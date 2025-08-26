RangeTimer Pro
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Bakytzhan Aigelov
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Intelligent Profile-Based Trading System
RangeTimer Pro is an advanced automated trading system that utilizes proprietary market profiling technology to identify and execute high-probability trading opportunities. By analyzing unique market characteristics through specialized profiles, this EA adapts to different market conditions while maintaining strict risk control for consistent performance.
WHY RANGETIMER PRO WORKS
Proprietary Profile Technology: Our sophisticated algorithm employs carefully calibrated trading profiles that adapt to specific market behaviors. Each profile represents years of market analysis condensed into precision trading logic that captures recurring market inefficiencies.
Key Advantages:
- Profile Optimization: Four distinct pairs
- Precision Timing: Executes only during statistically optimal periods
- Smart Entry Logic: Advanced algorithms determine exact entry points
- Adaptive Risk Control: Intelligent position sizing based on market conditions
- Consistent Performance: Exploits repeatable market patterns
DESIGNED FOR PROFESSIONAL TRADERS
What Sets RangeTimer Pro Apart:
- NO Martingale - Never doubles down on losing positions
- NO Grid Trading - Maximum one position at a time
- NO Scalping - Not dependent on tight spreads
- NO Hedging Required - Clean, single-direction trades
- NO Complex Settings - Simple profile selection system
- NO Overtrading - Selective, high-quality setups only
Perfect for traders who value:
- Systematic approach to trading
- Capital preservation
- Set-and-forget automation
- Professional money management
INTELLIGENT PROFILE SYSTEM
Four Specialized Trading Profiles:
RangeTimer Pro features four meticulously developed profiles, each optimized for different market characteristics:
CHOOSE CAREFULLY SERVER this are configured for VANTAGE MARKETS and ICMARKETS. CHECK YOUR BROKER SERVER TIME!!!!!!!!!!!!
- USDJPY Profile +3 GMT
- GBPUSD Profile +3 GMT
- XAUUSD Profile +4 GMT
- EURJPY Profile +3 GMT
RECOMMENDED SETTINGS BY PROFILE
Optimal Stop Loss Configuration:
Based on extensive testing, we recommend the following stop loss settings for each profile:
- USDJPY Profile: Use Dynamic Stop Loss - Automatically adapts to market structure
- GBPUSD Profile: Dynamic Stop Loss or 1% (test both on your broker)
- XAUUSD Profile: Use 1% Percentage Based - Optimal for Gold volatility
- EURJPY Profile: Dynamic Stop Loss recommended
These recommendations are based on backtesting results and should be validated on your specific broker's conditions.
SETUP INSTRUCTIONS
GMT Offset Examples:
- ICMarkets or Vantage Markets: GMT+3 (or +2 during winter)
- XM: GMT+3 (or +2 during winter)
- Pepperstone: GMT+3 (or +2 during winter)
- FBS: GMT+3 (year-round)
- Exness: GMT+0 (year-round)
Risk Management Options:
Three flexible position sizing methods:
- Fixed Lot Size - Trade with consistent lot size
- Risk Percentage - Risk a percentage of account balance
- Fixed Money Amount - Risk a specific dollar amount per trade
Dynamic Stop Loss Methods:
- Dynamic Stop Loss - Automatically calculated based on market structure
- Percentage Based - Fixed percentage from entry price
IMPORTANT NOTES
- Broker Compatibility: Works with all MT5 brokers
- Minimum Balance: $1000 recommended ($3000 for Gold trading)
- Spread Tolerance: Not sensitive to normal spread variations
- VPS Recommended: For uninterrupted 24/5 operation
Testing Recommendations:
- Always test on demo first with your specific broker
- Run for at least 4 weeks to evaluate performance
- Test different profiles
- Start with recommended stop loss settings, then optimize