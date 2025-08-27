MADAX40 Scalper

MADDAX Scalper EA - Precision Scalping for DAX40 and Beyond

Unleash the power of high-precision automated trading with MADDAX Scalper EA, an expertly crafted Expert Advisor tailored specifically for the DAX40 (DE40) index. With its advanced session-based scalping strategies and robust risk management, this EA is designed to deliver consistent profits while adapting to various market conditions.

Although optimized for DAX40, MADDAX Scalper EA can also be used on other trading pairs and instruments – provided that the settings are properly adjusted to match their volatility and trading behavior.

Key Features

  • Session-Based Scalping: Targets high-probability entries during major market sessions (Asia, London, New York) using strategies such as New York session open and London High/Low breakouts.

  • Flexible Trading Strategies: Choose between Hedging, Averaging, or a combined Hedging & Averaging mode.

  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Supports Fixed, Triangular, and Fixed-Triangular lot sizing for optimized position management.

  • Customizable Take Profit: Options for fixed USD profit targets or adaptive StdDev-based TP for volatile conditions.

  • Trend & Momentum Analysis: Integrates Moving Averages, ADX, and volume-based indicators to ensure trend-aligned entries.

  • Visual Session Tracking: Displays session boxes (Asia, London, New York) directly on the chart for clarity.

Performance and Capital Requirements

  • Recommended Capital: $1,000 for safe, low-risk trading.

  • Minimum Capital: $200 for higher-risk/aggressive trading (users must understand and accept the risk).

  • Profit Potential: Designed to target an average of $100 per week under optimal conditions, especially on DAX40.

  • Risk Management: Built-in ATR or fractal-based hedging distances and fully customizable TP settings.

Recommended Broker

For best performance, MADDAX Scalper EA is recommended to be used with IC Markets.

  • Ultra-low spreads (true ECN) – perfect for scalping strategies.

  • Lightning-fast execution with minimal latency.

  • High liquidity and reliable stability on indices such as DAX40.

  • Regulated and trusted globally.

Important Notice

  • To achieve optimal results, users must strictly follow the settings provided by the developer.

  • While the EA is optimized for DAX40 (DE40), it can also be used on other forex pairs and indices with proper configuration and settings adjustment.

Why Choose MADDAX Scalper EA?

MADDAX Scalper EA is the ideal choice for traders aiming to capture fast market movements on the DAX40 index. Its session-based approach, sophisticated trend analysis, and flexible strategies make it a powerful tool for both novice and experienced traders. With the ability to adapt to other instruments through custom settings, it offers true versatility and scalability.

Start scalping smarter with MADDAX Scalper EA – and maximize your performance with IC Markets! 🚀


