Lobot Jame

Lobot Jame EA – Smart Trading. Trend-Powered. Risk-Controlled.

“Built to master EURUSD with smart logic, adaptive strategies, and reliable risk control.”

This Expert Advisor is specially tailored for the EURUSD pair, the most traded currency in the forex market. With its stable volatility, high liquidity, and predictable behavior during market sessions, EURUSD offers a grea t opportunity for consistent gains – and this EA is built to take full advantage of that. 

“Trade the trend. Catch the moves. Stay safe during volatility.”

Lobot Jame is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed for modern traders who want a smart, adaptive, and secure trading system. It blends trend-following strategies with speculative entry opportunities and integrates basic news filtering to protect your capital during high-impact events.

Core Strategies:

  Trend Following
Lobot Jame identifies medium- to long-term market trends and places trades in the dominant direction using dynamic indicators and price action logic.

  Scalping & Speculative Entries
It takes advantage of breakout zones, price pullbacks, and quick momentum moves – great for additional gains in ranging or fast markets.

  News Protection
During major news events, the EA automatically reduces risk or pauses trading to prevent losses from extreme volatility.

  Features You’ll Love:

  • Dynamic Lot & Risk Control – Adjusts lot size based on balance and risk settings

  • Time & Session Filter – Trades only during optimal trading hours (London/NY Sessions)

  • Basic News Filter – Avoids trading during high-impact news (e.g., NFP, CPI, FOMC)

  • Trailing Stop & SL/TP Controls – Lock in profits and minimize drawdowns

  • Notifications – MetaTrader alerts and email updates included

 Ideal For:

  • Traders who prefer low-risk, high-efficiency trading systems

  • Investors looking for passive, automated returns

  • Users who value capital protection alongside profit potential

  • Beginners or advanced traders seeking consistency

 Let Lobot Jame Work for You

A fusion of trend logic, speculative precision, and protective intelligence – all built into one expert advisor.

→ Trade smart. Trade strong. Trade Lobot Jame.


Önerilen ürünler
Limiter Drawdown
Alain Bleeksma
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limiter Drawdown EA – Otomatik Hesap Koruması Limiter Drawdown EA , MetaTrader 5 için hafif bir risk yönetim aracıdır. Hesapta oluşan düşüşü (drawdown) gerçek zamanlı izler ve sizin belirlediğiniz sınır aşıldığında tüm pozisyonları otomatik olarak kapatır. Her tür ticaret stratejisi için basit ve güvenilir bir güvenlik katmanıdır. Ne yapar Sermaye (equity) ve bakiye oranını sürekli izler Drawdown belirlenen seviyeye ulaştığında tüm pozisyonları kapatır Yeniden girişleri önlemek için bekleyen e
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.48 (46)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Fibo Trader FREE MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
3 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid. The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode. EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade ma
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
Uzman Danışmanlar
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
FREE
WaveTraderMA
ANTON KOMISSARENKO
Uzman Danışmanlar
F ully automated trading system based on the Moving Averages indicator. It supports three classic trading signals and uses a flexible position management system. It is suitable for various trading instruments and adapts to any market conditions. Key features Three entry signals for flexible strategy customization Three types of entry orders: Market order Pending market stop Limit market order Trading time configuration – up to six time intervals Closing orders after a specified number of bars F
LoneWolf Mt5
Dmitriy Prigodich
4.5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Советник основанный на сигналах индикатора  Relative Strength Index (RSI)  и Stochastic  в зоне перекупленности - продаем, в перепроданности - покупаем. Я рекомендую использовать этот советник только на VPS.  Добавляйтесь в друзья, присылайте свои интересные стратегии. Возможно после обсуждения всех нюансов напишу советника бесплатно . Параметры:                                                                    "_Slippage"    - Проскальзывание;           "_   Magic"    -  Идентификатор ордера; 
FREE
PZ MA Crossover EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.17 (42)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu EA, Hareketli Ortalama Geçişlerini kullanarak işlem yapar. Tamamen özelleştirilebilir ayarlar, esnek pozisyon yönetimi ayarları ve ayrıca özelleştirilebilir ticaret oturumları ve martingale ve ters martingale modu gibi birçok kullanışlı özellik sunar. [ Kurulum Kılavuzu | Güncelleme Kılavuzu | Sorun Giderme | SSS | Tüm Ürünler ] Kullanımı ve denetlenmesi kolay Tamamen özelleştirilebilir hareketli ortalama ayarları İki farklı ticaret davranışı uygular Özelleştirilebilir başa baş, SL, TP ve tak
FREE
Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid
Roelof Roy Methorst
Uzman Danışmanlar
30-DAY FULLY FUNCTIONAL TRIAL – EXPERIENCE THE POWER OF BITBOT V6 ULTIMATE GRID & NEURAL MODEL BRAIN! Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid is the most advanced and flexible grid trading system for MetaTrader 5, now enhanced with our AI-driven Neural Model Brain for truly adaptive and intelligent trading decisions. Whether you’re a professional algorithmic trader or an ambitious newcomer, Bitbot V6 gives you the performance, safety and transparency you need to scale your results to the next level. Key Featur
FREE
Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.24 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA Step into the fast lane of forex trading with Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA , a powerhouse expert advisor crafted for MetaTrader 5 that turns market volatility into your playground. This isn’t your average EA—it’s a precision scalping machine driven by a dynamic grid trading strategy, blending razor-sharp Moving Average crossover signals with a robust set of customizable features. Whether you’re a scalper hunting quick pips or a strategist riding market waves, this EA delivers t
FREE
BB plus RSI
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor we present is an automated trading tool designed to operate in the forex market using two widely known and respected technical indicators: Bollinger Bands and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool consisting of an upper band, a lower band, and a simple moving average in the middle. These bands help identify volatility and potential trend reversal points in price. RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price
FREE
MAM White
Matei-Alexandru Mihai
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview MAM White MT5 is an Expert Advisor for major indices (e.g., US500, NAS100, GER40). It combines trend-confirmed entries (EMA alignment) with volatility filters and an adaptive trailing module. No martingale and no uncontrolled averaging. What it does Enables trading only when fast/slow EMA alignment and volatility conditions agree One-sided, disciplined positioning; ATR-aware trailing and optional partial exits Broker safety checks (stop/freeze levels, margin, volume) before order acti
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.6 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
MA cross Bot for MT5
Nicola Capatti
Uzman Danışmanlar
MA Cross Bot, MetaTrader 5 için tamamen ücretsiz bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA) ve yalnızca eğitimsel ve demonstratif amaçlarla geliştirilmiştir. Algoritmik işlemeye yeni başlayanlara, finansal piyasalarda en yaygın kullanılan stratejilerden biri olan hareketli ortalama kesişimini anlamaları için basit ama pratik bir araç sunar. EA fiyat hareketlerini takip eder ve iki hareketli ortalama kesiştiğinde sinyalin yönüne göre otomatik olarak alım veya satım pozisyonu açar. Bu temel mantık birçok strateji
FREE
MNG Mt5
TDINVEST LLP
4.3 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
IMPORTANT : When testing the EA or running it live, make sure to set "Activate MNG Martingale" to "True" Hello & Welcome To MNG MNG is a martingale EA that allows you to configure a lot of features that I'll detail below. But first, I'd like to insist on the fact that a martingale EA is never safe, no matter if it has a good track record for 5+ years, if it shows incredible backtest results, if it's marketed as the best EA or whatever its price is ($30,000 or $50). A martingale EA might blow
FREE
NasCore Scalper
Mbuso Nkosi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome to the future of algorithmic trading. The Nascore Scalper EA is a precision-engineered, AI-inspired scalping robot built exclusively for trading NAS100 (US Tech 100 Index) . It analyzes smart money footprints, breakout zones, and high-timeframe bias to capture high-probability scalping entries. Key Features: Optimized for NAS100 (US100) – Fast-moving Nasdaq-based index trading Smart Money Concepts – Integrates structure, breakout logic, and bias Minimal Margin Usage – Ideal for traders
FREE
MT5 VolatilityScalperEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
4.1 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert is a pure volatility scalper working with market orders orders. Expert not use any indicator, only use prices action and volatility of price to generate signals. Using an algorithm to calculate the speed of price to generate the signals. There are three conditions for it to work: Tight spread  Fast execution Stop level = 0 Please during the tests of this EA do not simultaneously use another EA in the same terminal because it affects the modification speed. Try expert on demo accoun
FREE
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.11 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
Elmex Flexible Grid
Olesia Lukian
Uzman Danışmanlar
Flexible Elmex Grid EA Version: 1.05 Author: Olesia Lukian  Type: Fully Customizable Grid Trading System Platform: MetaTrader 5 Overview Flexible Elmex Grid is a powerful and modular Expert Advisor designed to handle a wide range of grid trading strategies , from basic to advanced. Whether you're using Martingale, Fibonacci, or more subtle approaches, this EA has all the logic in place to support serious automation at scale . We built it to be general, solid, and customizable enough to cover
FREE
Seven strategies in One expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MultiStrategyEA  includes the set of seven different experts in one expert . The experts included are as follows,  AC_Expert, ADX_Expert, AO_Expert, DeM_Expert, ForceBB_Expert, MFI_Expert, MS_Expert , It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
DeM Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Uzman Danışmanlar
DeM_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( DeMarker ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Grid Engulfing MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.83 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid Engulfing is a trading strategy that combines grid trading with engulfing patterns.  Grid Trading: A grid trading strategy involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (grid size) above and below a set price level. The goal is to profit from small price movements within a range-bound market. Engulfing Patterns: Engulfing patterns are a type of candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal or continuation of a trend. A bullish engulfing pattern occurs when a small bea
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
Quantum Grid Trader
Oday T A Abuteir
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview Quantum Grid Trader is a powerful and fully automated  Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) . This EA leverages the  RSI, Bollinger Bands, and Stochastic strategy to identify high-probability trade setups, ensuring  optimal risk management and profitability . How It Works: 1.    Entry Signals: The EA uses RSI, Bollinger Bands, and Stochastic to detect overbought/oversold conditions and potential trend reversals. 2. Dynamic Position Management: Implements a
FREE
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
Precision Breakout EA
Mbuso Nkosi
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The 2025 Breakout Strategy EA is an automated solution designed to capture breakout opportunities with advanced risk management. Utilizing market bias analysis, ATR-based stop loss and take profit, and a customizable risk-reward ratio, this EA ensures precise trade execution. Key Features: Breakout Strategy : Identifies high-potential breakout trades. Customizable Trading Sessions : Set your preferred trading hours, including automatic activation for the New York session. Risk Management : Use A
FREE
Surf EA MT5
Rustem Gabetdinov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Surf EA  is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/96627 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCA
FREE
Mean Reversion Jutsu
Kevin Kofi Afeku
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mean Reversion Jutsu, Bollinger bantları ve RSI trendleri için tasarlanmış bir ortalamaya dönüş stratejisi EAsıdır. Satış sinyali fiyatın hem RSI'nın hem de Bollinger bandının üzerine çıkmasıyla oluşur. Bu EA, dolar maliyet ortalamasından yararlanmak için bir grid tabanlı yaklaşım kullanarak zaman içinde tutarlı kazançlar elde etmeyi hedefler. Her işlemde potansiyel kayıpları kontrol etmek için sıkı bir stop-loss ve breakeven önlemleri içerir ve etkili risk yönetimi sağlar. Mean Reversion Jutsu
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (286)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.67 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (33)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.4 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 390$, Sonraki 20 kopya 550$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.28 (58)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on MQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
MiniMax EA
Loungvilat Seehalat
Uzman Danışmanlar
MiniMax EA (XAUUSD) – Smart Gold Trading on Autopilot Small capital, low risk, maximum profit potential.  Key Features Candle + Volume Signal Analysis MiniMax EA combines bullish/bearish candle patterns with multi-level volume filters to identify highly accurate market reversal signals. Smart Capital Management Calculates lot size based on fixed starting capital Resets exposure after TP is hit, protecting your balance from overexposure Designed for steady equity growth Built-in Risk Co
FREE
Lion cub
Loungvilat Seehalat
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Lion Cub – The Smart Cub That Hunts the Market EA Lion Cub is a real-account-proven Expert Advisor designed for precision and performance. Inspired by the agility and instinct of a young lion, this bot combines intelligent trade entries with advanced volume-based logic and adaptive trend recognition. Whether the market roars or whispers, Lion Cub moves strategically—ready to strike when opportunity arises. Key Features : Real Account Verified: Backed by real trading results—no demo illusi
FREE
Lion Cub3
Loungvilat Seehalat
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Lion Cub – The Smart Cub That Hunts the Market EA Lion Cub is a real-account-proven Expert Advisor designed for precision and performance. Inspired by the agility and instinct of a young lion, this bot combines intelligent trade entries with advanced volume-based logic and adaptive trend recognition. Whether the market roars or whispers, Lion Cub moves strategically—ready to strike when opportunity arises. Key Features : Real Account Verified: Backed by real trading results—no demo illus
FREE
Cool new toys
Loungvilat Seehalat
Uzman Danışmanlar
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2298866?source=Unknown https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135278?source=Site+Market+Product+From+Author [Your EA Name] – Smart Algorithm for Long-Term Profit Profit from Market Trends – Smart Portfolio Management [Your EA Name] is designed to help traders capitalize on Forex market movements by integrating three powerful strategies: Trend Following – Capture momentum for maximum profit potential Grid Trading – Place strategic orders to optimize ran
FREE
Sniper Laos 01
Loungvilat Seehalat
Uzman Danışmanlar
How This EA Works: 1.  Detect Support and Resistance The EA identifies: Resistance   as the recent highest price (based on the last X candles) Support   as the recent lowest price 2.  Buy Signal (Bullish Breakout) If price   breaks above the resistance , the EA assumes a bullish trend is starting. The EA may enter a   Buy   trade either immediately or after a candle   closes above resistance   to confirm the breakout. 3.  Sell Signal (Bearish Breakout) If price   breaks below the support , it s
The Trend Hunter
Loungvilat Seehalat
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Trend Hunter XAUUSD – Follow the Trend, Protect the Capital The Trend Hunter XAUUSD is a powerful Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) . It smartly follows major price trends while integrating risk management mechanisms to protect your capital in volatile market conditions. Key Features : Trend-Following Core : Uses intelligent algorithms to identify and follow strong momentum moves. Capital Protection : Equipped with dynamic stop loss, break-even, and trailing syste
BreakZone
Loungvilat Seehalat
Uzman Danışmanlar
How This EA Works: 1.  Detect Support and Resistance The EA identifies: Resistance as the recent highest price (based on the last X candles) Support as the recent lowest price 2.  Buy Signal (Bullish Breakout) If price breaks above the resistance , the EA assumes a bullish trend is starting. The EA may enter a Buy trade either immediately or after a candle closes above resistance to confirm the breakout. 3.  Sell Signal (Bearish Breakout) If price breaks below the support , it suggests a bearish
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt