Grid Based Recovery Zone
- Experts
- Yeoh Kia Gee
- Version: 1.20
- Activations: 5
Grid Based Recovery Zone (EA)
1. OVERVIEW
The Recovery Zone EA is a smart loss recovery trading system that uses trend-confirmed grid-based entries to recover trades efficiently. Unlike traditional Martingale or grid strategies, this EA ensures that new trades align with the market trend, reducing risk and improving recovery efficiency. It gradually adjusts trade sizes and profit targets to neutralize drawdowns while keeping risk exposure low. The use of ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit ensures that the EA adapts to market conditions, making it an optimal choice for traders who want controlled risk recovery with trend confirmation.
2. Unique Features
- Recovery Zone Trading Strategy – Opens additional trades only when price moves a set number of pips away from the previous trade.
- Smart Grid Positioning – Gradually increases trade size while keeping risk balanced.
- Trend Confirmation (Moving Averages) – Ensures recovery trades align with market direction to avoid unnecessary losses.
- ATR-Based Stop-Loss & Take-Profit – Dynamically adjusts SL/TP based on market volatility.
- Max Recovery Trades Limit – Ensures the EA does not overexpose the account.
3. Trading Logic
- Entry Conditions: The EA checks the market trend using Fast & Slow Moving Averages. If an uptrend is detected, the EA only takes Buy trades; if a downtrend, it only takes Sell trades. The first trade is executed based on trend confirmation.
- Recovery Trade Conditions: If the market moves against the previous trade by a set number of pips (Recovery Zone Pips), the EA opens a new trade in the same direction. The lot size of the recovery trade increases based on the Recovery Factor, but does not use aggressive Martingale doubling. The EA stops adding trades when the Max Recovery Trades Limit is reached.
- Exit Conditions: The EA uses ATR-based Stop-Loss and Take-Profit, dynamically adjusting risk levels. Trades are closed at a net profit, ensuring that even losing positions are eventually recovered.
📌 Best Timeframes for the EA:
- ✔ M30 (30 Minutes) – Good balance between recovery efficiency and trend-following.
- ✔ H1 (1 Hour) – Best for medium-term trend trading with safe recovery.
- ✔ H4 (4 Hours) – Works well for swing trading and long-term trend confirmation.
📌 Trending Currency Pairs (Best for Breakouts): EURUSD / GBPUSD / USDJPY/ XAUUSD (Gold).