Trend Matrix EA is more than just a forex robot; it's your key to mastering the art of trend-following trading. Developed to excel in the fast-paced and ever-changing forex markets, this expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 and 5 terminals is designed to spot and capitalize on trends, ensuring you stay on the right side of the market.

The ultimate solution for traders seeking precision, expertise, and consistent profitability. Elevate your trading strategies with our advanced tools, comprehensive insights, and proven methods. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Trend Matrix EA equips you with the knowledge and tools to navigate the dynamic forex market with confidence. Transform your trading experience today and realize your true profit potential with Trend Matrix EA.

Click to check Trend Matrix EA MT5 version!

Top Features of Trend Matrix EA

  • Strong, pure and simple trading logic
  • User-Friendly Interface
  • Comprehensive Risk Management
  • High spread, slippage and broker protection
  • Multiple currency pairs support
  • Next Generation Loss Recovery System
  • Highly effective exit logic
  • Email and Push Notification system
  • 24/5 trading, without any time restrictions – no GMT shift hassles
  • Solid 14-year backtest performance
  • Trend-following Trend-following strategy
  • Static & Dynamic Trailing Stop system


Recommendations

Trend Matrix EA is a cutting-edge forex robot designed to identify and capitalize on market trends. With its Next Generation Loss Recovery System, risk management tools, and user-friendly interface, it offers a reliable way to navigate the forex market with confidence. Join a community of successful traders who trust Trend Matrix EA to stay on the right side of the market trend and secure consistent profits.

  • Recommended timeframe: H1
  • Recommended backtest method: H1 by every tick, (M1 + open price for fast backtest)
  • Supported currency pairs: AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, NZDCAD, USDCAD, USDJPY, XAGUSD and Brent Crude Oil
  • The default settings in Trend Matrix EA are optimized for EURUSD H1! Click here to get .set files for other supported pairs!


Trend Matrix EA Settings

  • FixedLots: fixed trading volume (works if AutoMM1=0). 
  • AutoMM: values greater than 0 (zero) activate automatic ММ (traded volume as a percentage of free margin). 
  • AutoMM_Max: maximum allowed trading risk when Recovery Trade is opened. 
  • LongTrades: true/false to enable/disable the BUY(long) trades.
  • ShortTrades: true/false to enable/disable the SELL(short) trades.
  • Magic: magic number - it is extremely important to keep this different for all robots.
  • MaxSpread: maximal allowed spread for position opening.
  • Slippage: maximal allowed slippage for position opening.
  • EA_Comment: text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by Trend Matrix EA
  • ............

If you like my product, please write a review! I will be very grateful!

You can check out my other products in my profile!

If you want to be notified of my new products, please add me as a friend!


Avis 1
jblanco360
72
jblanco360 2025.02.26 19:00 
 

I have been using this EA for over a month now and im impressed with the results it has generated. The set files have provided great result for each currency as described. I havnt had to do any back testing other than use it on my live account. I started with 50 dollars and already generated 300 within a month. The recovery system works so well when it losses and able to use Risk Percentage or define your lot size. Would truly recommend this EA to plug and play and let it do its thing.

