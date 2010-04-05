Sniper Laos 01

 How This EA Works:

1.  Detect Support and Resistance

  • The EA identifies:

    • Resistance as the recent highest price (based on the last X candles)

    • Support as the recent lowest price

2.  Buy Signal (Bullish Breakout)

  • If price breaks above the resistance, the EA assumes a bullish trend is starting.

  • The EA may enter a Buy trade either immediately or after a candle closes above resistance to confirm the breakout.

3.  Sell Signal (Bearish Breakout)

  • If price breaks below the support, it suggests a bearish trend.

  • The EA may then enter a Sell trade, optionally waiting for confirmation.

 Example:

  • If the price repeatedly fails to break 1.1000, but suddenly pushes through to 1.1015
     EA enters a Buy — bullish breakout

  • If the price holds 1.0950 as support but later drops to 1.0930
     EA enters a Sell — bearish breakout

 Breakout EAs:

  • Trend-following logic

  • Can capture large moves when real breakouts occur

  • Good for volatile markets or during news releases


