator that smooths out market noise to reveal genuine directional bias. This Expert Advisor uses TRIX’s unique smoothing capabilities to avoid false signals and detect only the strongest shifts in trend. Rather than overreacting to every flicker of volatility, Nova TRX Trader focuses on sustained momentum changes — combining TRIX crossovers, slope analysis, and optional trend filters to delive
Defender of the Deposit
Alexey Viktorov
Experts
Советник локирует убыточную позицию или сетку с указанным Magic number и в дальнейшем пытается свести убыток к нулю, или минимуму. Продолжительность операции зависит от параметров советника и может продолжаться от нескольких дней до нескольких месяцев. Параметры советника и их назначение: What position is locked             Какого направления позицию или сетку позиций локируем. Buy или Sell. Magic number                           Magic number позиции которую локируем. Width lock                 
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
Experts
Per celebrare il lancio di ABS EA: Per le prossime 3 copie , puoi acquistare il nuovo ABS EA (XAUUSD) al prezzo speciale di lancio di 70 dollari (prezzo regolare: 230 dollari). Guida all’installazione e all’uso:   Canale ABS . Monitoraggio in tempo reale:   Segnale ABS . Cos’è ABS EA? ABS EA è un robot di trading professionale sviluppato specificamente per XAUUSD (oro) sul timeframe H1. Si basa su un sistema Martingale con controlli di rischio integrati , che consentono ai trader di bilanciare
LT Alligator EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Experience the immense potential of the Alligator indicator like never before with our Alligator Expert Advisor. This powerful tool is meticulously designed to harness the wisdom of this iconic indicator and elevate your trading to new heights.  The Alligator indicator, created by legendary trader Bill Williams, is not just a tool – it's a philosophy. It's based on the concept that the market exhibits different phases – sleeping, waking, and eating. By understanding these phases, you gain a rema
Gold Multi Time Multi Divergence EA
Gazi Mahmudur Rahman
Experts
EA Multi Time Multi Divergence Gold (da 200 USD a 1000 USD in 7 mesi) L'EA Multi Time Multi Divergence Gold è un sistema di trading di livello professionale per MT5, progettato per catturare con precisione inversioni ad alta probabilità e continuazioni di trend. È specificamente ottimizzato per l'oro (XAUUSD), ma funziona perfettamente anche su Forex, Indici e Criptovalute. Panoramica della strategia Questo EA combina l'andamento dei prezzi con le divergenze RSI e MACD su più timeframe
MaGT3
Aleksandr Shapovalov
Experts
Это трендовый советник , который работает на четко поставленном тренде , бот адаптируется к разворотам цены ( не всегда ) в данном коде есть разные фишки которые частично отсекают входы когда идет коррекция или не большой разворот цены. Бот работает неплохо на XAUUSD EURUSD USDJPY ( изначально были выбраны эти пары так как они максимально трендовые ) Возможно вас смутит огромное количество Input(параметров) но переживать не стоит , так как эти параметры уже заточены под торговлю! Они нужны лишь
DCA Guardian
Yulia Azan Sabaeva
Experts
EA 100% focused on GBPUSD on M15. DCA strategy with a basket of up to 5 orders, additions based on percentage deviation, and basket take-profit. Comes with two presets: Funding (conservative): built to pass prop-firm challenges with low drawdown. Turbo (aggressive): same algorithm with higher lot size and equity SL for those seeking speed while accepting higher risk. ️ No external indicators or news filters (pure price execution). ️ Equity SL as % of balance (hard risk cut). ️ Grid-less logic
TimeRangeBreakOut EA
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
Experts
TimeRangeBreakout EA – this is a REAL day trading strategy. It does not use any martingale or grid functions and is based on a logical concept. The TimeRangeBreakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade within time ranges. The market often finds its direction within certain hours and, after breaking through the range, moves along that trend. This expert advisor is designed to trade in the direction of that trend after a breakout within the time range. Nevertheless, you can trade all types of tim
Gears
Sibusiso Nyoni
Experts
this robot works in all time frames. "---------- General ----------" Commentar Start trade End trade Prder is closed  "---------- Risk- and Moneymanagement ----------" Lots Limit of open positions for each symbol Daily limit for the number of deals for every symbol Test was carried out with standard settings. Account 10 000 dollars and with a leverage of 100. Symbol US30.
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Experts
Presentazione di AIQ Versione 3.0+ — L'Intelligenza di Trading Autonoma Più Avanzata Mai Costruita Sono lieto di presentare AIQ (Intelligenza Autonoma) Versione 3.0+, un salto monumentale nella tecnologia di trading alimentata dall'IA. Questa versione offre accesso a oltre 300 modelli di IA, inclusi oltre 55 modelli di IA integrati GRATIS, più modelli premium come il potente nuovo Grok 4, capacità di ricerca web massicciamente potenziate, nuovi ruoli di Analista/Gestore del Rischio, controlli i
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (5)
Experts
HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — robot di trading MT5 senza martingala e griglia, con chiusura giornaliera delle posizioni. Sviluppato da trader professionista con oltre 25 anni di esperienza. Ultima copia al prezzo attuale! Poi il prezzo salirà di 100 $. L'expert utilizza ordini pendenti, gestisce una sola posizione per strumento, applica sempre stop-loss e take-profit e chiude le posizioni ogni giorno. Funziona con i seguenti strumenti finanziari: Coppie di valute Criptovalute Metalli Indici Azion
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (43)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Early Reversion Forex Ea with Rsi Adx Ma Strategy
Karen Peta Kenyon
4.81 (21)
Experts
Neural Vertex – Un Expert Advisor disciplinato di tipo “mean-reversion” per le coppie Forex maggiori e minori. Testato su 6 coppie e 5 anni di dati (~1350 operazioni) . Combina RSI, ADX e doppia conferma EMA per fornire segnali di ingresso e uscita precisi, basati su evidenze . Nessun martingala, nessun grid – solo logica trasparente, controllo rigoroso del rischio e trailing stop opzionale . Progettato per i trader che cercano coerenza senza artifici . Concetto principale Tipo di mercato : mean
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (14)
Experts
MultiWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Grazie a un’ampia diversificazione su nove coppie di valute correlate (e persino alcune tipicamente “trend-following”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP e GBPCAD — cattura i movimenti di prezzo verso la media dopo forti impulsi direzionali. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di installazion
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Opera su coppie di valute correlate come AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD ed EURGBP , sfruttando il ritorno del prezzo alla media dopo movimenti direzionali marcati. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di configurazione. Segnale live:  CLICCA QUI Prezzo attuale — solo $1337 per i prossimi 10 acquirenti. Prezzo finale: $2937 — il pr
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (45)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione