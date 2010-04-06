Lobot Jame

Lobot Jame EA – Smart Trading. Trend-Powered. Risk-Controlled.

“Built to master EURUSD with smart logic, adaptive strategies, and reliable risk control.”

This Expert Advisor is specially tailored for the EURUSD pair, the most traded currency in the forex market. With its stable volatility, high liquidity, and predictable behavior during market sessions, EURUSD offers a grea t opportunity for consistent gains – and this EA is built to take full advantage of that. 

“Trade the trend. Catch the moves. Stay safe during volatility.”

Lobot Jame is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed for modern traders who want a smart, adaptive, and secure trading system. It blends trend-following strategies with speculative entry opportunities and integrates basic news filtering to protect your capital during high-impact events.

Core Strategies:

  Trend Following
Lobot Jame identifies medium- to long-term market trends and places trades in the dominant direction using dynamic indicators and price action logic.

  Scalping & Speculative Entries
It takes advantage of breakout zones, price pullbacks, and quick momentum moves – great for additional gains in ranging or fast markets.

  News Protection
During major news events, the EA automatically reduces risk or pauses trading to prevent losses from extreme volatility.

  Features You’ll Love:

  • Dynamic Lot & Risk Control – Adjusts lot size based on balance and risk settings

  • Time & Session Filter – Trades only during optimal trading hours (London/NY Sessions)

  • Basic News Filter – Avoids trading during high-impact news (e.g., NFP, CPI, FOMC)

  • Trailing Stop & SL/TP Controls – Lock in profits and minimize drawdowns

  • Notifications – MetaTrader alerts and email updates included

 Ideal For:

  • Traders who prefer low-risk, high-efficiency trading systems

  • Investors looking for passive, automated returns

  • Users who value capital protection alongside profit potential

  • Beginners or advanced traders seeking consistency

 Let Lobot Jame Work for You

A fusion of trend logic, speculative precision, and protective intelligence – all built into one expert advisor.

→ Trade smart. Trade strong. Trade Lobot Jame.


