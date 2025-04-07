Quick Gold Scalper

Best quick Scalper all logic already calculated and takes profit automatically. Uses automatic lot size and opens to roughly available margin both market and pending orders. Use with min 500 account balance. Contact me or purchase one of my other apps for more features.

Uses RSI, MACD, Stoch's, Bollinger, MFI, A/D, and ATR for trade logic. Already implemented all the settings no need for inputs.


Produits recommandés
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Plus de l'auteur
