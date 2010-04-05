Dynamic Range Pro

Dynamic Range Pro – Indicator

Dynamic Range Pro is a technical indicator designed to visualize key market zones by plotting a dynamic channel based on price extremes.

Main Features:

  • Dynamic channel calculated using the highest highs and lowest lows over a specified period.

  • Midline representing price equilibrium.

  • Compatible with multiple instruments and timeframes.

Inputs:

  • PeriodPR: Sets the number of bars used for channel calculation.

Functionalities:

  • Highlights potential breakouts when price moves outside the channel.

  • Displays dynamic support and resistance levels.

  • Assists with identifying significant price zones for technical analysis.

  • Can be used alongside other indicators or strategies for systematic trading.


