LinearRegressionChannel
- Indicateurs
- Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
- Version: 1.0
📌 Linear Regression Channel – Indicator
The Linear Regression Channel is a custom MT5 indicator that automatically draws a regression line through price over a specified number of bars, along with dynamic support and resistance boundaries.
-
Central Line (BlueViolet):
Represents the linear regression line (best fit line) of the selected price type (Close or High/Low).
-
Upper Line (Lime):
Represents the regression-based resistance level, dynamically adjusted according to the highest deviation from the regression line.
-
Lower Line (Red):
Represents the regression-based support level, dynamically adjusted according to the lowest deviation from the regression line.
⚙️ Inputs
-
Price Mode (Close / High-Low):
Defines how the channel is calculated:
-
Close → channel built using closing prices.
-
High-Low → channel built using highs and lows.
-
-
Bars to Count:
Number of bars used in the regression calculation (default: 50).
🎯 Usage
-
Identifies the prevailing market trend and its slope.
-
Highlights dynamic support and resistance zones.
-
Helps traders spot potential reversals when price approaches or breaks the channel boundaries.
-
Useful in both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies.