Lion Cub3

 EA Lion Cub – The Smart Cub That Hunts the Market

EA Lion Cub is a real-account-proven Expert Advisor designed for precision and performance. Inspired by the agility and instinct of a young lion, this bot combines intelligent trade entries with advanced volume-based logic and adaptive trend recognition. Whether the market roars or whispers, Lion Cub moves strategically—ready to strike when opportunity arises.

Key Features:

  • Real Account Verified: Backed by real trading results—no demo illusions.

  • Volume-Based Smart Entries: Uses layered volume conditions for high-probability buy signals.

  • Trend Following Logic: Enters in the direction of strength, not noise.

  • Risk Control Mechanisms: Includes capital preservation protocols to protect your funds.

  • Scalable Strategy: Performs well with low or high capital.

⚙️ Ideal For:

Traders who want a hands-off, consistently performing bot that adapts to the market and trades with real logic—just like a lion cub learning to hunt in the wild.


