Intelligent Profile-Based Trading System

RangeTimer Pro is an advanced automated trading system that utilizes proprietary market profiling technology to identify and execute high-probability trading opportunities. By analyzing unique market characteristics through specialized profiles, this EA adapts to different market conditions while maintaining strict risk control for consistent performance.

WHY RANGETIMER PRO WORKS

Proprietary Profile Technology: Our sophisticated algorithm employs carefully calibrated trading profiles that adapt to specific market behaviors. Each profile represents years of market analysis condensed into precision trading logic that captures recurring market inefficiencies.

Key Advantages:

Profile Optimization: Four distinct pairs

Four distinct pairs Precision Timing: Executes only during statistically optimal periods

Executes only during statistically optimal periods Smart Entry Logic: Advanced algorithms determine exact entry points

Advanced algorithms determine exact entry points Adaptive Risk Control: Intelligent position sizing based on market conditions

Intelligent position sizing based on market conditions Consistent Performance: Exploits repeatable market patterns

DESIGNED FOR PROFESSIONAL TRADERS

What Sets RangeTimer Pro Apart:

NO Martingale - Never doubles down on losing positions

- Never doubles down on losing positions NO Grid Trading - Maximum one position at a time

- Maximum one position at a time NO Scalping - Not dependent on tight spreads

- Not dependent on tight spreads NO Hedging Required - Clean, single-direction trades

- Clean, single-direction trades NO Complex Settings - Simple profile selection system

- Simple profile selection system NO Overtrading - Selective, high-quality setups only

Perfect for traders who value:

Systematic approach to trading

Capital preservation

Set-and-forget automation

Professional money management

INTELLIGENT PROFILE SYSTEM

Four Specialized Trading Profiles:

RangeTimer Pro features four meticulously developed profiles, each optimized for different market characteristics:

CHOOSE CAREFULLY SERVER this are configured for VANTAGE MARKETS and ICMARKETS. CHECK YOUR BROKER SERVER TIME!!!!!!!!!!!!

USDJPY Profile +3 GMT

GBPUSD Profile +3 GMT

XAUUSD Profile +4 GMT

EURJPY Profile +3 GMT

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS BY PROFILE

Optimal Stop Loss Configuration:

Based on extensive testing, we recommend the following stop loss settings for each profile:

USDJPY Profile: Use Dynamic Stop Loss - Automatically adapts to market structure

Use - Automatically adapts to market structure GBPUSD Profile: Dynamic Stop Loss or 1% (test both on your broker)

Dynamic Stop Loss or 1% (test both on your broker) XAUUSD Profile: Use 1% Percentage Based - Optimal for Gold volatility

Use - Optimal for Gold volatility EURJPY Profile: Dynamic Stop Loss recommended

These recommendations are based on backtesting results and should be validated on your specific broker's conditions.

SETUP INSTRUCTIONS

GMT Offset Examples:

ICMarkets or Vantage Markets : GMT+3 (or +2 during winter)

: GMT+3 (or +2 during winter) XM : GMT+3 (or +2 during winter)

: GMT+3 (or +2 during winter) Pepperstone : GMT+3 (or +2 during winter)

: GMT+3 (or +2 during winter) FBS : GMT+3 (year-round)

: GMT+3 (year-round) Exness: GMT+0 (year-round)

Risk Management Options:

Three flexible position sizing methods:

Fixed Lot Size - Trade with consistent lot size

- Trade with consistent lot size Risk Percentage - Risk a percentage of account balance

- Risk a percentage of account balance Fixed Money Amount - Risk a specific dollar amount per trade

Dynamic Stop Loss Methods:

Dynamic Stop Loss - Automatically calculated based on market structure

- Automatically calculated based on market structure Percentage Based - Fixed percentage from entry price

IMPORTANT NOTES

Broker Compatibility: Works with all MT5 brokers

Works with all MT5 brokers Minimum Balance: $1000 recommended ($3000 for Gold trading)

$1000 recommended ($3000 for Gold trading) Spread Tolerance: Not sensitive to normal spread variations

Not sensitive to normal spread variations VPS Recommended: For uninterrupted 24/5 operation

Testing Recommendations:

Always test on demo first with your specific broker Run for at least 4 weeks to evaluate performance Test different profiles Start with recommended stop loss settings, then optimize



