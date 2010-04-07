Mobo Momentum Breakout Bands Oscillator MT4
- Indicateurs
- Eda Kaya
- Version: 1.3
Mobo Momentum Breakout Bands Oscillator MT4
The Mobo Momentum Breakout Bands Oscillator MT4 is a versatile indicator designed for detecting price breakouts, evaluating trend strength, and assessing market momentum. Unlike classic Bollinger Bands, this oscillator dynamically adjusts to price fluctuations, delivering sharper and more reliable signals for trend continuation or reversal scenarios.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
MT4 Indicator Installation | Mobo Momentum Breakout Bands Oscillator MT5 | ALL Products By TradingFinderLab | Best MT4 Indicator: Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4 | Best MT4 Utility: Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 | TP & SL Tool: Risk Reward Ratio Calculator RRR MT4 | Prop Firm Protector: Prop Draw Down Protector Expert Advisor MT4 | Money Management: Easy Trade Manager MT4
Specifications Table of Mobo Momentum Breakout Bands Oscillator
Below are the key specifications of the Mobo Momentum Breakout Bands Oscillator:
|
Category
|
Oscillator – Momentum – Bands & Channels
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Indicator Type
|
Reversal – Continuation
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading
|
Market
|
All Financial Markets
Mobo Momentum Breakout Bands in Action
This oscillator not only highlights momentum but also generates clear buy and sell signals.
- When the momentum line pushes above the upper band, the central line of the bands turns green, signaling a potential buying opportunity.
- Conversely, when the momentum line breaks below the lower band, the central line switches to red, issuing a sell signal.
Buy Signal
On the USD/JPY 30-minute chart, the yellow momentum line rises above the upper band. Immediately after, the midline shifts to green, confirming a buy setup.
Sell Signal
On the NZD/USD 1-hour chart, the momentum line falls beneath the lower band. At that point, the midline turns red, triggering a sell signal for traders.
Mobo Momentum Breakout Bands Oscillator Settings
The customizable inputs of the Mobo Momentum Breakout Bands Oscillator MT4 include:
- DPO Period: Number of bars for Detrended Price Oscillator calculation
- DPO Price: Price type for DPO evaluation
- DPO MA Method: Type of moving average for DPO
- Mobo Period: Time period for calculating Mobo Bands
- Deviation Calculation: Method of computing standard deviation
- Upper Band Deviation: Value for plotting the upper band
- Lower Band Deviation: Value for plotting the lower band
- ALERT: Enable/disable alert notifications
- EMAIL: Activate email alerts
- NOTIFICATION: Push notification settings
- MESSAGE_TIMEOUT: Delay between alert messages
- MESSAGE_SUBJECT: Define the subject line for alerts
Conclusion
The Mobo Momentum Breakout Bands Oscillator MT4 blends momentum measurement with deviation-based bands, offering a clear framework for trade entries and exits. Signals are derived from price breaking above or below the bands, making the tool valuable for filtering sideways conditions.
Additionally, it supports multiple alert options, including email and notifications, which can be configured easily within the settings.