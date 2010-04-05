Sniper Laos 01
- Experts
- Loungvilat Seehalat
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
How This EA Works:
1. Detect Support and Resistance
-
The EA identifies:
-
Resistance as the recent highest price (based on the last X candles)
-
Support as the recent lowest price
-
2. Buy Signal (Bullish Breakout)
-
If price breaks above the resistance, the EA assumes a bullish trend is starting.
-
The EA may enter a Buy trade either immediately or after a candle closes above resistance to confirm the breakout.
3. Sell Signal (Bearish Breakout)
-
If price breaks below the support, it suggests a bearish trend.
-
The EA may then enter a Sell trade, optionally waiting for confirmation.
Example:
-
If the price repeatedly fails to break 1.1000, but suddenly pushes through to 1.1015
EA enters a Buy — bullish breakout
-
If the price holds 1.0950 as support but later drops to 1.0930
EA enters a Sell — bearish breakout
Breakout EAs:
-
Trend-following logic
-
Can capture large moves when real breakouts occur
-
Good for volatile markets or during news releases