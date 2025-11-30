Msx AI Scalper Pro
- Experts
- Som Prakash Gehlot
- Version: 8.0
- Activations: 5
MSX AI Scalper Pro — Advanced Autonomous Trading System
MSX AI Scalper Pro is a next-generation fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders, prop firm operators, copy-trade networks, and long-term automated trading systems.
It combines modern trend engine logic with smart volatility filtering and institutional-grade risk control.
This system is designed for structured, rule-based execution — not emotional or random trading.
Key Capabilities
✔ Advanced HMA trend engine
✔ ATR-based volatility filtering
✔ Smart confirmation using ADX trend strength
✔ Dynamic SL/TP generation (fixed or ATR mode)
✔ One-trade-per-trend discipline (prop-firm friendly)
✔ Break-even, step-based trailing stop, and partial closing logic
✔ Full capital protection with daily and lifetime drawdown limits
✔ Fully automated money management with variable or fixed lot sizing
✔ On-chart real-time status dashboard
Who Is This EA Designed For?
-
Professional traders
-
Prop-firm challenge & funded account users
-
Automated or passive income trading models
-
Copy trading / signal providers
-
Users requiring risk control and scalability
-
Traders who need consistency, not gambling
Recommended Markets
-
BTCUSD
-
XAUUSD
-
EURUSD
Works on any symbol and timeframe, but recommended configuration is provided in the User Guide.
Risk Management Framework
MSX AI Scalper Pro includes a complete internal protection suite:
-
Daily loss / max profit lock
-
Floating drawdown limit
-
Emergency trade closure
-
Persistent equity tracking
-
Auto-pause mode when limits are reached
No martingale, no grid multiplication, and no dangerous multipliers.
Inputs Overview
-
Trading logic & filter configuration
-
Lot sizing mode (fixed or smart-risk)
-
SL/TP mode (fixed points or ATR)
-
Break-even and trailing logic
-
Partial close settings
-
Daily & lifetime protection parameters
All parameters are fully editable to match different trading styles.
Support Policy
Free support includes:
-
Installation assistance
-
Technical troubleshooting
-
Updates and compatibility support
Additional services such as optimization profiles, personal setups, or custom modifications are available on request.
Testing Recommendation
Before live use, run:
-
Strategy Tester
-
Forward test on demo
-
Optional micro-lot live test
This ensures configuration fits personal risk profile and broker conditions.
Important Notes
-
No DLLs
-
No time limits
-
No broker restrictions
-
Fully compliance-friendly for long-term use
Next Step
Download and test MSX AI Scalper Pro.
Evaluate how it fits your trading model, workflow, and long-term automation goals.