Msx AI Scalper Pro

MSX AI Scalper Pro — Advanced Autonomous Trading System

MSX AI Scalper Pro is a next-generation fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders, prop firm operators, copy-trade networks, and long-term automated trading systems.
It combines modern trend engine logic with smart volatility filtering and institutional-grade risk control.

This system is designed for structured, rule-based execution — not emotional or random trading.

Key Capabilities

✔ Advanced HMA trend engine
✔ ATR-based volatility filtering
✔ Smart confirmation using ADX trend strength
✔ Dynamic SL/TP generation (fixed or ATR mode)
✔ One-trade-per-trend discipline (prop-firm friendly)
✔ Break-even, step-based trailing stop, and partial closing logic
✔ Full capital protection with daily and lifetime drawdown limits
✔ Fully automated money management with variable or fixed lot sizing
✔ On-chart real-time status dashboard

Who Is This EA Designed For?

  • Professional traders

  • Prop-firm challenge & funded account users

  • Automated or passive income trading models

  • Copy trading / signal providers

  • Users requiring risk control and scalability

  • Traders who need consistency, not gambling

Recommended Markets

  • BTCUSD

  • XAUUSD

  • EURUSD

Works on any symbol and timeframe, but recommended configuration is provided in the User Guide.

Risk Management Framework

MSX AI Scalper Pro includes a complete internal protection suite:

  • Daily loss / max profit lock

  • Floating drawdown limit

  • Emergency trade closure

  • Persistent equity tracking

  • Auto-pause mode when limits are reached

No martingale, no grid multiplication, and no dangerous multipliers.

Inputs Overview

  • Trading logic & filter configuration

  • Lot sizing mode (fixed or smart-risk)

  • SL/TP mode (fixed points or ATR)

  • Break-even and trailing logic

  • Partial close settings

  • Daily & lifetime protection parameters

All parameters are fully editable to match different trading styles.

Support Policy

Free support includes:

  • Installation assistance

  • Technical troubleshooting

  • Updates and compatibility support

Additional services such as optimization profiles, personal setups, or custom modifications are available on request.

Testing Recommendation

Before live use, run:

  • Strategy Tester

  • Forward test on demo

  • Optional micro-lot live test

This ensures configuration fits personal risk profile and broker conditions.

Important Notes

  • No DLLs

  • No time limits

  • No broker restrictions

  • Fully compliance-friendly for long-term use

Next Step

Download and test MSX AI Scalper Pro.
Evaluate how it fits your trading model, workflow, and long-term automation goals.

