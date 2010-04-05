Line Master
- Indicateurs
- Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
- Version: 1.0
Line Master – Trend Lines & Direction Arrows
Line Master is a professional trend indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders identify market direction by combining fast and slow trend lines and generating arrows at trend change points.
Features:
-
Slow Trend Line: Represents the overall market trend.
-
Fast Trend Line: Responds quickly to short-term price changes.
-
Color-Coded Lines:
-
Uptrend: DodgerBlue
-
Downtrend: Crimson
-
-
Trend Arrows: Signals appear when the trend changes.
-
Adjustable Inputs:
-
Fast length and slow length can be customized.
-
-
Multi-Timeframe Support: Works on any timeframe.
-
Asset Compatibility: Suitable for Forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.
How It Works:
-
Calculates the highest highs and lowest lows over the defined fast and slow periods.
-
Determines the trend direction based on the position of the price relative to the trend lines.
-
Displays arrows at points where the trend direction changes.
Inputs:
-
Fast Length – Period for fast trend line.
-
Slow Length – Period for slow trend line.
Usage:
-
Attach the indicator to any chart.
-
Adjust fast and slow lengths to suit your trading style.
-
Observe trend lines and arrows to help in identifying potential trend directions.
Notes:
-
This indicator does not provide automated trading signals or guarantees of profit.
-
Use in combination with your own analysis and risk management.