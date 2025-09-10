SignalsSections
Diogo Antonio De Jesus

Fibo Grid

Diogo Antonio De Jesus
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 94%
FBS-Real
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
152
Profit Trades:
106 (69.73%)
Loss Trades:
46 (30.26%)
Best trade:
39.71 USD
Worst trade:
-74.64 USD
Gross Profit:
697.39 USD (60 944 pips)
Gross Loss:
-300.15 USD (20 507 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (215.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
215.17 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
85.02%
Max deposit load:
46.17%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.69
Long Trades:
136 (89.47%)
Short Trades:
16 (10.53%)
Profit Factor:
2.32
Expected Payoff:
2.61 USD
Average Profit:
6.58 USD
Average Loss:
-6.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-147.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-147.50 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-0.50%
Annual Forecast:
-6.08%
Algo trading:
63%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
147.50 USD (16.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.92% (147.50 USD)
By Equity:
26.24% (184.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 137
XAUUSD 13
USDJPY 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 346
XAUUSD 51
USDJPY 0
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 35K
XAUUSD 5.1K
USDJPY -32
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +39.71 USD
Worst trade: -75 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +215.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -147.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 6
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
VanexGlobal-Online
0.00 × 1
MarketEquityInc-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
FanHuaGroupLimited-Live
0.00 × 1
ArumTradeLimited-Server
0.00 × 1
MilliniumFortune-Live
0.00 × 1
BetailCapitalLtd-Server
0.14 × 21
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.14 × 7
ForexTime-MT5
0.33 × 12
EA Fibo Grid Hedge – Automatic Grid Trading Bot with Dynamic Intelligence (GBP/JPY)

I Recommend! Starting with a 0.01 lot size for trading accounts (bancas) with under $1,000 in capital and using 1:100 leverage.

It is crucial to pause the robot's operation three days before major monetary policy meetings (such as the FED, BOJ, and BOE), ensuring that no orders are left open, in order to mitigate the impact of high volatility and minimize potential losses.

Recommended balance: ($200, lot 0.01) – ($600, lot 0.01) – ($1000, lot 0.02)

    See the EA in action:





    No reviews
    2025.11.20 13:51
    Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
    2025.11.07 08:30
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.11.02 10:38
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.10.26 22:59
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.10.24 06:01
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.10.17 07:11
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.10.16 19:41
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.10.13 07:24
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.10.11 15:51
    Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
    2025.10.07 17:54
    High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
    2025.10.07 17:54
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.10.06 21:15
    Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
    2025.09.17 20:11
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.09.11 11:40
    Share of trading days is too low
    2025.09.11 11:40
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2025.09.11 10:40
    Share of trading days is too low
    2025.09.11 10:40
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2025.09.10 15:10
    Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.09.10 15:10
    80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.09.10 15:10
    Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
    Signal
    Price
    Growth
    Subscribers
    Funds
    Balance
    Weeks
    Expert Advisors
    Trades
    Win %
    Activity
    PF
    Expected Payoff
    Drawdown
    Leverage
    Fibo Grid
    30 USD per month
    94%
    0
    0
    USD
    804
    USD
    15
    63%
    152
    69%
    85%
    2.32
    2.61
    USD
    26%
    1:100
    Copy

