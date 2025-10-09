MACD Ichimoku retracement

General Idea of the Strategy
This robot combines the precision of the Ichimoku Cloud and the power of the MACD to identify high-probability trend reversals. The idea is simple: detect moments when the market moves too far from its equilibrium zone (extreme elasticity), then confirm this imbalance through the MACD structure before a real reversal occurs. Thus, the robot does not anticipate it waits for technical proof of the reversal before acting.

Operating Logic
The strategy is based on two levels of analysis:

  1. The Ichimoku Cloud identifies areas of price excess (above or below the cloud).
  2. The MACD confirms the reversal momentum through the formation of a peak and the signal line crossing out of the histogram. The combination of these two conditions allows the robot to take positions only when the market clearly shows signs of trend exhaustion.

Sell Conditions

  • The price is above the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating an overextended bullish situation.
  • There is strong elasticity between the price and the cloud, signaling an excessive gap.
  • The MACD (histogram and signal line) is above the zero line, forming a peak.
  • The signal line exits the histogram, confirming a loss of bullish momentum. The robot then executes a sell, anticipating a high-probability bearish reversal.

Buy Conditions

  • The price is below the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating an overextended bearish situation.
  • Strong elasticity exists between the price and the cloud, signaling an excessive downward deviation.
  • The MACD (histogram and signal line) is below the zero line, forming a trough.
  • The signal line exits the histogram, confirming a loss of bearish momentum. The robot then executes a buy, anticipating a high-potential bullish reversal.

Integrated Risk Management
The robot uses no martingale and no grid.
It relies on a clear, clean, and measured logic, focused on reading price and momentum:

  • Adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit,
  • Dynamic Trailing Stop to secure profits,
  • Filtered entries to avoid weak signals.
Each position results from a coherent algorithmic analysis, not from chance.

About the Backtest
No backtest is provided with the robot, and that is intentional.
Backtest results can vary significantly from one broker to another due to parameters such as: spread, commissions, swap.That’s why you should perform your own backtests with your preferred broker and assets. Doing so will allow you to:

  • Understand the robot’s exact logic,
  • valuate its performance under your real trading conditions,
  • And strengthen your confidence during drawdown phases.
If you don’t know how to run a backtest, simply search on YouTube: “How to perform an automatic backtest with the MQL5 Strategy Tester.”

A Final Reminder
Automated trading does not replace learning or discipline. If someone expects to make money without investing time or effort, they are on the wrong path.

Produits recommandés
Trend Flip
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability. If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job. Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable. Even with a profitable robot,
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
Experts
La stratégie Breakout génère des signaux d'entrée sur le marché lorsque le prix franchit la limite d'une certaine fourchette de prix. Pour créer la stratégie, nous avons utilisé les données historiques avec une qualité de 99,9% pour les 15 dernières années. Les meilleurs signaux ont été sélectionnés et les faux signaux ont été filtrés. L'Expert Advisor effectue une analyse technique et ne prend en compte que les cassures qui donnent les meilleurs résultats.  Il utilise un système de filtrage
Scalpers MA
Ivan Simonika
Experts
This bot is based on the analysis of adaptive moving averages. The expert is distinguished by stable signals, which can be used as accurate short-term signals. This is a semi-scalping system that analyzes the market using reliable indicators. Scalper is a system or not, depends on the parameters TakeProfit and StopLoss. Using this adviser, you need to understand that this bot requires optimization. The bot works both on netting accounts and on hedging accounts. But the settings must be optimize
Nasdaq Expansion M15 MT5
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Strategy is based on  EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART .   It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation .  It uses  STOP   pending orders with  ATR STOP LOSS.   To catch the profits is a  TRAILING PROFIT  function in the strategy.  EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of mo
EA Reversion Precio
Luigi Salvatores Buigues Morillo
Experts
La estrategia de reversión del precio (o mean reversion ) se basa en la idea de que los precios de los activos financieros tienden a regresar a su promedio o valor "normal" después de desviarse significativamente. Esta desviación puede ocurrir por factores externos, emociones del mercado o movimientos inesperados. La estrategia busca aprovechar esos momentos de desviación para entrar al mercado, esperando el retorno del precio a su media. Componentes clave de una estrategia de reversión del prec
Kaneda Range Breakout
Shanmugam Udhaya
Experts
Kaneda Range Breakout Expert Advisor – Precision and Profits on USD/JPY & CAD/JPY We’ve all seen them—AI trading bots that promise unrealistic profits and sell for thousands of dollars, only to fail in live markets. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is. These so-called "AI bots" don’t trade profitably—they profit by selling false hope to unsuspecting traders. Enter Kaneda Range Breakout EA—an honest, rule-based breakout strategy designed for serious traders who value transpare
Grey Wolf
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Grey Wolf, this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the USD/CAD, AUD/USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is that you get more than 25% monthly profit and your account never reach 0$.   This EA can be used with little capital 100$ and work perfectly, I tested with 50$ and work perfectly but it is advisable to start with 100$ minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your
Good Monday MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.5 (2)
Experts
The expert trades at the opening of the market after the weekend, focusing on the price gap (GAP). Various sets of settings are ready (trading against or towards the GAP). At the same time, various options are available in the expert settings, allowing you to create your own unique sets yourself.    >>> Chat <<< Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, EURUSD, G
Koumo Breakout A
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.   Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable. Even with a profitable robo
Remora fish Mt5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
You know you are not a shark but maybe you can be a   remora fish. You just have to locate a shark and feed on the remains. This system uses an indicator that detects the movements of the shark and positions itself in favor of it, taking advantage of its capture. This system analyzes the market looking for the waves that the shark produces in the forex sea when it attacks the market. Once the shark attack is located, it enters the market to catch a piece of the catch. All operations have their
God Odin
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put God Odin to work now, this amazing EA was carefully made and tested for the   USD/CHF, EUR/USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safe and get constant monthly profits.   This EA can be used with little capital $100 and it works perfectly, I tested with $50 but it is recommended to start with $100 minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work with a higher capital, you just have to increase the lots according to your capital, for e
Simple Engulfing bar BUY
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
This is a simple EA Can only open ONE trade EVER then MUST be reattached to the chart everytime you want to use it. Designed to help manual traders Has lot sizes and stops / targets in pips. For a buy trade the engulfing bar must close above the previous red bars high Includes Alarm and Phone notifications Basically if you find a price zone you like and will take a trade if there is an engulfing bar . use this.
FREE
Galaxy MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
GALAXY it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   GALAXY     It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER ALL AUTOMATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES  GALAXY . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both
Jupiter Mt5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
JUPITER  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions JUPITER          It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      JUPITER  . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can download the dem
Big Kangaroo
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Big Kangaroo this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the   EUR/USD, AUD/NZD  market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is keep your capital safely This EA can be used with little capital 100$ and work perfectly, I tested with 50$ and work perfectly but it is advisable to start with 100$ minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your capital eg. $100 0.01 lots, $500 0.05 lots, $2
AlphaFlow EA MT5
Dolores Martin Munoz
3.92 (12)
Experts
Alpha Flow EA : Élevez votre trading à un nouveau niveau Alpha Flow EA est un conseiller de trading de pointe conçu pour transformer votre expérience de trading grâce à une précision stratégique, une adaptabilité exceptionnelle et des méthodes d'analyse de marché avancées. Développé avec des algorithmes de trading propriétaires et des analyses approfondies du marché, Alpha Flow EA offre des performances remarquables dans divers environnements de trading, vous aidant ainsi à rester en avance sur
JPY trading Labs
Eduardo Torras Bosch
Experts
Brief description JPY Trading Labs is a grid-type Expert Advisor optimized for USDJPY but adaptable to any symbol and timeframe. It combines a clear visual dashboard with risk filters that keep spread and draw-down under control without stopping the rest of the internal logic. It works best on M5, before using it on a real account it is necessary to optimize the parameters in the backtest. Main features Automatic grid management Opens and scales positions in the market’s direction; lot size is
FREE
Quantum Breaker PRO
Cecilia Wambui Mundia
Experts
Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market. Key Features Smart Breakout Detection Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms Places strategic buy-st
Kapitaltrader
Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar
Experts
The price is 450$ for next 10 buyers (Remaining copy :10) Next price: 600$ KAPITAL SECURE EA    : I s a fully automated "arbitrage" trading system, which is especially effective in trading popular currency pairs, it uses 11 pairs at the same time: EURCHF, GBPNZD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURJPY. In order to pass the MQL4 tests, we have modified the settings, you just need to download our profitable settings that we use on LIVE accounts. LIVE Signals: Capital #1  50K € Cap
Revialon
Daniel Suk
5 (2)
Experts
Revialon – The Art of Adaptive Trading Like a masterful composer shaping a symphony, Revialon lets you orchestrate the market’s rhythm with precision and control. Fueled by ATR-driven volatility analysis and the timing precision of the Stochastic Oscillator , it provides a dynamic framework where you set the rules, refine the execution, and optimize the outcome . Shape Your Trading Masterpiece: Fully Customizable Strategy – Every setting is in your hands, allowing you to build a trading sys
FREE
Market Breakout Plan
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
We recommend it to be 1 min after the opening of the European Market. It also allows you to say close the operation at the close of the session or keep the cycle open(I prefer the second option). It only performs a daily cycle that starts at the scheduled time and remains alive until it exits for profit or session close. Being a system of multiple operations and multiple lots, it is recommended to use only one system at a time, it can be agreed with other ea or this same in several pairs, bu
EurUsd London Breakout Pro
Morgana Brol Mendonca
Experts
EURUSD London Breakout Pro Développé avec le soutien d’outils avancés d’intelligence artificielle, EURUSD London Breakout Pro offre un code propre et efficace, optimisé pour la vitesse et la stabilité. Cet Expert Advisor applique un cadre de gestion des risques de niveau institutionnel et évite les stratégies à haut risque telles que le martingale, le grid averaging ou le hedging non contrôlé. Conçu pour les traders exigeant à la fois précision et sécurité, le système combine un concept éprouvé
FREE
Awesome Cloud
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.  Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable. Even with a profitable robot,
Storm Algorithm
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
Storm Algorithm (Algorithme de la Tempête) Aperçu : Storm Algorithm est un Expert Advisor de nouvelle génération , fondé sur la pure action du prix (Price Action) . Conçu pour fournir des signaux de trading d’une précision extrême , il combine une analyse de la structure du marché , une lecture intelligente des chandeliers et un filtre de signal adaptatif afin d’obtenir un équilibre exceptionnel entre fréquence des signaux et fiabilité . Contrairement aux systèmes classiques basés sur des ind
Pivot Hunter EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Experts
Pivot Hunter EA Pivot Hunter EA est un robot de trading spécialisé, développé exclusivement pour la paire de devises   CADJPY   sur l'horizon de temps   H1 . Sa stratégie est conçue pour identifier les points de retournement potentiels du marché en analysant l'action des prix et le momentum. Le cœur de la logique de l'EA est un système de confirmation multi-indicateurs. Il combine les signaux d'indicateurs classiques, incluant le Parabolic SAR, l'Awesome Oscillator (AO), le Relative Strength Ind
ZB Gold Oracle
Samuel Jose Checa Molina
Experts
ZB GOLD ORACLE EA v4.0 M15 IMPORTANT: This is the FULLY UNLOCKED VERSION of our ZB GOLD ORACLE EA, available here on the MQL5 Market. For MT4 version: Click Here ------ A FREE FULL version of our ZB GOLD ORACLE EA is available for download on our website. It ONLY works with our approved brokers. Register a live account with one of our partners using the links below. Download the MT4 or MT5 version of the EA: HERE Contact us via Telegram or email to activate your license. (Links Below) I
The sea of tranquility MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The sea of tranquility  is a system designed to trade on two pairs the EURUSD and the GBPUSD, could be used in other pairs and other securities such as indices, cryptocurrencies or commodities, but is not optimized for these values, Although it is a multiorder system, the batching of all is constant without increases in lotage along the algorithm. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions. MANUAL LOT
Aggressive Lifting
Aleksandr Khmelevskii
Experts
2 copies left at 49 USD. Next price is 99 USD . set file - This is a very aggressive trading strategy, based on a modified MACD indicator. It is used to analyze the anomalous zones of the market + author's methodology to restore the critical movement. The strategy was developed taking into account the movement of the currency pair USDCHF and the best rates of trade just on it. Recommendations: - H1 USDCHF - Leverage of 1:500 or higher (ideally 1:1000 or 1:2000) - Minimum deposit 100 units -
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS  MT5 (Blood Sword)  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be us
Crypto Price Action EA
Bjoern Tegetmeyer
Experts
Crypto Price Action EA is a trading robot specially designed for forex trading as well as trading crypto-currencies (as soon as the latter ones can be traded for reasonable spreads again). The EA uses the ATR indicator. A trade is opened when the price within a candle moves away from the opening price by an adjustable ATR factor ("Open trade factor"). Many currency pairs have the tendency of continuing a trend once it has started so that exactly the direction the price has exceeded the factored
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.81 (36)
Experts
Informations importantes ! Notre équipe est divisée par rôles : les développeurs se concentrent sur le développement et les mises à jour, tandis que les modérateurs aident à l'installation et à la configuration de l'EA. Nos modérateurs sont disponibles pour vous aider et répondre à toutes vos questions : Zolia (Taïwan) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia Jim (Angleterre) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jimmyalgo Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence art
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (336)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (30)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (21)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec précision et discipline. Quantu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.87 (31)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (483)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demand
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.75 (12)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Remstone Club   Remstone Prime The price increases by $1,000 every profitable year.   2026 price: $3,000 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 4 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. Rejoi
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (35)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (5)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (26)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (4)
Experts
Plus que 1 exemplaires disponibles à 599 $ Prochain prix : 699 $ Sans exagération et sans risque inutile. Avec un drawdown minimal : One Man Army est un système de trading multidevises conçu à la fois pour le trading personnel et pour les sociétés de trading Prop. Il suit une stratégie de scalping basée sur les corrections et retournements du marché à court et moyen terme, en opérant au moyen d’ordres à cours limité différés (limit orders). Ce robot de trading ne devine pas la direction du marc
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (4)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (27)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ]   Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinan
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (13)
Experts
Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de développement intensif ont permis de créer un a
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (104)
Experts
Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.26 (31)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (3)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La version la plus avancée de notre EA à ce jour, entièrement reconstruite avec prise de décision basée sur l’IA , vote multi-IA et logique de trading dynamique . Désormais, il n’est plus limité uniquement à XAUUSD (Or) en M1, mais prend également en charge BTCUSD et ETHUSD , avec des entrées haute fréquence, une gestion intelligente du risque et une adaptabilité totale. Cet EA combine des IA gratuites connectées via OpenRouter avec des filtres avancés pour un tradin
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.8 (123)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.29 (69)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (4)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PROMOTIONAL PRICE $249 – LATER -> $799 USD IMPORTANT:  USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SETFILE: DOWNLOAD   (UPDATE 09.10.2025) Six Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests By combining six independent, battle-tested strategies, Weltrix delivers an average of about 4 trades per day, kee
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (2)
Experts
Un nouveau pas en avant | La précision pilotée par l’IA rencontre la logique du marché Avec Argos Rage , un nouveau niveau d’automatisation du trading est introduit – alimenté par un système DeepSeek AI intégré qui analyse le comportement du marché en temps réel. Tout en s’appuyant sur les points forts d’Argos Fury, cet EA suit une voie stratégique différente : plus de flexibilité, une interprétation plus large et une plus forte interaction avec le marché. Unité de temps : M30 Effet de levie
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (28)
Experts
EA New Player — Un Expert Advisor en Trading Nouvelle Génération Il ne se contente pas de trader, il révolutionne le marché. EA New Player est un Expert Advisor de portefeuille innovant pour MT5, basé sur sept stratégies d'analyse technique éprouvées. Il n'utilise pas l'intelligence artificielle, mais surpasse de nombreuses solutions de réseaux neuronaux grâce à son architecture sophistiquée, sa logique transparente et son système de filtrage des signaux flexible. PROMOTION 1+1 : Achetez un Exp
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.54 (39)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (6)
Experts
Pourquoi choisir un bot de trading sans compte de signaux pour le suivi ? Suivi des trades en direct :   Compte principal  |  Compte secondaire  | Canal officiel AOT  Cet EA est adapté aux défis de firmes prop et aux comptes de trading personnels, en combinant outils analytiques et fonctionnalités de gestion des risques pour soutenir votre trading. AOT MT5 EA de trading multi-symboles : AOT est un EA conçu pour assister le trader en utilisant une IA avancée pour l'analyse de marché sur 16 pa
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.86 (7)
Experts
Zenith FX – Système Avancé d’Intelligence Artificielle Mécanique Présentation Générale Zenith FX représente la nouvelle génération d’architecture algorithmique, conçue pour offrir une précision de niveau institutionnel sur XAUUSD (Or) et USDJPY (Dollar/Yen Japonais) . Basé sur la structure analytique introduite dans Axon Shift et Vector Prime, le système intègre un cadre neuronal renforcé, capable de s’adapter en temps réel à la volatilité du marché, aux changements de liquidité et aux corrélat
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
4.2 (5)
Experts
Prix : 606$ -> 808$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
Plus de l'auteur
Rsi MA Adx
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Strategy Philosophy The RSI ADX Trend Fusion robot combines the power of three major technical indicators  : RSI, ADX, and Moving Average (MA) , to detect when the market truly shifts from weakness to strength. The goal is not to chase every market move, but to capture only the most reliable signals that emerge from a clear technical confluence.This approach is based on a fundamental principle of algorithmic trading: Never predict the market direction but act only when multiple signals converge
SAR Ichimoku retracement
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General Idea of the Strategy The robot is built on an elegant combination of three powerful technical concepts: the Ichimoku Cloud, the Parabolic SAR, and the concept of price elasticity.Its goal is simple: to identify the most reliable trend reversals by waiting for the market to reach a sufficient level of tension before confirming a new direction.The robot does not attempt to trade every movement, but only high-probability signals, when price, trend, and momentum align perfectly. Operating Lo
Ichimoku Cloud Breakout
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General Idea of the Strategy The Ichimoku Cloud Breaker robot harnesses the power of the famous Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator but with a unique multi–timeframe approach. The goal of the robot is to identify true trend breakouts while filtering out false signals. The robot continuously monitors the Ichimoku clouds across multiple timeframes and only opens a position when the signals are perfectly aligned between the smaller and higher timeframes. Result: precise, powerful, and high–potential entri
Moving Average Breakout
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General Idea of the Strategy The robot is based on a simple yet highly effective principle: Identifying clear breakouts of the moving average accompanied by strong price elasticity. The goal is to detect moments when the market creates a genuine impulse , a sign that a real trend is forming, not just a random fluctuation. By focusing only on strong and confirmed breakouts, the robot filters out most of the false signals that trap manual traders. It continuously monitors candle behavior around t
MA Fibo Retracement
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General idea of the strategy This robot does not use a Grid or a Martingale system. It just uses a simple strategy based on 2 indicators: Moving Average and Fibonacci retracement. Buy Signal: When the price is below the moving average, it indicates that the market is in a downtrend. In a downtrend, the market never falls in a straight line. It alternates between: Bearish impulses (the main downward movement) Bullish retracements (small upward bounces before the next decline) The robot, on the ot
Rsi MA Pullback 2
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General idea of the strategy: The RSI MA Pullback robot is based on a simple but remarkably effective concept: Identify a strong impulse, wait for a controlled retracement, and then capture the second impulse ;   the one where the market reveals its true direction. To achieve this level of precision, the robot combines the Moving Average (MA) and the RSI indicator in order to filter out false signals and only take positions when the technical conditions are perfectly aligned. Each trade is there
Koumo Breakout A
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.   Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable. Even with a profitable robo
Trend Flip
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability. If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job. Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable. Even with a profitable robot,
Awesome Cloud
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.  Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable. Even with a profitable robot,
Rsi Cloud PullBack
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.  Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable.  Even with a profitable robot
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis