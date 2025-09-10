- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
152
Profit Trades:
106 (69.73%)
Loss Trades:
46 (30.26%)
Best trade:
39.71 USD
Worst trade:
-74.64 USD
Gross Profit:
697.39 USD (60 944 pips)
Gross Loss:
-300.15 USD (20 507 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (215.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
215.17 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
85.02%
Max deposit load:
46.17%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.69
Long Trades:
136 (89.47%)
Short Trades:
16 (10.53%)
Profit Factor:
2.32
Expected Payoff:
2.61 USD
Average Profit:
6.58 USD
Average Loss:
-6.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-147.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-147.50 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-0.50%
Annual Forecast:
-6.08%
Algo trading:
63%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
147.50 USD (16.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.92% (147.50 USD)
By Equity:
26.24% (184.67 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|137
|XAUUSD
|13
|USDJPY
|2
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|346
|XAUUSD
|51
|USDJPY
|0
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|35K
|XAUUSD
|5.1K
|USDJPY
|-32
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +39.71 USD
Worst trade: -75 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +215.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -147.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
EA Fibo Grid Hedge – Automatic Grid Trading Bot with Dynamic Intelligence (GBP/JPY)
I Recommend! Starting with a 0.01 lot size for trading accounts (bancas) with under $1,000 in capital and using 1:100 leverage.
It is crucial to pause the robot's operation three days before major monetary policy meetings (such as the FED, BOJ, and BOE), ensuring that no orders are left open, in order to mitigate the impact of high volatility and minimize potential losses.
Recommended balance: ($200, lot 0.01) – ($600, lot 0.01) – ($1000, lot 0.02)
See the EA in action:
