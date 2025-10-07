HyperNDX EA
- Experts
- Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
HyperNDX Pro - Gold Trading EA
After purchasing, send me a message so I can help you set it up.
Professional automated trading system for XAUUSD with premium visual interface.
What It Does:
- Intelligent support/resistance level analysis
- Dynamic trailing stop to maximize profits
- Optimized for New York session timing
- Automatic risk management per trade
Key Features:
- Smart Strategy: H1 level detection + precision entry execution
- Safe Trading: Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit - NOT a risky strategy like Grid, Martingale or Hedging
- Risk Control: Fixed lot or % risk, max daily trades limit
- Broker Support: Pre-configured for 2-digit and 3-digit brokers
- Premium UI: Real-time dashboard, PnL badges, cyberpunk theme
Dashboard Shows:
- Balance, equity, drawdown
- Daily/monthly/total PnL
- Active positions & trailing status
- Performance rating
Settings:
- Works on M5 timeframe
- Customizable colors & panel position
Requirements:
- XAUUSD (Gold) symbol
- Minimum balance recommended: 100$
- H1 timeframe recommended
- Broker with low spreads and good execution quality recommended
- Test on demo account first
Perfect for traders seeking automated gold trading system with professional visual feedback.
*LIMITED TIME OFFER*:
$50 for the first 24 hours only! Price will increase after launch period.
Important Disclaimers:
- Past performance does not guarantee future results
- Trading carries substantial risk of loss
- Only trade with capital you can afford to lose
- Always test thoroughly on demo before live trading
- Results vary based on broker conditions and market volatility