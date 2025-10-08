Daily Bias Pro

Dual-TF Daily Bias Dashboard — Serious Day Trading Companion

Trade the day with clarity.

Dual-TF Daily Bias Dashboard gives you a crisp, at-a-glance read of the intraday directional bias using a robust, dual-timeframe engine (H1 + M15). It also shows a single London→NY trading window so you instantly know when to engage and when to stand down. This is an add-on tool to keep you disciplined: buy when the bias aligns bullish, sell when it aligns bearish, or don’t trade when conditions are mixed.

Built for serious day traders who want one high-quality trade idea per day—or none when it’s not there.

What it does

Dual-Timeframe Bias (H1 + M15): A structured read of the day’s directional bias for higher confidence and fewer forced trades.

London→NY Trading Window: Visual session markers so you focus only during the active part of the day.

Clear Action Line: Look for buys when both timeframes align bullish Look for sells when both align bearish Don’t trade when mixed Wait if outside trading hours

Clean, Lightweight Panel: No clutter; just the essentials to make fast, confident decisions.

How to use it (recommended workflow)

Wait for bias to clearly read Bullish or Bearish (if mixed → stand by). Trade only during the trading window (London→NY). If it’s outside the window → Wait. Refine entries manually using your own price action tools: Look for Order Blocks or Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on M15 or M5 for precise entries and risk placement. Manage risk as usual (pre-defined SL/TP, partials, and trade invalidation).

This indicator is not a signal generator. It’s a discipline and context tool that helps you choose the right side—or choose not to trade at all.

Why traders like it

Filters out noise: Prevents counter-trend and boredom trades.

Saves time: Clear bias + clear window = faster decisions.

Fits any strategy: Works alongside your OB/FVG playbook, ICT-style entries, or classic PA.

Inputs & Customization

Panel: Position, size, padding, and colors.

Trading Window: Enable/disable session lines; define your GMT offset (default +3); customize line style.

No parameter overload: Sensible defaults that you can adapt in seconds.

Best practices

Treat the dashboard as your first filter (direction + timing).

Let M15/M5 OB or FVG provide the entry trigger and SL logic.

If the bias flips or becomes mixed, don’t force it—capital preservation wins.

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (indicator).

Symbols/Timeframes: Works on any symbol; bias engine uses H1 + M15 internally.

Performance: Lightweight; safe to keep on your primary day-trading chart.

Disclaimer

This product provides market context, not investment advice. Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo and use proper risk management.