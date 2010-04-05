Dynamic Range Pro
- Indicateurs
- Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
- Version: 1.0
Dynamic Range Pro – Indicator
Dynamic Range Pro is a technical indicator designed to visualize key market zones by plotting a dynamic channel based on price extremes.
Main Features:
-
Dynamic channel calculated using the highest highs and lowest lows over a specified period.
-
Midline representing price equilibrium.
-
Compatible with multiple instruments and timeframes.
Inputs:
-
PeriodPR: Sets the number of bars used for channel calculation.
Functionalities:
-
Highlights potential breakouts when price moves outside the channel.
-
Displays dynamic support and resistance levels.
-
Assists with identifying significant price zones for technical analysis.
-
Can be used alongside other indicators or strategies for systematic trading.