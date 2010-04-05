Line Master

Line Master – Trend Lines & Direction Arrows

Line Master is a professional trend indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders identify market direction by combining fast and slow trend lines and generating arrows at trend change points.

Features:

  • Slow Trend Line: Represents the overall market trend.

  • Fast Trend Line: Responds quickly to short-term price changes.

  • Color-Coded Lines:

    • Uptrend: DodgerBlue

    • Downtrend: Crimson

  • Trend Arrows: Signals appear when the trend changes.

  • Adjustable Inputs:

    • Fast length and slow length can be customized.

  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Works on any timeframe.

  • Asset Compatibility: Suitable for Forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

How It Works:

  • Calculates the highest highs and lowest lows over the defined fast and slow periods.

  • Determines the trend direction based on the position of the price relative to the trend lines.

  • Displays arrows at points where the trend direction changes.

Inputs:

  • Fast Length – Period for fast trend line.

  • Slow Length – Period for slow trend line.

Usage:

  • Attach the indicator to any chart.

  • Adjust fast and slow lengths to suit your trading style.

  • Observe trend lines and arrows to help in identifying potential trend directions.

Notes:

  • This indicator does not provide automated trading signals or guarantees of profit.

  • Use in combination with your own analysis and risk management.


