HyperNDX EA

HyperNDX Pro - Gold Trading EA

After purchasing, send me a message so I can help you set it up.

Professional automated trading system for XAUUSD with premium visual interface.

What It Does:

  • Intelligent support/resistance level analysis
  • Dynamic trailing stop to maximize profits
  • Optimized for New York session timing
  • Automatic risk management per trade

Key Features:

  • Smart Strategy: H1 level detection + precision entry execution
  • Safe Trading: Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit - NOT a risky strategy like Grid, Martingale or Hedging
  • Risk Control: Fixed lot or % risk, max daily trades limit
  • Broker Support: Pre-configured for 2-digit and 3-digit brokers
  • Premium UI: Real-time dashboard, PnL badges, cyberpunk theme

Dashboard Shows:

  • Balance, equity, drawdown
  • Daily/monthly/total PnL
  • Active positions & trailing status
  • Performance rating

Settings:

  • Works on M5 timeframe
  • Customizable colors & panel position

Requirements:

  • XAUUSD (Gold) symbol
  • Minimum balance recommended: 100$
  • H1 timeframe recommended
  • Broker with low spreads and good execution quality recommended
  • Test on demo account first

Perfect for traders seeking automated gold trading system with professional visual feedback.

*LIMITED TIME OFFER*:

$50 for the first 24 hours only! Price will increase after launch period.

Important Disclaimers:

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • Trading carries substantial risk of loss
  • Only trade with capital you can afford to lose
  • Always test thoroughly on demo before live trading
  • Results vary based on broker conditions and market volatility









