I'm Richart Shore

Proud to introduce the free version of DCA to DIE.





How the "DCA to DIE" EA Works

The EA opens two hedge orders (a Buy and a Sell) at the same time as the initial trades.

After that, it will perform both positive DCA and negative DCA for each of those initial trades.

The purpose is to balance the overall floating profit/loss of the position. Once the total profit reaches the target specified in "Close All Profit USD", all trades will be closed.

For example, if the market is trending upwards, the EA will continuously place Buy orders. If the price unexpectedly drops, it will start placing Sell orders and also DCA negatively on previous Buy positions to average the total entry. Once a certain USD profit level is reached, the EA will close all positions.

This EA performs effectively in uptrend, downtrend, and sideways market conditions.

Settings:



You can use any timeframe because this EA does not rely on timeframe-based logic.

For 3-digit brokers: 1 gold price = 100 pips

For 2-digit brokers: 1 gold price = 10 pips

Parameters explained:

Lot Initial : the lot size of the first order

DCA Positive : adds more positions when the first trade is in profit

DCA Negative : adds more positions when the first trade is in loss

Trading Hours : set specific hours for trading activity

Profit Control : will trigger close all when total profit target is met

Minimum Open Orders to Close: minimum number of positions required to activate close all

👉 Recommended for Cent accounts on EXNESS

This EA uses a hedge strategy, combining both DCA counter-trend and trend-following approaches to balance equity.

Once the minimum profit is reached, all orders will be closed.

Setfile for 10k–20k Cent (see in comments)

Setfile for 100k Cent (see in comments)

EA works best with 50k Cent or more

Wish you make money before you die.

Best regards,

Richart Shore



