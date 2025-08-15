Fusion Trend

Fusion Trend  – Multi-Signal Indicator

Overview:
Fusion Trend (Alpha Trend) is an advanced indicator that identifies market trends and generates reliable buy and sell signals. It combines ATR, RSI, MFI, and trend-following logic for clear, actionable insights on any timeframe.

Features:

  • Alpha & Offset Lines: Visualize the main trend and its offset.

  • Buy & Sell Signals: Automatic arrows appear when reversals are detected.

  • Adaptive ATR Filter: Adjusts trend sensitivity based on market volatility.

  • RSI or MFI Strength: Choose your preferred trend strength indicator.

  • Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Symbol: Works on all timeframes and assets.

  • Clean Chart Display: Easy to interpret even on busy charts.

Inputs:

  • Length: Periods for ATR, RSI, and MFI calculations.

  • ATR Multiplier: Sensitivity adjustment.

  • Applied Price: Price type (Open, High, Low, Close, etc.).

  • Use Volume Data: Enable MFI instead of RSI.

  • Show Signals: Turn arrows on/off.

Benefits:

  • Detects trend reversals quickly.

  • Reduces market noise by combining multiple indicators.

  • Suitable for beginners and experienced traders alike.

Recommended Use:
Perfect for trend trading, scalping, or intraday strategies on Forex, indices, and commodities. Best combined with support/resistance levels and liquidity zones.


Produits recommandés
MidasZigzag EA
Youju Maesako
4 (3)
Experts
MidasZigzag EA This EA is an automated trading system specifically developed for GOLD (XAUUSD) trading. It employs a breakout strategy based on the ZigZag indicator and is optimized for 15-minute timeframe trading. Recommendations: Currency Pair: XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe: M15 (15-minute) Minimum Deposit: $500 Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads Brokers: IC Markets, Pepperstone, Exness, and other low-spread brokers Important:   Using a LOW SPREAD account is crucial for optimal
FREE
RandomChoice
Aleksei Lesnikov
5 (1)
Experts
Expert capable of generating profit by opening positions randomly. Shows good results in long-term trading – on timeframes from H12. Features Fully automatic mode is available. Positions are opened randomly. Martingale is applied – if the previous position closed with a loss, the current one is opened with a volume that compensates for that loss. Parameters Mode – Expert's operating mode: Automatic – automated (recommended); Manual – manual. In automatic mode, the Expert does not require any p
FREE
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
4 (39)
Experts
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (8)
Experts
Le EA Go Long met en œuvre une stratégie de trading intraday avancée basée sur le principe du trading quotidien systématique avec de multiples confirmations techniques. Alors que de nombreux traders recherchent des algorithmes complexes, cet EA combine des concepts simples mais efficaces avec une gestion sophistiquée des risques et de multiples filtres techniques. L'EA ouvre des positions à une heure spécifique chaque jour, mais uniquement lorsque les conditions du marché s'alignent avec plusi
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Indicateurs
Si vous aimez ce projet, laissez un examen 5 étoiles. Cet indicateur tire les prix ouverts, élevés, bas et de fermeture pour les prix spécifiés période et il peut être ajusté pour un fuseau horaire spécifique. Il s ' agit là d ' un niveau important qui s ' intéresse à de nombreux domaines institutionnels et professionnels. traders et peut être utile pour vous de connaître les endroits où ils pourraient être plus active. Les périodes disponibles sont les suivantes : Jour précédent. Semaine pré
FREE
RenkoExpert
Andrey Goida
4 (6)
Experts
Renko Expert Advisor based on Renko bar simulation.    The EA has two options for building Renko bars. Classic and ATR. In the classic version, renko bars are marked with areas on the main chart; in the ATR version, renko bars are modeled and drawn in the indicator window. Modeling renko bars inside the EA allows you to optimize the robot better than drawing renko bars offline.   Our new product based on artificial intelligence   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/127820   Telegramm channel
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicateurs
Description générale Cet indicateur est une version améliorée du Canal Donchian classique, enrichie de fonctionnalités pratiques pour le trading réel. En plus des trois lignes standard (supérieure, inférieure et ligne médiane), le système détecte les cassures et les affiche visuellement avec des flèches sur le graphique, en montrant uniquement la ligne opposée à la direction actuelle de la tendance pour une lecture plus claire. L’indicateur comprend : Signaux visuels : flèches colorées lors des
FREE
PZ MA Crossover EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.17 (42)
Experts
Cette évaluation environnementale se négocie en utilisant les croisements de moyennes mobiles. Il offre des paramètres entièrement personnalisables, des paramètres de gestion de position flexibles, ainsi que de nombreuses fonctionnalités utiles telles que des sessions de trading personnalisables et un mode martingale et martingale inverse. [ Guide d'installation | Guide de mise à jour | Dépannage | FAQ | Tous les produits ] Facile à utiliser et à superviser Paramètres de moyenne mobile entièreme
FREE
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Experts
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Bollinger RSI ReEntry
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicateurs
Version Expert Advisor (EA) Si vous préférez le trading automatisé plutôt que les signaux manuels, vous pouvez trouver la version Expert Advisor de cet indicateur ici : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14822 Cet indicateur calcule les moments de réentrée du prix après qu'une bougie ait percé à l'extérieur des Bandes de Bollinger , en combinant ce signal avec une confirmation RSI afin de réduire les faux positifs. Un signal Buy ReEntry est détecté lorsque le prix était passé en dessous d
FREE
Cumulative Delta Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Cumulative Delta Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Cumulative Delta Indicator is a dedicated volume analysis tool on MetaTrader 5 that monitors market buying and selling pressure. By comparing order flow data, it displays cumulative volume changes to help traders identify divergence signals. This MT5 indicator supports the detection of strong market trends, enhances liquidity analysis, and confirms price action behavior. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Cumulativ
FREE
RSI Momentum Reversal EA
Seref Oliver Joisten
Experts
RSI Momentum Reversal EA is a disciplined Expert Advisor designed to catch high-probability reversals in Gold (XAUUSD) by combining: RSI level crossings Momentum slope filtering Trend confirmation Dynamic ATR-based stop loss and take profit This isn’t an over-optimized grid or martingale system. It trades selectively, aiming for asymmetric risk/reward rather than a high win rate alone. Backtest Performance (2020–2025): Initial Deposit:   $500 Total Net Profit:   $675 Profit Factor:  
FREE
KING Fusion MACD Vol
Ahmed Al-askar
Indicateurs
- وصف المنتج - مؤشر احترافي متكامل لا يعد KING Fusion MACD-Vol من KING TRADING EA مجرد MACD آخر — فهو عبارة عن مجموعة أدوات تداول كاملة تجمع بين مؤشرات احترافية متعددة في نافذة فرعية واحدة أنيقة. لم تعد بحاجة إلى تحميل مخططك بأدوات منفصلة. يجمع هذا المؤشر بين: MACD مع خطوط مزدوجة ورسم بياني مكبر رسم بياني ملون ومثبت بالحجم ملصقات ديناميكية مع قيم المؤشرات في الوقت الفعلي (ATR، ADX، RSI، Volume) عداد تنازلي للبار التنبيهات المتقاطعة (مرئية + صوتية) كل ما تحتاجه من الوضوح والسرعة والدقة -
FREE
Half ma
Artem Svistunov
Indicateurs
The Half ma arrow indicator for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal is a simple but effective tool that gives a signal about a change in the current trend. The Half ma indicator looks like a solid dynamic line that changes color at the points where the trend changes. At these points, the indicator draws arrows of the corresponding color and direction.The Half ma arrow indicator for the MT5 terminal is not an independent source of input signals. It will be most effective to use it as a trend filte
News Scalper EA
Igor Widiger
Experts
News Scalper EA is an Expert Advisor for trading EURUSD - GBPUSD - XAUUSD pairs, positioning your positions during the news. Developed by an experienced trader with over 17 years of trading experience. News Scalper EA uses a news calendar from MQL5 and trades according to them. With sophisticated strategy and risk management, the EA protects your positions from larger losses! News Scalper EA lets you close the SL after the set time (1 minute, planned) when the position is in minus, which proves
FREE
Advanced Volume Flow Indicator I SCALP
Abd Al Mouhemen Mo Haj Madoun
Indicateurs
Advanced Volume Flow Indicator A professional volume analysis tool that helps traders identify potential market reversals and trend confirmations through advanced volume flow calculations and smart filtering algorithms. Main Features Advanced volume analysis with precision filtering Real-time trade signals with price levels Smart alert system for automated trade detection Clear visual representation with color-coded volume bars Multi-timeframe optimization Professional-grade calculat
FREE
Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA
Joseph Wonder Obasi
Experts
Introducing the Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA for MT5 Welcome to the next evolution in trading with the Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA, specifically designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This expert advisor (EA) is engineered to trade Boom and Crash indices with unparalleled precision, leveraging advanced price action strategies. Here’s a comprehensive overview of what makes this EA a must-have tool for traders looking for consistent profitability and robust performance. Key Features and Benefit
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Experts
Hamster Scalping est un conseiller commercial entièrement automatique. Stratégie de scalping de nuit. L'indicateur RSI et le filtre ATR sont utilisés comme entrées. L'Expert Advisor requiert un type de compte de couverture. IMPORTANT! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour recevoir des instructions et un bonus ! Le suivi du travail réel, ainsi que mes autres développements sont consultables ici : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recommandations générales Dépôt minimum de 10
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.48 (46)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.52 (29)
Indicateurs
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Experts
Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
FREE
Exotic Adrenalin
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
Strong Trend Catcher
Dominik Patrick Doser
4.35 (34)
Experts
The   Strong Trend Catcher  is a powerful and reliable Expert Advisor that can help you to catch big market movements. This EA is based on the Breakout Trading method, which was popularized by the well-known Forex traders Raja Banks and Don Vo. The Breakout Trading method consists of waiting for the breakout of prices from a resistance or support area and then trading in the direction of the breakout. The   Strong Trend Catcher   uses a price action pattern to determine the optimal entry for eac
FREE
Bollinger Bands and ATR
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Experts
Robot Forex Bollinger Bands et ATR Réussir sur le marché du Forex nécessite une stratégie puissante et intelligente. Le robot Forex "Bollinger Bands et ATR" a été conçu avec une approche innovante basée sur l'analyse de la volatilité et la détection des tendances . Ce robot utilise les indicateurs Bollinger Bands et ATR pour identifier les opportunités d'achat et de vente les plus précises et gère les opérations automatiquement. Grâce à la nouvelle fonction de stratégie de couverture (hedge) , i
MAO Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
MAO Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Moving Average Oscillator. Moving Average Oscillator parameters such as FastEMA, SlowEMA, MACDSMA, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift and SellValue can be adjusted. MAO Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through MAO Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
BB plus RSI
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
4 (3)
Experts
The Expert Advisor we present is an automated trading tool designed to operate in the forex market using two widely known and respected technical indicators: Bollinger Bands and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool consisting of an upper band, a lower band, and a simple moving average in the middle. These bands help identify volatility and potential trend reversal points in price. RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price
FREE
Hegding More X
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
Experts
Hedging More X - Advanced Risk-Control Trading Robot Hedging More X is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor designed to take advantage of hedging strategies to manage risk and maximize potential profits in volatile market conditions. Ideal for traders who want to diversify their approach with smart trade balancing techniques, this EA operates seamlessly on major Forex pairs and synthetic indices. Key Features: Smart Hedging Algorithm: Opens counter-position trades based on dynamic market
FREE
Nikkei Breakout Zones
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The JP_15_861542546_S_BB_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on JP using the M15 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023.   There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:  https://quantmonitor.net/nikkei-breakout-zones/ Key details are: MagicNumber: 861542546 Main Chart: Current symbol an
FREE
GdeAsset Position
Daniel De Almeida Galvao
Experts
Obtenez-le gratuitement ! Modélisation pour les traders, les fonds de gestion de capital et les développeurs MQL5 Obtenez l'algorithme de cet expert en vous inscrivant à la Gdeasset Blackbox. Outil essentiel pour la mise en place d'une situation financière uniquement pour les achats ou la protection du capital uniquement pour les ventes. Exemple : pour protéger une Position Longue en Bitcoin, il suffit de conserver une fraction de la position avec le GdeAsset configuré en vente uniquement, il ac
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff mt5 est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel !   Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi!   RÉGLAGES Dessiner la flèche - on off. dessiner d
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10 indicateurs premium et propose plus de 7 stratégies de trading robustes, ce qui en fait un choix polyvalent
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Entry Sniper – Tableau de Bord ATR Multi-Unités de Temps pour Scalping et Swing Trading sur l'Or Gold Entry Sniper est un indicateur avancé pour MetaTrader 5 qui fournit des signaux d'achat/vente précis sur XAUUSD et autres actifs, basé sur la logique de Trailing Stop ATR et l' analyse multi-unités de temps . Caractéristiques et Avantages Clés Analyse Multi-Unités de Temps – Affiche les tendances en M1, M5, M15 sur un seul tableau. Trailing Stop Basé sur l'ATR – Ajuste automatiquement selon
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicateurs
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator est un Assistant de Direction de Marché et de Stratégie Multi-timeframe basé sur l'IA. La performance en trading consiste à comprendre le marché comme le font les professionnels. C'est exactement ce que propose le RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Bénéficiez d'analyses institutionnelles avec l'analyse de tendance, de sentiment et macro driven par l'IA externe à MQL5 , adaptée à votre style de trading. Après l'achat, pour obtenir le Manuel de l'Utilisateur : 1. postez un commentai
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement 35 $ chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   30 $   pendant la   première semaine   ou pour   les 3 premiers achats  !  Chaîne Trading Tools sur MQL5  : rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour recevoir mes dernières actualités Cet indicateur trace des zones de détection de rupture, appelées “Smart Breakout Channels”, basées sur un mouvement des prix normalisé par la volatilité. Ces zones sont affichées sous forme de boîtes dynamiques avec superpositions de volume. L’outil dé
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Plus de l'auteur
Flashscalp EA
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
5 (3)
Experts
Flashscalp EA :  Flashscalp EA , a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who seek precision, consistency, and robust risk management. This EA has been developed after extensive research, backtesting, and optimization to deliver a smart, adaptable, and reliable trading solution across multiple market conditions. Key Features: Advanced Entry Logic: Uses a combination of technical filters and confluence signals to identify high-probability trades with accuracy. Risk Management System
FREE
LinearRegressionChannel
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Indicateurs
Linear Regression Channel – Indicator The Linear Regression Channel is a custom MT5 indicator that automatically draws a regression line through price over a specified number of bars, along with dynamic support and resistance boundaries. Central Line (BlueViolet): Represents the linear regression line (best fit line) of the selected price type (Close or High/Low). Upper Line (Lime): Represents the regression-based resistance level, dynamically adjusted according to the highest deviation fro
FREE
Line Master
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Indicateurs
Line Master – Trend Lines & Direction Arrows Line Master is a professional trend indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders identify market direction by combining fast and slow trend lines and generating arrows at trend change points. Features: Slow Trend Line: Represents the overall market trend. Fast Trend Line: Responds quickly to short-term price changes. Color-Coded Lines: Uptrend: DodgerBlue Downtrend: Crimson Trend Arrows: Signals appear when the trend changes. Adjustable Inputs: Fast l
FREE
Fusion Signal
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Indicateurs
Fusion Signal — ATR HiLo Channel SMP TT (Multi-Timeframe Indicator) Fusion Signal is an advanced MT4 indicator that blends ATR-based volatility channels with smoothed moving averages and configurable signal arrows. It’s designed to help traders identify trend direction, dynamic support/resistance and actionable breakout/reversal points with multi-timeframe precision. The indicator is highly configurable and suitable for a broad range of instruments (FX, metals, indices) and trading styles (swing
FREE
Dynamic Range Pro
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Indicateurs
Dynamic Range Pro A simple yet powerful tool to detect the key market zones . Main Features : Dynamic channel based on the highest highs and lowest lows of a given period. Midline to track price equilibrium. Works on all assets: Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto. Practical Uses : Spot breakouts when price leaves the channel. Identify dynamic support and resistance levels . Define optimal entry/exit zones . Filter signals for scalping, day trading, or swing trading. Configurab
FREE
GoldFusion EA Scalper
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Experts
GoldFusion EA - Smart Scalping for XAUUSD (Gold) GoldFusion EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe , using a combination of trend-following logic , dynamic ATR-based TP/SL , and intelligent breakeven & trailing mechanisms . Key Features ️ Optimized for M15 timeframe and Gold (XAUUSD) Entry signals based on trend direction + MACD confirmation ️ Stop Loss & Take Profit calculated using ATR multipliers Smart breakeven logic t
Price Hunter EA
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Experts
PriceHunter EA uses a multi-layered algorithm that blends price action patterns with adaptive moving averages, volatility filters, and momentum confirmation. The system is designed to filter out low-quality setups and focus only on trades that align with short-term and medium-term trend dynamics. Key features of the trading logic: Trend Detection: Identifies market direction using dynamic EMA-based filters. Momentum Confirmation: Confirms entries with oscillators and volume flow to avoid false s
SmartTrend Matrix
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Experts
SmartTrend Matrix is a fully automated grid trading system designed to trade in harmony with market trends. It automatically detects whether the market is bullish or bearish and opens only Buy positions in an uptrend and only Sell positions in a downtrend. Key Features: Smart trend filter to avoid counter-trend trades. Flexible grid system with Buy/Sell Limit & Stop orders. Two profit management modes: Individual Take Profit or Basket Take Profit . Fully customizable parameters (lot size, gri
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis