The Visual Tiger Speed Indicator is a next-generation tool designed to measure the true, unfiltered velocity of price action, giving you a unique advantage in any market condition. It moves beyond simple price analysis to decode the momentum and acceleration behind market trends, allowing you to enter trades with precision and confidence.

The Logic: How It Decodes Market Speed

This is not just another momentum oscillator. The Visual Tiger Speed Indicator provides a multi-faceted view of market dynamics through a clear, intuitive visual interface.

1. The Core Speed Calculation (Green Histogram)

The indicator's primary function is to calculate the rate of price change over a customizable period. Unlike other tools that simply track price, our algorithm measures the speed in points per minute. This tells you not just if the market is moving, but how fast it is accelerating or decelerating. This is the foundation for identifying building momentum.

2. Peak True Speed vs. Peak False Speed (Orange and Red Histograms)

This is where the indicator truly shines. For every candle, it intelligently distinguishes between two types of movement:

Peak True Speed (Orange): This represents the total, absolute volatility within a candle—the full distance from its high to its low. It shows you the maximum potential and energy of a price move.

Peak False Speed (Red): This measures the retracement or "indecision" within a candle—the length of the wicks. A high false speed indicates that while price may have moved a lot, it was rejected, signaling potential weakness in the trend.

By comparing True Speed to False Speed, you can instantly gauge the conviction behind a market move.

3. Dynamic Deviation Bands (Gray Dotted Lines)

To identify truly exceptional movements, the indicator calculates the standard deviation of the "Peak True Speed" over a specified period. These bands act as dynamic thresholds. When the average speed (green histogram) breaks out beyond these bands, it signals a statistically significant and powerful burst of momentum that often precedes a major trend.

How to Trade With It: Two Powerful Signal Types

The Visual Tiger Speed Indicator generates clear, actionable signals based on two distinct market conditions:

Momentum Acceleration Signal: A signal is generated when the average speed shows consistent acceleration over three consecutive bars and crosses a predefined speed threshold. This is your classic momentum entry, catching a trend as it gains power. Speed Breakout Signal: A signal is generated when the average speed crosses above the upper deviation band (for a buy) or below the lower deviation band (for a sell). This identifies an explosive breakout of volatility, perfect for capturing the start of a new, powerful leg in the market.

Fully Customizable to Fit Your Strategy

Take complete control over how the indicator operates with a comprehensive set of input parameters:

Averaging Bars: Smooth the speed calculation to match your trading style, from aggressive scalping to long-term trend following.

Price Type: Apply the speed calculation to the close, open, high, low, or median price.

Peak Deviation Period: Adjust the sensitivity of the dynamic breakout bands.

Speed Threshold: Define your own level for what constitutes a significant momentum signal.

Signal Filters: A built-in delay mechanism prevents the indicator from generating too many signals in choppy markets, ensuring you only act on the highest-quality setups.

Visuals and Logging: Customize all colors to match your chart template and enable detailed logging for advanced analysis and backtesting.

The Visual Tiger Speed Indicator is the ultimate tool for traders who want to stop guessing and start measuring the true force of the market.