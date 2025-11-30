MSX AI Scalper Pro — Advanced Autonomous Trading System

MSX AI Scalper Pro is a next-generation fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders, prop firm operators, copy-trade networks, and long-term automated trading systems.

It combines modern trend engine logic with smart volatility filtering and institutional-grade risk control.

This system is designed for structured, rule-based execution — not emotional or random trading.

Key Capabilities

✔ Advanced HMA trend engine

✔ ATR-based volatility filtering

✔ Smart confirmation using ADX trend strength

✔ Dynamic SL/TP generation (fixed or ATR mode)

✔ One-trade-per-trend discipline (prop-firm friendly)

✔ Break-even, step-based trailing stop, and partial closing logic

✔ Full capital protection with daily and lifetime drawdown limits

✔ Fully automated money management with variable or fixed lot sizing

✔ On-chart real-time status dashboard

Who Is This EA Designed For?

Professional traders

Prop-firm challenge & funded account users

Automated or passive income trading models

Copy trading / signal providers

Users requiring risk control and scalability

Traders who need consistency, not gambling

Recommended Markets

BTCUSD

XAUUSD

EURUSD

Works on any symbol and timeframe, but recommended configuration is provided in the User Guide.

Risk Management Framework

MSX AI Scalper Pro includes a complete internal protection suite:

Daily loss / max profit lock

Floating drawdown limit

Emergency trade closure

Persistent equity tracking

Auto-pause mode when limits are reached

No martingale, no grid multiplication, and no dangerous multipliers.

Inputs Overview

Trading logic & filter configuration

Lot sizing mode (fixed or smart-risk)

SL/TP mode (fixed points or ATR)

Break-even and trailing logic

Partial close settings

Daily & lifetime protection parameters

All parameters are fully editable to match different trading styles.

Support Policy

Free support includes:

Installation assistance

Technical troubleshooting

Updates and compatibility support

Additional services such as optimization profiles, personal setups, or custom modifications are available on request.

Testing Recommendation

Before live use, run:

Strategy Tester

Forward test on demo

Optional micro-lot live test

This ensures configuration fits personal risk profile and broker conditions.

Important Notes

No DLLs

No time limits

No broker restrictions

Fully compliance-friendly for long-term use

Next Step

Download and test MSX AI Scalper Pro.

Evaluate how it fits your trading model, workflow, and long-term automation goals.