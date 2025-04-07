Quick Gold Scalper
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Stephen Robert Powell
- Sürüm: 1.27
- Güncellendi: 28 Haziran 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Best quick Scalper all logic already calculated and takes profit automatically. Uses automatic lot size and opens to roughly available margin both market and pending orders. Use with min 500 account balance. Contact me or purchase one of my other apps for more features.
Uses RSI, MACD, Stoch's, Bollinger, MFI, A/D, and ATR for trade logic. Already implemented all the settings no need for inputs.